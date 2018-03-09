Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 09, 2018

Bredesen TV ad says he's 'not running against Donald Trump'

Updated 3:03PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen says in his U.S. Senate campaign's second TV ad that he's "not running against Donald Trump."

Bredesen says he learned long ago to "separate the message from the messenger."

Bredesen is running as a moderate Democrat who will work across party lines for a red state that strongly supported Trump in 2016.

In the ad, Bredesen says there are a lot of things he doesn't personally like about Trump. But Bredesen says if the president has an idea that's good for Tennesseans, he'll be for it, and if he thinks a Trump idea won't be good for Tennesseans, he'll be against it.

Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, who has said she's a "hardcore, card-carrying Tennessee conservative," is closely aligning with Trump in her Senate bid.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0