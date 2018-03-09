Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 09, 2018

Nashville State, Motlow get new presidents

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's Board of Regents has named the next presidents at Nashville State Community College and Motlow State Community College.

The board said Tuesday that Michael L. Torrence will take office as president of Motlow State on May 1. Shanna Jackson will begin leadership of Nashville State on June 1.

Chancellor Flora W. Tydings recommended Jackson and Torrence from among four finalists for each presidency selected by search committees appointed by the board.

Torrence is currently assistant vice president of academic affairs at Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin.

Jackson is an associate vice president and chief operating officer of Columbia State Community College's Williamson Campus in Franklin.

