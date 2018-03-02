Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 02, 2018

Tennessee workers' comp bureau unveils online filing system

Updated 7:20AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Workers' Compensation has begun using a new online filing system.

A news release says the TNComp system lets attorneys and self-represented litigants file without printing copies or traveling to state offices.

Filing by email has been an option since the bureau began its trial and appellate courts in 2014. But bureau staff had to print each document, file-stamp it and enter information into a state database. The manual filing process took one to two days.

TNComp was modeled after the PACER platform for the federal court system.

Attorneys and litigants can view any case documents and receive notices of new document filings and reminders of upcoming hearings. The services are provided for free.

Cases prior to November 2017 will continue use the former document filing system.

