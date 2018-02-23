Tennessee school board: Charged Williamson superintendent can work

VOL. 42 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 23, 2018

FRANKLIN (AP) — A superintendent in Tennessee who is charged with assault in an encounter with a student will not be asked by the school board to take a leave of absence or end his contract.

The Tennessean reports the Williamson County education board voted unanimously Monday to support a statement expressing confidence in county schools superintendent Mike Looney to continue working pending the charge's resolution. Every board member reviewed security video of the encounter.

Franklin police said in a statement that Franklin High School staff, paramedics and the student's mother were working to transport the girl to a hospital for a reported psychological emergency Feb. 20 when Looney grabbed the student and forced her out of the school to his vehicle.

Looney declined to comment to The Tennessean. He is due in court March 8.