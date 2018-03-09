Castañeda appointed to oversight commission

VOL. 42 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 09, 2018

Castañeda

Tennessee Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally recently appointed Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorney Rebecca McKelvey Castañeda to the Tennessee Post-Conviction Defender Oversight Commission. She will serve a one-year term.

The Post-Conviction Defender Oversight Commission is composed of nine members appointed by the governor, the lieutenant governor and the speaker of the house. The mission of the OPCD is to provide timely and high-quality legal counsel to indigent individuals who have been sentenced to death by Tennessee state courts.

Castañeda is a partner of Stites & Harbison based in the Nashville and Franklin offices. She works exclusively in family law with an emphasis in international family law, especially parental child abductions from country to country.

Castañeda is a member of the Tennessee Justice Center’s Board of Directors, Belmont University’s Board of Trustees and the Tennessee Bar Association’s Alimony Benchbook Committee. Castañeda also serves as a referral attorney for International Child Abduction Attorney Network.

Miller & Martin team transitions to Waller

Four attorneys known for their extensive transactional experience have joined Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP. All four were previously with Miller & Martin.

Roddy Bailey, Pat Murphy, Jimar Sanders and Nathan Hertzog focus on middle market transactions involving private equity sponsors, venture capital investments and mezzanine financing. The team, which will work out of both Chattanooga and Nashville, also advises sponsors on the formation and structuring of private equity, venture capital and hedge funds, as well as investors in such funds.

Bailey works in private equity, where he leads and advises on private equity transactions, mergers and acquisitions and growth equity financings, as well as general corporate law. He earned his J.D. from the Syracuse University College of Law. He also holds a degree from Georgia Institute of Technology.

Murphy has structured sophisticated mezzanine funding deals for scores of middle-market transactions. Additionally, he represents finance companies, lending institutions, investment funds and private equity funds across the country with a focus on transactions involving senior and subordinated debt components. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and earned his J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law.

Sanders focuses on the intersection of commercial lending and real estate. He represents a number of private mezzanine and subordinate debt investment funds in connection with investment and lending transactions throughout the United States. He earned his J.D. from the University of Georgia School of Law. He also is a graduate of South Carolina State University.

Hertzog handles a wide range of private equity transactions including fund formations, mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, venture capital investments and institutional investments in private and public funds. He earned his J.D. from Boston University School of Law. He earned his A.B./M.P.A. from the University of Georgia.

Peterson honored by Manufacturing Institute

Peterson

The Manufacturing Institute is awarding Nancy Peterson the Women in Manufacturing STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering and Production) Ahead Award. The STEP Ahead Awards honor women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry, from the factory-floor to the C-suite.

The STEP Ahead Awards are part of the larger STEP Ahead initiative, launched to examine and promote the role of women in the manufacturing industry through recognition, research and leadership for attracting, advancing and retaining strong female talent.

In five years, STEP Ahead Award winners have impacted more than 300,000 individuals, from peers in the industry to school-aged children. Women totaled about 47 percent of the U.S. labor force in 2016, but only 29 percent of the manufacturing workforce.

The Manufacturing Institute will recognize 130 recipients of the STEP Ahead Awards at an April 10 reception in Washington, D.C. The STEP Ahead Awards program will highlight each honoree’s story, including their leadership and accomplishments in manufacturing.

Covenant Capital Group announces two hires

Ferrari

Covenant Capital Group, LLC, a Nashville-based real estate investment management company, has hired Brandi Ferrari, CPA, as senior accountant, and Molly White, as portfolio analyst.

White

Ferrari was brought on as a full-time employee at Covenant Capital Group after beginning to work with the firm part-time as a staff accountant in 2015. She has more than 18 years of experience in accounting and financial reporting.

Ferrari holds a master of accountancy from Belmont University and degrees in commerce and business administration from the University of Alabama.

Before joining Covenant, White spent the two years working with Medical Reimbursements of America, Inc. She is a graduate of The University of Georgia.

Rowen joins Barge Design Solution, Inc.

Rowen

Barge Design Solutions, Inc., has hired Mike Rowen as industrial program manager in the Facilities Business Unit.

Previously a senior project manager with Bridgestone Americas, Rowen has more than 35 years of experience in industrial facility design on projects in the United States and overseas. This experience includes process and facility engineering for industrial and chemical manufacturers as well as materials handling facilities.

A graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a degree in mechanical engineering, he is registered Professional Engineer in Tennessee, Arizona and South Carolina.

Johnson

Also at Barge, Ethan Johnson has passed the required examination and is now a licensed Professional Engineer in Tennessee.

A Cincinnati native, Johnson earned a degree in civil engineering at Lipscomb University. He recently graduated from Vanderbilt University with a master’s in civil engineering, concentrating on structures. He is a past recipient of the American Council of Engineering Companies of Tennessee Scholarship.

Pendleton Square Trust hires Hickman as director

Hickman

Elizabeth Hickman has joined Pendleton Square Trust and Family Office as director of estate services/trust officer. In this role she provides leadership for the estate team and serves families and their advisors in administering family trust relationships. An attorney, she also works closely with the company’s chief fiduciary officer on legal and compliance matters.

Prior to joining Pendleton Square, Hickman was in private practice as an estate and trust attorney with Goodman Callahan Blackstone, PLLC, where she led the firm’s probate and trust administration practice. Previously she worked at Cumberland Trust and Investment Company on the administration of complex estates throughout the Southeast.

Hickman earned a degree in history at Wake Forest University and a master’s in art history at Vanderbilt University before attaining her law degree at the Nashville School of Law.

Brentwood Capital hires managing director

Kibler

Brentwood Capital Advisors, LLC, a partner-owned investment bank focused on the health care and technology industries, has hired John Kibler as managing director.

Kibler was formerly partner and managing director at William Blair, where he originated more than 75 mergers and acquisitions. In this new role, Kibler will lead BCA’s Healthcare Information Technology practice.

With more than 24 years in investment banking, 20 of those years spent leading transactions in the area of HCIT, he has overseen more than $15 billion in mergers and acquisitions.

Kibler will be the fifth member of BCA’s growing HCIT team that includes three bankers dedicated to originating and two to executing transactions. Kibler will focus on payor, provider, analytics, population health, revenue cycle management and consumer facing IT.