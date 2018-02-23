Governor hopefuls largely OK with TennCare work requirements

VOL. 42 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 23, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's gubernatorial candidates are largely fine with proposed TennCare work requirements, with some concerns.

At Tuesday's health care forum, Republican House Speaker Beth Harwell touted legislation seeking TennCare work requirements on able-bodied patients without children under 6. Others expressed support for the concept but had questions.

Democratic House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh said it wouldn't affect Tennessee much, citing limited eligibility.

A fiscal analysis says Harwell's bill would impact 86,400 people and cost Tennessee $18.7 million annually.

Ex-Democratic Nashville Mayor Karl Dean said he'd want assurances against too much bureaucracy.

Republican businessman Randy Boyd said it must make economic sense for the state. Republican businessman Bill Lee said TennCare should also incentivize patients to help lower costs.

Republican Congresswoman Diane Black, who instead attended an anti-abortion event, supports work requirements.