The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 09, 2018

Briley to run to keep the job in August

NASHVILLE (AP) — New Nashville Mayor David Briley, who was sworn in after ex-Mayor Megan Barry resigned in the fallout of her extramarital affair, says he plans to run to keep the job in an August election.

Briley told The Tennessean of his decision to run. The race will determine who fills the rest of Barry's unexpired term, which ends in 2019.

Barry resigned Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from the city while having an extramarital affair with her former bodyguard. The ex-bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest, also pleaded guilty to the same kind of charge.

Briley, formerly vice mayor, was sworn to replace Barry that evening. Both are Democrats, though the mayor's race is nonpartisan.

Candidates have until April 5 to file petitions to run.

