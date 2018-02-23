HealthStream forms ‘innovative’ partnership

VOL. 42 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 23, 2018

HealthStream, a Nashville-based platform in healthcare for workforce development, has announced a seven-year deal with Press Ganey Associates.

The Press Ganey company is a provider of performance improvement solutions for healthcare organizations.

“HealthStream’s Learning Center is the premier platform for workforce training and education in our industry,” says Patrick T. Ryan, chief executive officer for Press Ganey. “Through this innovative partnership, we can further accelerate our clients’ goals to advance safe, high quality, patient-centered care through learning and development content on HealthStream’s workforce platform.”

The full range of Press Ganey’s newly acquired Patient Experience Improvement and Engagement libraries will be available to HealthStream’s customers. Both companies will market and sell Press Ganey’s content.

Jack Daniel’s introduces ‘Around the Barrel’

Jack Daniel’s has its own podcast.

“Around the Barrel with Jack Daniel’s,’’ hosted by Lucas Hendrickson, will share the stories and insights that make Lynchburg, its home base in Tennessee, and Jack Daniel’s unique.

From Master Distiller Jeff Arnett and distillery tour guides to R&B artist K. Michelle, each episode features a special guest sharing conversations and telling the many stories of the historic brand. The series will also bring in industry authorities to give listeners a rare glimpse into the wide world of whiskey.

“It may be hard to believe for some, but every drop of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey is made in Lynchburg,” says John Higgins, Jack Daniel’s North America brand director.

“Jack Daniel was a real man, and we live by his motto that ‘every day we make it, we’ll make it the best we can’.

“We have more than 150 years of stories like this to tell, and we want to provide a new way for our friends and whiskey enthusiasts, some of who may never make it to our home place to learn more about our special town and distillery.”

The 12-episode season of “Around the Barrel with Jack Daniel’s” will be available on Apple Podcast, Google Play, Stitcher and other on-demand audio platforms. Information: www.jackdaniels.com/podcast.

Inventure Design expands to Nashville

Houston-based Inventure Design has expanded to Nashville, the architecture and interior design studio’s fourth location, preceded by expansions to the Dallas and Tulsa markets in 2016.

Inventure Design is a technology-based architecture and interior design firm that focuses on Workplace Solutions through a modern approach to design.

The firm was established in 1997 by founding Principal James O’Neill and has continued its reach in the community through collaborative design solutions on award-winning projects.

United to invest in standby power tech

United Communications, serving Middle Tennessee residents and local businesses, has announced plans to invest in standby power technologies.

The company’s multi-year process will improve network reliability through backup battery power solutions.

United, an early-adopter for numerous technologies, invests in 1,000-mile-long fiber routes and automated backup power.

In addition to managing a network that stretches from Nashville to Murfreesboro, United has been able to provide broadband speeds up to 1GB.

The company is constantly improving available speeds and is upgrading backup power systems with Servato’s remote battery management software. United began testing Servato products in May 2017, and completed a deal for network-wide deployment. Since then, United has begun to install Servato products at remote sites that serve its rural customers.

Population Health debuts i2i payer

Franklin’s i2i Population Health has launched a new payer product, iQlarity.

The new web-based product application combines real-time, electronic health record information with health plan administrative files to power big data analytics. The goal is to simplify and enhance care quality across the continuum.

i2i’s new product development program brought provider and payer stakeholders together to collaborate and design a better set of value-based care solutions.

“We’re changing the game,” says Kili Chivers, chief growth officer for i2i Population Health. “Sending letters, making phone calls and chasing charts is not driving consistent and sustainable results. Health plans want to partner with providers to go beyond traditional methods.”

i2i has partnered with more than 10 health plans across the country, including three of the largest national payers, to deliver Clinical Data Integration tools that improve quality and lower costs.

Pinnacle wins 30 Greenwich awards

Pinnacle Financial Partners won 30 national and regional Greenwich Excellence Awards for 2017.

Only one bank in the country earned more. This is the firm’s ninth year in the program and the first time it was eligible for several of the national awards.

Pinnacle is the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee.

