VOL. 42 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 02, 2018

MEMPHIS (AP) — Singer Mamie Smith, songwriter and musician Roebuck "Pops" Staples, piano man Georgia Tom Dorsey, drummer Sam Lay and Chicago band The Aces are among this year's inductees to the Blues Hall of Fame.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based Blues Hall of Fame announced the inductees in a news release Tuesday. They will be honored at a May 9 ceremony at the Halloran Centre for the Performing Arts and Education in Memphis.

Along with the five performing acts, albums and singles by Ma Rainey, Bo Diddley, Joe Turner, Albert King and Booker T. & the MG's are also inductees. Disc jockey and promoter Al Benson was named as an inductee too.

Staples, the leader of the gospel-R&B group the Staples Singers, will join his daughter Mavis Staples in the Blues Hall of Fame.