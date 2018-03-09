Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 09, 2018

Tennessee has double the national average of guns at schools

Updated 11:26AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's education commissioner says the state has more than twice the national average of cases involving students bringing firearms to school.

Candice McQueen says Tennessee had 7.5 incidents per 100,000 students in the 2015-16 school year; the national average is 3.1 incidents.

The Tennessean reports that McQueen also says 10 percent of high school students report being threatened or injured with a weapon on school property in the last year.

The education department's director of conditions for learning, Mike Herrmann, says the state also has fewer than one specially trained law enforcement officer per 100 students.

Gov. Bill Haslam told his all-Republican school safety task force on Thursday that he hopes they can resolve the school resource officer issue this legislative session.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0