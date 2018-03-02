VOL. 42 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 02, 2018

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource. Topic: Strategic Negotiation and Difficult People. Every contract and every deal involve two elements: cooperation and competition. In this interactive session, attendees will learn how to balance these elements when negotiating with difficult people. Speaker: Matt Milligan, J.D., Academic Director for the Institute of Conflict Management, Lipscomb University. E|Spaces, 1550 W McEwen Dr., Suite 300, Franklin. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information:

SATURDAY, MARCH 3

Tennessee Parks Weed Wrangling

Tennessee State Parks are seeking volunteers to wrangle weeds, a nationwide effort to fight invasive plant species in public parks. Supervised by state and community experts in invasive weed management, volunteers will conduct hands-on removal of trees, vines and flowering plants while also learning tactics to take action in their own green spaces to stem the spread of invasive species. Tennessee’s event is in conjunction with The Garden Club of Nashville and Invasive Plant Control, Inc. Volunteers are needed in 33 state parks and two state natural areas across West, Middle and East Tennessee. Information

Chili Cook-Off & Social

The Wilson County Democratic Party hosts annual Chili Cook-Off and Social. 5-8 p.m. at the East-West Building at the Ward Ag Center in Lebanon. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. 6-9 p.m. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information

THROUGH MARCH 4

East Nashville Restaurant Week

Event salutes the diverse restaurant offerings in the area and was conceived and organized by Jessica Bower, owner of Fort Louise, and Michael Shemtov, owner of Butcher & Bee Nashville, in sponsorship with Cathead Vodka. In celebration of East Nashville’s wide range of dining offerings, each participating establishment is creating a special ENRW menu for the week that guests can enjoy at a pocket-friendly price. Participating Restaurants include Butcher & Bee: 902 Main St; Fort Louise, 1304 McGavock Pike; Treehouse, 1011 Clearview Ave; Two Ten Jack, 1900 Eastland Ave #105; Peninsula, 1035 W. Eastland Ave; Café Roze, 1115 Porter Road; Margot Café, 1017 Woodland Street; TKO, 4204 Gallatin Pike; Urban Cowboy Public House, 1603 Woodland Street; Rudie’s Seafood & Sausage: 1402 McGavock Pike.

2018 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament

The Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament continues at Bridgestone Arena through Sunday. Information and tickets

MONDAY, MARCH 5

Real Estate Investors in Tennessee

Rutherford County Focus Group will meet at Keller Williams Real Estate office, 450 St. Andrews Drive. 6:30-8 p.m. Fee: Free and open to the public. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 6

Real Estate Investors in Tennessee

DEALS, DEALS, DEALS Focus Group: Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. at the REIN Center - 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Members free, non-members $35 and prepay required. Information, registration

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Center 615, 615 Main Street, Nashville. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Free for Chamber members, future members (3 or more visits): $20. Information: mwortendyke@nashvillechamber.com, www.nashvillechamber.com

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity to develop member relationships. Space is limited to 30 participants, and spots will quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share.. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Williamson, Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Blvd. Suite 150, with lunch provided by Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe. Afternoon meeting off-site, TBD. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a free members-only event. Information

THURSDAY, MARCH 8

Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening Station Camp Greenway

Meet at the corner of Lower Station Camp Creek Road and Bison Trail for ribbon cutting and walk to follow. Event held rain or shine. 10 a.m. Information: http://www.gallatintn.org

FRIDAY, MARCH 9

Salon@615

Roma Downey in conversation with Karen Kingsbury. 6:15-8:15 p.m. Nashville Public Library. Free event, but registering is recommended. Additional events: Wednesday, March 28, Anna Quindlen will discuss Alternate Side, her new novel. 6:15 p.m. Nashville Public Library. Information

