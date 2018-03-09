Tennessee in-state immigrant tuition bill clears 1st hurdle

VOL. 42 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 09, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee House subcommittee has approved legislation with in-state tuition for public college students whose parents brought or kept them in the country illegally.

Republican Rep. Mark White's bill cleared its first hurdle in about one minute Tuesday. Republican Rep. Dawn White argued Tennessee shouldn't subsidize those immigrants.

Dozens of students took photos with Republican Gov. Bill Haslam and lobbied lawmakers.

Haslam says they grew up here, attended high school here and are staying here, and Tennessee needs a trained workforce.

Republican sponsor Sen. Todd Gardenhire believes a proposal from President Donald Trump helps the tuition bill's chances.

Trump's proposal includes a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million young immigrants who currently could qualify for deportation protection and seeks new legal immigration restrictions and $25 billion for border security. The plan has divided Congress.