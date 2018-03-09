Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 09, 2018

FedEx investing $1B to modernize Tennessee hub

MEMPHIS (AP) — FedEx says it is investing more than $1 billion to modernize its Tennessee hub, in a move the shipping giant says will improve its efficiency and reliability as it delivers packages throughout the world.

FedEx Corp. Chairman and CEO Fred W. Smith and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam made the announcement Wednesday while standing in front of a FedEx airplane on the tarmac of a private terminal near Memphis International Airport.

The company says the project will include construction of a new sorting facility and a bulk truck loading building. A new area will be constructed to improve handling of oversize shipments that have increased with the growth of internet commence.

Construction is expected to begin in 2019 and be completed by 2025.

