Tennessee mulls $250 1st-time fine to carry gun if no permit

VOL. 42 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 02, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee House has passed legislation that would lower the penalty to $250 for a first offense of toting a gun without a handgun carry permit.

The Republican-led chamber voted 72-20 Monday on the bill. The bill was amended to let officers decide whether to confiscate ammunition.

Republican bill sponsor Rep. Micah Van Huss said under current law, it's up to a $500 fine, confiscation of the gun and possible imprisonment.

Democratic Rep. Bo Mitchell said the bill would give people a pass for breaking state gun laws at a time when the country is mourning the deaths during last month's Parkland, Florida, school shooting.

Van Huss said one good guy with a gun could have saved the children at the school.

The bill heads to the Republican-led Senate.