Mayor: DA should be recused in affair probe

VOL. 42 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 23, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Nashville mayor's office is citing a legal opinion that says the lead prosecutor and his office should recuse themselves from the investigation of the mayor's affair with her former bodyguard.

Mayor Megan Barry's office circulated a letter Friday from Memphis attorney Lucian T. Pera requested by Barry's attorney. It says there's a conflict of interest because of District Attorney General Glenn Funk's official responsibility and interest in getting city funding for his office.

Pera said Funk is required by the Tennessee lawyer ethics rules and case law to recuse or be disqualified.

Funk said he will fulfill and perform the requirements of his office when the bureau's investigation is complete. He said he won't have public comment until then.