SATURDAY, MARCH 10

County Sumner Irish Festival

Live Irish music will be performed outdoors by the Belmont Trio and Kettle of Fish. (Bring chairs and/or blankets.) Beer will be on tap and for purchase from Half Batch Brewing, which will be serving up a special Irish brew. Food will be available from the food truck Delaney’s Street Eats. Tours will be given of the Rogan cottage, an authentic Irish dwelling built c.1800. Irish ghost stories will be told from the porch of the Parker cabin by Brian Allison, author of the book Murder & Mayhem in Nashville. Guided hikes of the Bledsoe’s Fort Historical Park trail will be led at the top of each hour. At noon the Nashville Gaelic Athletic Club will start exhibition games of hurling and Gaelic football. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fee: $5 per car. 2923 Hartsville Pike, Castalian Springs. Information: 230-8474

Mad Bash

The Adventure Science Center will transform for the adult-only fundraising event to support the Science Center’s innovative educational programs. Adventure Science Center, 800 Fort Negley Blvd. Tickets: $100 and up. Information

SUNDAY, MARCH 11

The Bloody Mary Festival

Event benefitting Fanny Battle. 1-3:30 p.m. Track One, 1201 4th Ave. South. The event will feature ten of the best Bloody Marys in town along with bites and beverages from local companies. There will also be live music and vendors. 21+ event. Fee: $45 for general admission and $65 for VIP. Information

MONDAY, MARCH 12

Gallatin Chamber Membership Luncheon

Topic: Succeeding in a Micromoments World. Speaker: Demming Bass, Google. The monthly membership luncheon features speakers of interest to local businesses and is held on the second Monday of each month. First United Methodist Church, 149 West Main St., Gallatin. Catering: Campione’s Taste of Chicago. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Chamber Members: $18 for reservations made by noon on the previous Friday; $20 with reservations after the deadline; $25 at the door. The cost for non-members is $25. Reservations are required. Information: 452-4000

REIN Monthly Association Meeting

Dinner and Breakout sessions precede the main event. Option1 topic: Landlording Focus Group. Join fellow landlords in a discussion on management, marketing and repairs. Learn tips and tricks from seasoned landlords to help you better your business. Option 2 topic: REIN Women’s Focus Group. Join fellow ladies in REIN to discuss real estate investing from a woman’s point of view. Option 3 topic: How to Make Money in Today’s Real Estate Market. This continuing series is for the investor who wants to profit with single family houses. Learn the 3 steps you’ll take to bring home a check for your profits. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Main Event Topic: The Marketing Magic Lady with speaker, Kathy Kennebrook. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd S Suite 210, Nashville. Members Free, Guests $35. More Information, registration

TUESDAY, MARCH 13

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Crescent City, 102 North Water Ave. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information: 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 14

Gallatin Chamber 101

Chamber 101 is designed to educate you on our role in the Community in addition to what the benefits are in being a Member of the Chamber. We are here to help grow and promote your business! Gallatin Chamber, 118 West Main Street. 10-11 a.m. Information

THURSDAY, MARCH 15

REIN Williamson County Lunch - Rehabbers, Builders, Commercial, Mini-storage, Wholesalers, Private Lenders, Transaction Funders, Hard-Money Lenders, Bankers, Title Attorneys, Realtors, and Vendors discuss deals, the state of the market, and how they can help each other prosper., 11:30 a.m. First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd, Suite 118, Franklin. Information

State Museum Lunch & Learn

In partnership with the arrival of the “Violins of Hope” project in Nashville, the Tennessee State Museum will feature a presentation by Nashville native, Jack May. He will speak on the heroism and legacy of his uncle, Mortimer May, a prominent business owner in Nashville who traveled to Europe in the 1930s to help Jews escape rising Nazi tyranny and anti-Semitism. The Lunch & Learn will also provide a special opportunity to view a Tennessee State Museum artifact connected with Jewish survivors’ immigration to Nashville: a crate belonging to the Srul Kapusta family, shipped from Czechoslovakia to the National Council of Jewish Women in Nashville after World War II. Tennessee State Museum, Level B, 505 Deadrick Street. Free. 12:15-12:45 p.m. Information. Additional opportunities:

-- April 19: The Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

-- April 26: The History of Tennessee State Museum

Business Studio

Growing your customer base & engaging with the right customers, the right way. Targeting is an effective method for developing new business and engaging with the right customers. Yet, many companies fall short of their objectives due to inadequate preparation. This workshop will focus on how to successfully prioritize and engage with prospects – with the end goal of converting them to customers. During this session, participants will learn a simplified approach to targeting, including how to:

