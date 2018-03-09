Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 09, 2018

Titans agree to terms with right guard Josh Kline

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a deal keeping right guard Josh Kline off the free agent market.

The Titans announced the deal Wednesday, hours before the league's new year begins.

General manager Jon Robinson claimed Kline off waivers from New England in September 2016. Kline has started 30 games at right guard for Tennessee on a line that allowed the third fewest sacks (63) and blocked for the third most rushing yards (4,020) in the NFL.

An undrafted free agent from Kent State, Kline started 18 of 33 games in New England and won the 2015 Super Bowl.

The Titans agreed to terms Tuesday with a pair of former Patriots . The deals with cornerback Malcolm Butler and running back Dion Lewis will be signed once free agency begins.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