“We’ve had plenty of milestones and awards as a company, but a list like this is tough to beat,” says Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and CEO. “These awards always stand out because they are based entirely on what our clients say to independent third-party researchers.

“This says that clients believe our financial advisors truly are the best. There’s no higher honor than that.”

Greenwich Associates is recognized worldwide as the foremost provider of market research for banks and financial services firms.

Pinnacle won 12 awards in the middle market banking category and another 18 for small business banking for a total of 30, including eight for the South region and 22 on the national level.

Frist Center presents photographic exhibit

The Frist Center for the Visual Arts will present a selection of 50 photographs of Nashville’s Civil Rights movement from the archives of The Tennessean and The Nashville Banner.

The photographs document an important period in Nashville’s struggle for racial equality and will be on display from March 30 through October 14, 2018 in the Conte Community Arts Gallery. The exhibit is free.

“We Shall Overcome,’’ opens to the public fifty years after Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. The images were taken between 1957, the year that desegregation began in public schools, and 1968, when Dr. King was killed in Memphis. The display includes photographs of lunch counter sit-ins led by a group of students – including John Lewis and Diane Nash – from local historically black colleges and universities, which took place in early 1960.

In addition, the Frist Center has partnered with the Vanderbilt University Press to co-publish a book titled, “We Shall Overcome: Press Photographs of Nashville in the Civil Rights Era.’’

The publication will feature 100 plates selected from the archives of The Tennessean and The Nashville Banner. The book is edited by Katie Delmez, curator of the accompanying exhibition.

Self-storage facility headed to Brentwood

Platinum Storage Group, a California-based commercial real estate company, plans to develop Brentwood Self Storage, an 828-unit, 120,000-square-foot self-storage facility.

Construction is slated to begin March 2018.

Situated on 2.8 acres, the development is at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Cloverland Drive.

“The Brentwood market boasts ideal self-storage fundamentals and aligns with our strategy of adding properties to our portfolio in areas that we want to be in for the long run,” Elefante says.

“There has been very little supply added to the area since 2007, so we are poised to make a strong entrance to the market. In addition to the lack of supply, the market has a low vacancy rate and commands strong rents, both factors that align with our strict investment criteria.”

Kokomo Grain to sell 3 elevators at auction

Three grain elevators in Middle Tennessee will be auctioned on April 18.

The facilities are at three locations – Manchester, Decherd and Tullahoma – and have a capacity of 920,000 bushels.

Kokomo Grain Co. Inc. is selling the three sites in Tennessee to focus its operations on the Eastern Corn Belt, says John Sigler, chief financial officer.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company will conduct the event, in cooperation with McLemore Auction. The company is also accepting non-contingent offers beginning March 13.

“These are good facilities with established markets, and they would be a great opportunity for the right buyer,” Sigler adds.

Schrader is also soliciting non-contingent offers, which may be submitted March 13-16. “We will entertain offers on any combination of the facilities. So, if there’s an acceptable offer, Kokomo Grain might sell one or more of these ahead of the scheduled auction,” says R.D. Schrader, president of the auction company.

Topgolf has new name for its music facility

Topgolf has renamed its live music and private event venue in Nashville, “The Cowan.” The two-story facility at 500 Cowan Street is adjacent to Topgolf Nashville and seats 600.

“We want to reinforce our commitment to Nashville’s local culture and music scene,” says Erik Anderson Topgolf Entertainment Group executive chairman. “The Cowan is a space for Nashville to gather with friends and enjoy incredible live musical acts featuring state-of-the-art sound quality.”

Notable performers at The Cowan include: Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Stone Temple Pilots, George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Old 97’s, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Allen Stone, Chris Lane, Los Lobos and All Time Low.

Parks Covervancy offers school field trip grants

The Tennessee State Parks Conservancy is offering more than $5,000 in grants to support public school field trips to Tennessee State Parks.

The Tennessee State Parks Conservancy’s ‘School of the Great Outdoors Field Trip Fund’ provides resources for K-8 students in Tennessee who may not have the opportunity to visit a state park due to lack of funding.

Grant eligibility is open to public schools in Bedford, Campbell, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Fentress, Franklin, Giles, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Moore, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson counties.