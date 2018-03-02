Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 02, 2018

2 Trump gun proposals divide Tennessee governor GOP field

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's leading Republican gubernatorial candidates have mixed feelings or aren't taking firm stances on President Donald Trump's ideas to ban bump stocks and bar people under 21 from buying semi-automatic guns.

U.S. Rep. Diane Black said she's not sure she'd vote to ban bump stocks at this point. She said states should determine semi-automatic weapon age requirements, but didn't specify her preference.

Businessman Bill Lee said he'd be open to a possible bump stock ban, but not to raising the age limit.

House Speaker Beth Harwell and businessman Randy Boyd didn't offer concrete positions.

On the Democratic side, House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh said he'd support both changes.

Ex-Nashville Nashville Mayor Karl Dean favors banning bump stocks and called for an age limit that makes sense, mentioning alcohol's 21-and-older restriction.

