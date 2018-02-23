Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 23, 2018

Chris Stapleton leads ACM nominations, Reba returns as host

NASHVILLE (AP) — Country singer Chris Stapleton leads the Academy of Country Music Awards with eight nominations, including entertainer of the year, and Reba McEntire is returning for a record 15th year as host.

McEntire announced the nominations Thursday on "CBS This Morning" as well as her return as host for the first time since 2012. The show will air live on CBS on April 15 from Las Vegas.

Thomas Rhett earned six nominations, Keith Urban has five nominations, and songwriter and producer Shane McAnally has five as well. Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris have four nominations each. The top category of entertainer of the year is an all-male line-up including Stapleton, Urban, Jason Aldean, Garth Brooks and Luke Bryan.

