VOL. 42 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 02, 2018

Barry's bodyguard also pleads guilty, must back $45,000

Updated 10:52AM
The former lead bodyguard who had an extramarital affair with Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

Robert Forrest's plea Tuesday morning came shortly after Barry pleaded guilty to the same charge and announced her resignation from office.

According to a statement from District Attorney Glenn Funk, Forrest was sentenced to three years of probation. Forrest also must reimburse the city for $45,000 in pay he received for times he wasn't performing his duties as part of Barry's security detail.

The revelation of the affair derailed the first term of a mayor who was seen a rising star among Democrats.

-- The Associated Press

