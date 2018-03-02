Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 02, 2018

Meharry to offer free dental services Saturday

NASHVILLE (AP) — One of the nation's oldest black medical schools will provide free dental services to uninsured Tennesseans this weekend.

Meharry Medical College says the event will offer cleanings, extractions, fillings and other services to hundreds of people on Saturday at the Henry A. Moses Ph.D. Alumni Hall.

Patients must be 18 years old or up to receive treatment and will be seen on a first come, first served basis. No insurance or ID is required.

More information on the annual Oral Health Day can be found online .

The Meharry Chapter of the American Student Dental Association is sponsoring the event.