-- Identify the right targets (customers) through segmentation (size, industry, etc.) and buying triggers

-- Zero in on the right person/decision maker at the target

-- Use the right messaging and medium to reach them

-- Validate the overall approach

Schedule: 2:45-3 p.m., Registration, 3-4:30 p.m., Workshop, 4:30-5 p.m., Networking and discussion. Fee: Free. Center for Medial Interoperability, 8 City Blvd, Suite 203, Classroom #206, Nashville. Parking in the OneC1ty garage available on P2. Information

Business After Hours

Clarksville’s premier networking event – Business after hours, F&M Bank, 50 Franklin Street. Make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun. 5-7 p.m. Information: 931-245-4342

FRIDAY, MARCH 16

Night Market

The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers, and live music. The events are free to attend and family-friendly. Beer, cocktails, and wine are available for purchase. 5-9 p.m. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

MARCH 16-18

OVC Men’s Basketball Tournament

Ohio Valley Conference hosts the road to the Final Four at Bridgestone Arena. 501 Broadway, Tickets: $198-$240. Information

SATURDAY, MARCH 17

St. Patrick’s Day at the Station

Scott-Ellis School of Irish Dance will be providing performances, dance instruction, and other fun activities. Fee: free and family-friendly. Food and drinks, including green donuts available, to raise funds for the station. Amqui Station, 303 Madison St., Madison. 10 a.m. -1:00 p.m. Don’t forget to wear your green. Information

MARCH 17-18

Music City Irish Fest

There will be Irish music and performances, hurling, jigs, food, beer, and lots of green. Get ready for a fun, family-friendly Irish festival. Riverfront Park. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 20

Women in Business Luncheon

Topic: Caffeinate Your Career. Speaker, Jennifer Way, Founder, Way Solutions. Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Business Partner: $30, Guests: $50. Information

FRIDAY, MARCH 23

Good Morning Gallatin

The focus and goal of Good Morning Gallatin is to allow the public to ‘wake up to what’s trending’ by hearing about business and community issues and to get updates on new legislation at the local, county, and state levels from our elected officials. The series will run through May. March topic: State Legislative Activity Update and City of Gallatin Update from Mayor Paige Brown and the Gallatin City Council. Sumner Regional Medical Center, 555 Hartsville Pike. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information: 452-4000

March 23-24

Churchill Society of Tennessee

Sir Winston Churchill’s great-grandson will deliver one of Churchill’s speeches at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center just before the Nashville Symphony performs the “Violins of Hope” concert featuring a collection of violins owned by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust. Randolph Churchill also will speak at the Saturday night banquet and will be in Franklin that day as the conference attendees explore Winston Churchill’s intense interest in the American Civil War. The conference features more than a dozen other speakers and presenters. Tickets include options for basic one-day and two-day conference tickets, symphony-only tickets, banquet tickets or combined tickets. Information, registration and hotel

SATURDAY, MARCH 31

Eggstravaganzoo

The Nashville Zoo is hosting their annual Eggstravaganzoo egg hunt. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. There are scheduled egg hunts, games, bounce houses, face painting, and more. The Easter Bunny and Zoo mascot, Twiga, will be there. Specific egg hunt schedules:

-- 2 years & under - 10 am or 12:30 pm

-- 3 years - 10:30 am or 1 pm

-- 4 - 5 years - 11 am or 1:30 pm

-- 6 - 7 years - 11:30 am or 2 pm

-- 8 - 10 years - 12 pm or 2:30 pm

Oyster Easter

The 56th annual Oyster Easter, with proceeds to benefit the Community Resource Center (CRC). 1-5 p.m. Green Door Gourmet, 7007 River Road Pike. The event features delicious Cajun food, beer, wine, and spirits as well as fun contests and activities. This is an annual Nashville tradition you don’t want to miss. Early bird tickets are $55 and go up from there. Food and drinks are included in the ticket price. Information