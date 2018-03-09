Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 09, 2018

Blackburn, Bredesen have concerns about Trump's tariffs

NASHVILLE (AP) — In Tennessee's U.S. Senate race, Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn and ex-Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen are concerned about President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

On Thursday, Bredesen compared broad tariffs to taking a big ax to a problem that needs a scalpel. Bredesen wants Trump to appoint a bipartisan group with mainly community leaders to discuss the issue.

Blackburn said Friday the federal government has to tread very carefully, target China and other offenders, and avoid driving up consumer prices.

Blackburn said she'll continue talking with Trump's administration to ensure the tariffs are "light touch" and include exceptions.

Officials fear negative impacts for Tennessee's auto manufacturers and other industries. Swedish appliance maker Electrolux has put on hold a $250 million Tennessee plant expansion, citing the tariff announcement.

