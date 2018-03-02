Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 02, 2018

Tennessee mulls $250 1st-time fine to carry gun if no permit

Updated 7:04AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee House has passed legislation that would lower the penalty to $250 for a first offense of toting a gun without a handgun carry permit.

The Republican-led chamber voted 72-20 Monday on the bill. The bill was amended to let officers decide whether to confiscate ammunition.

Republican bill sponsor Rep. Micah Van Huss said under current law, it's up to a $500 fine, confiscation of the gun and possible imprisonment.

Democratic Rep. Bo Mitchell said the bill would give people a pass for breaking state gun laws at a time when the country is mourning the deaths during last month's Parkland, Florida, school shooting.

Van Huss said one good guy with a gun could have saved the children at the school.

The bill heads to the Republican-led Senate.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0