VOL. 42 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 23, 2018

Attorney: Mayor has turned over phone code in affair probe

Updated 11:19AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's attorney says they've provided her personal cellphone's passcode to the authorities investigating her affair with her former bodyguard.

In a statement, Barry's attorney, Jerry Martin, said he provided the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation with the code Friday. He said Barry is cooperating and knows she'll eventually be cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

Martin criticized this week's public release of search warrant affidavits, saying it raises serious concerns about the investigation's course and conduct.

The affidavit says two nude and partially nude photos of a woman taken on Sgt. Rob Forrest's work cellphone show probable cause that he and Barry were engaging in their affair while he was on duty.

Barry says if the photos are of her, they were taken without her knowledge or permission.

