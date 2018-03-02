Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 02, 2018

Trump hails US court decision upholding decision to end DACA

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is hailing a federal judge's decision upholding his right to end a program for immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

But Monday's ruling by a judge in Maryland does not alter a nationwide injunction issued by a federal judge in San Francisco. The earlier decision requires the administration to continue renewing work permits granted these immigrants under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Trump had set Monday as DACA's end date.

Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Federal Judge in Maryland has just ruled that 'President Trump has the right to end DACA.' President Obama had 8 years to fix this problem, and didn't. I am waiting for the Dems, they are running for the hills!"

Trump blames Democrats for the failure to reach an immigration deal.

