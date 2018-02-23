Bass, Berry & Sims names new practice leadership

VOL. 42 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 23, 2018

Douglas

Bass, Berry & Sims PLC has appointed Kevin H. Douglas to serve as chair of the firm’s Corporate & Securities Practice Group.

In this role, Douglas will work closely with firm management and with the more than 100 corporate attorneys and staff across the firm’s four offices to develop goals and implement initiatives for the department that are in line with the firm’s overall strategy.

Douglas succeeds J. Allen Overby as chair, who served in this position for the past five years.

Douglas joined the firm in 2004 and has 20 years of experience representing companies on matters related to corporate and securities law.

He works with public companies and other clients on corporate governance matters, securities laws compliance, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and shareholder activism.

Since 2016 he has served as co-editor of the firm’s Securities Law Exchange blog, providing news and insights on a variety of corporate matters.

Young joins Harris Shelton expansion into Nashville

Young

Memphis-based law firm Harris Shelton Hanover Walsh, PLLC, which has expanded to Nashville, has added Chancellor Bill Young upon the expiration of his term in September.

Young has vast experience practicing insurance law, representing corporate clients and the State of Tennessee. Prior to becoming chancellor for Part II of the Davidson County Chancery Court of the 20th Judicial District, Young served in the office of the Tennessee Attorney General in a number of capacities, including Solicitor General.

Young served as law clerk for United States Bankruptcy Court Judge George C. Paine, followed by several years of private practice focusing on commercial/bankruptcy and insurance law. He served as the deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, as well as senior vice president, general counsel and chief compliance officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee.

A graduate of Vanderbilt University, he is a member of the Nashville, Tennessee and American bar associations, being selected as a fellow in all three. He serves on the board of the Nashville Bar Association and is a member of the American Health Lawyers Association and Inns of Court.

VUMC’s names adult heart transplant director

Schlendorf

Kelly Schlendorf, M.D., MHS, assistant professor of Medicine, has been named medical director of Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s (VUMC) Adult Heart Transplant Program.

Schlendorf has served as the associate medical director since 2016 and succeeds Mark Wigger, M.D., assistant professor of Medicine.

VUMC performed a record number of heart transplants in 2017, securing its place as the second-busiest heart transplant program in the country. The program has consistently ranked No. 1 in the Southeast region for volume for its combined adult and pediatric procedures.

Schlendorf joined Vanderbilt in 2012. She graduated cum laude from Duke University in 1999 and summa cum laude from Emory University School of Medicine in 2005. She completed her residency and fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

In 2011 she earned her master of public health from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and completed her post-doctoral fellowship in advanced heart failure and transplantation at Duke University Medical Center in 2012.

Also at Vanderbilt:

Lindsley

-- Craig Lindsley, Ph.D., co-director of the Vanderbilt Center for Neuroscience Drug Discovery, has been named a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry and elected chair-elect of the Section of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Both distinguished positions acknowledge Lindsley’s significant contributions to pharmacology, therapeutics and the pharmaceutical sciences.

Lindsley is the William K. Warren Jr. Professor of Medicine, professor of Pharmacology and Biochemistry in Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and professor of Chemistry in the College of Arts and Science.

His one-year term as chair-elect of the Section of Pharmaceutical Sciences begins Feb. 20, after which he will serve a one-year term as chair.

Sberna

-- Theresa Sberna, MPH, has been named director of Strategy and Analytics for Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. Sberna, who previously served as associate director, has been with the Cancer Center for five years.

In the new role, Sberna’s responsibilities will cover strategic and operational planning initiatives, oversight of Cancer Patient Care Center data analytics, market intelligence and data reporting related to VICC’s designation as a National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Think Data Insights names Raetz as CEO

Raetz

Ken Raetz has assumed the chief executive officer role and sole ownership of Think Data Insights, a Nashville-based data platform and analytics technology solutions firm, as partner and principal, Dave Castro, exits to establish a new technology venture.

The company has reorganized with Raetz at the helm and will focus on expanding its cloud data platform strategy and architecture services, as well as its Power BI training services for healthcare, manufacturing, food services and logistics.

Turner Construction hires Lipke as project executive

Lipke

Turner Construction Company has hired Christian Lipke as a project executive in the Nashville office. He will lead, manage and coordinate all phases of commercial projects from preconstruction through closeout and will contribute to business development initiatives.

Lipke, a 35-year veteran of the construction industry, is returning to Turner after beginning his career at the company, having served as a project manager 1982-1993. In the intervening decades, he has held leadership roles on several large construction projects and served as cost engineer for the $1.5 billion American Airlines North Terminal Development Program at Miami International Airport and project manager for the Boeing Launch Facility Rocket Launch Pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

In addition, he served as project executive on a massive $210 million, 122 million-square-foot hotel and condominium renovation and expansion in Miami.

Most recently, Lipke served as senior manager at Munilla Construction Management, a commercial construction company in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale area, where he directed growth and operations. Previously, he was vice president of operations at Seawood Builders and a construction executive at Plaza Construction.

Lipke is a graduate of the University of Florida, where he earned a degree in building construction in 1982.

Anthony to lead state minority health program

Anthony

Monique Anthony, MPH, CHES has been named director of the Office of Minority Health and Disparities Elimination at the Tennessee Department of Health.

She comes to this position after serving as the office’s director of community capacity building since August 2016.

In her role as director of minority health, Anthony will provide administrative, financial and operational leadership and oversight for programming to reduce health disparities and improve overall health and well-being of minority populations, especially racial and ethnic minority populations across the state. She will manage a budget of $1.1 million and five staff members.

She will facilitate and advocate for the development of policies, programs and services that appropriately respond to the cultural and diverse needs of populations throughout Tennessee.

Anthony has been serving as interim director of the TDH Office of Minority Health and Disparities Elimination since July 2017.

She was promoted from her position as director of community capacity building, in which she collaborated with regional and state agencies, grassroots organizations, community-based and faith-based organizations and others on programs, services and initiatives to improve the health of diverse populations in Tennessee.

Prior to joining the Tennessee Department of Health, Anthony served as program coordinator at Meharry Medical College in Nashville managing the SECURE/Gulf Coast Transdisciplinary Research Recovery Center for Community Health grant.

This research grant brought together a consortium of seven medical and public health institutions to address challenges affecting the health of those living in Gulf Coast communities prone to disasters and environmental contamination.

Fifth Third names Imperial managing director

Imperial

Pattie Imperial has been named senior vice president, managing director of Fifth Third Private Bank (Tennessee).

Imperial is responsible for overseeing a team of experienced professionals who focus on customer’s wealth management needs, intergenerational wealth transfer, business transition strategies, and trust and philanthropic wishes.

She guides wealth management professionals to understand a customer’s complex objectives and develop innovative solutions which build, preserve and manage wealth over multiple generations.

Imperial delivers more than 30 years of experience in financial services to the Nashville market.

Her career began with Sun Trust Bank before joining Fifth Third Bank in 2012.

Vitulli accepted into Forbes Coaches Council

Vitulli

Clark Vitulli, founder and CEO of Music City Chief Executives, has been accepted into the Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches.

Vitulli becomes part of a curated network of successful peers and gains access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com

Forbes Council members get access to people, benefits and expertise to help them grow their businesses

Trotter joins 117 as publicity manager

Trotter

117 Entertainment has hired Heather Trotter as publicity manager.

The Franklin native and recent Baylor University graduate began working in the music world as an intern for multiple firms, working on campaigns and coordinating tour press for artists including Randy Travis, Kalie Shorr, William Michael Morgan, Johnny Lee, Mickey Gilley, Lewis Brice and more.