States seek to lure Delta as Georgia moves ahead on threat

Friday, March 02, 2018

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — States are urging Delta Air Lines to relocate its Atlanta headquarters as Georgia lawmakers consider punishing the airline for cutting ties with the National Rifle Association.

Governors from Connecticut, New York and Virginia are among those pitching to the airline.

The Georgia Senate approved a tax bill Thursday that strips out a jet fuel tax break that primarily benefits Delta. Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle had suggested removing the tax benefit as retribution for Delta's decision to stop offering NRA members discounted fares.

Democratic Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is praising Delta CEO Ed Bastian for his "courage standing up to" the NRA following the Florida shooting that left 17 people dead. He's touting Connecticut as a good place to relocate Delta's headquarters, given the state's "commonsense gun laws."