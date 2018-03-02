Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 02, 2018

SEC coaches name Tennessee's Williams player of the year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — SEC coaches have selected Tennessee forward Grant Williams is the Southeastern Conference player of the year and Volunteers coach Rick Barnes is the coach of the year.

The coaches also named Alabama's Collin Sexton and Kentucky's Kevin Knox as co-freshmen of the year. South Carolina's Chris Silva and Texas A&M's Robert Williams were co-defensive players of the year.

First-team all-SEC picks included Williams, Knox, Arkansas' Jaylen Barford, Florida's Chris Chiozza, Georgia's Yante Maten, Missouri's Kassius Robertson, South Carolina's Chris Silva and Texas A&M's Tyler Davis.

The second team includes Sexton, Arkansas' Daryl Macon, Auburn's Bryce Brown and Jared Harper, Kentucky's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Mississippi State's Quinndary Weatherspoon, Tennessee's Admiral Schofield and Vanderbilt's Jeff Roberson.

Missouri's Jontay Porter and Tennessee's Lamonte' Turner are co-sixth men of the year.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

