VOL. 42 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 23, 2018

East Nashville Restaurant Week. Event salutes the diverse restaurant offerings in the area and was conceived and organized by Jessica Bower, owner of Fort Louise, and Michael Shemtov, owner of Butcher & Bee Nashville, in sponsorship with Cathead Vodka. In celebration of East Nashville’s wide range of dining offerings, each participating establishment is creating a special ENRW menu for the week that guests can enjoy through March 4 at a pocket-friendly price. Participating Restaurants include Butcher & Bee: 902 Main St; Fort Louise, 1304 McGavock Pike; Treehouse, 1011 Clearview Ave; Two Ten Jack, 1900 Eastland Ave #105; Peninsula, 1035 W. Eastland Ave; Café Roze, 1115 Porter Road; Margot Café, 1017 Woodland Street; TKO, 4204 Gallatin Pike; Urban Cowboy Public House, 1603 Woodland Street; Rudie’s Seafood & Sausage: 1402 McGavock Pike.

TUESDAY, FEB. 27

Elder Law Expert to share “Planning for Peace of Mind”

Barbara Moss, Elder Law, will discuss aging and financial planning. Bellevue branch public library, 720 Baugh Road. 10:30 a.m. Coffee and cookies will be served. Information: www.elderlawofnashville.com.

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Picasso’s Plate, 112 Public Square. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information: 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 28

Let’s Talk: The Tax Cuts & Jobs Act

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 represents the largest change to federal tax code in more than 30 years for individuals and businesses. In this 60-minute presentation, local and national tax experts will cover several provisions included in this significant tax legislation and break down how they may affect your tax situation. Baker Donelson Event Center, 211 Commerce Street Suite 100. 7:30-8 a.m. networking, coffee and light breakfast. 8-9 a.m. program with Q&A. Fee: no charge, registration required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

FEB. 28-MARCH 4

2018 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament

The Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament is coming to Nashville. Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville. Information and tickets: https://www.bridgestonearena.com/events

THURSDAY, MARCH 1

Member Orientation

Joining the Chamber was an important step for your business. Now, how do you make the most of your investment? Join us for Member Orientation and learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. You’ll also learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street. 8-9:30 a.m. Breakfast will be provided. Fee: Free but registration required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com

FRIDAY, MARCH 2

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: Strategic Negotiation and Difficult People. Every contract and every deal involve two elements: cooperation and competition. In this interactive session, attendees will learn how to balance these elements when negotiating with difficult people. Speaker: Matt Milligan, J.D., Academic Director for the Institute of Conflict Management, Lipscomb University. E|Spaces,1550 W McEwen Dr., Suite 300, Franklin. 7:30-9 a.m. Fee: Free. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events

SATURDAY, MARCH 3

Wrangle Invasive Plants

Tennessee State Parks are seeking volunteers to wrangle weeds, a nationwide effort to fight invasive plant species in public parks. Supervised by state and community experts in invasive weed management, volunteers will conduct hands-on removal of trees, vines and flowering plants while also learning tactics to take action in their own green spaces to stem the spread of invasive species. Tennessee’s event is in conjunction with The Garden Club of Nashville and Invasive Plant Control, Inc. Volunteers are needed in 33 state parks and two state natural areas across West, Middle and East Tennessee. Information: http://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. 6-9 p.m. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information: http://www.nashvilledowntown.com/play/first-saturday-art-crawl

MONDAY, MARCH 5

Real Estate Investors in Tennessee

Rutherford County Focus Group will meet at Keller Williams Real Estate office, 450 St. Andrews Drive. 6:30-8 p.m. Fee: Free and open to the public. Information: reintn.org

TUESDAY, MARCH 6

Real Estate Investors in Tennessee

DEALS, DEALS, DEALS Focus Group – Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. at the REIN Center - 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Information or to register, reintn.org/calendar

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Center 615, 615 Main Street, Nashville. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Free for Chamber members, future members (3 or more visits): $20. Information: mwortendyke@nashvillechamber.com, www.nashvillechamber.com

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity to develop member relationships. Space is limited to 30 participants, and spots will quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participant’s. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Williamson, Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Blvd. Suite 150, with lunch provided by Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe. Afternoon meeting off-site, Hilton Garden Inn, 9150 Carothers Parkway. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a members-only event. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

FRIDAY, MARCH 9

SALON@615

Roma Downey in conversation with Karen Kingsbury. 6:15-8:15 p.m. Nashville Public Library. Free event, but registering is recommended. Additional events: Wednesday, March 28, Anna Quindlen will discuss Alternate Side, her new novel. 6:15 p.m. Nashville Public Library. Information: https://events.library.nashville.org

SATURDAY, MARCH 10

Mad Bash

The Adventure Science Center will transform for the adult-only fundraising event to support the Science Center’s innovative educational programs. Adventure Science Center, 800 Fort Negley Blvd. Tickets: $100 and up. Information: http://www.adventuresci.org/madbash

MONDAY, MARCH 12

Gallatin Chamber Membership Luncheon

Topic: Succeeding in a Micromoments World. Speaker: Demming Bass, Google. The monthly membership luncheon features speakers of interest to local businesses and is held on the second Monday of each month. First United Methodist Church, 149 West Main St., Gallatin. Catering: Campione’s Taste of Chicago. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Chamber Members: $18 for reservations made by noon on the previous Friday; $20 with reservations after the deadline; $25 at the door. The cost for non-members is $25. Reservations are required. Information: 452-4000

REIN Monthly Association Meeting

Topic: Financing from Every Angle. 5:30 p.m. Tech Hill Commons - 500 Interstate Blvd S Suite 210, Nashville. More Information or registration: reintn.org/calendar.

TUESDAY, MARCH 13

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Crescent City, 102 North Water Ave. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information: 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 14

Gallatin Chamber 101

Chamber 101 is designed to educate you on our role in the Community in addition to what the benefits are in being a Member of the Chamber. We are here to help grow and promote your business! Gallatin Chamber, 118 West Main Street. 10-11 a.m. Information: jazmin@gallatintn.org

THURSDAY, MARCH 15

REIN Williamson County Lunch

Rehabbers, Builders, Commercial, Mini-storage, Wholesalers, Private Lenders, Transaction Funders, Hard-Money Lenders, Bankers, Title Attorneys, Realtors, and Vendors discuss deals, the state of the market, and how they can help each other prosper., 11:30 a.m. First Watch - 1000 Meridian Blvd, Suite 118, Franklin. Information: Reintn.Org/Calendar.

State Museum Lunch & Learn

In partnership with the arrival of the “Violins of Hope” project in Nashville, the Tennessee State Museum will feature a presentation by Nashville native, Jack May. He will speak on the heroism and legacy of his uncle, Mortimer May, a prominent business owner in Nashville who traveled to Europe in the 1930s to help Jews escape rising Nazi tyranny and anti-Semitism. The Lunch & Learn will also provide a special opportunity to view a Tennessee State Museum artifact connected with Jewish survivors’ immigration to Nashville: a crate belonging to the Srul Kapusta family, shipped from Czechoslovakia to the National Council of Jewish Women in Nashville after World War II. Tennessee State Museum, Level B, 505 Deadrick Street. Free. 12:15-12:45 p.m. Information: http://www.tnmuseum.org. Additional opportunities:

-- April 19: The Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

-- April 26: The History of Tennessee State Museum