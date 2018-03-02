Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 02, 2018

Watchdog: Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway violated Hatch Act

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal watchdog says White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway violated the federal law prohibiting government officials from using their positions to influence political campaigns.

The Office of Special Counsel, which is unrelated to Robert Mueller's office, says Conway violated the Hatch Act twice last year when she advocated for Republican Roy Moore and against his Democratic rival, Sen. Doug Jones, in the Alabama's Senate race.

Special Counsel Henry Kerner is sending his office's findings to President Donald Trump Tuesday "for appropriate disciplinary action." Trump will decide what — if any — punishment she will receive. The White House has not immediately commented on the report.

Conway came under fire for violating a different ethics provision last year, when she urged Trump supporters to purchase Ivanka Trump brand products.

