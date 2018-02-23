Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for January 2018

VOL. 42 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 23, 2018

Top commercial real estate sales, January 2018, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 424 Church Nashville 37219 1/4 Fifth Third Center Subsidiary LLC TR Church Street Corp $117,640,000 2120 West End Nashville 37203 1/11 Caterpillar Fin Svcs Corp Piedmont-Nashville TN LLC; Wells Reit-Nashville TN LLC $90,900,000 4506 Charlotte Nashville 37209 1/30 VR West 46th Holdings LP West 46th LLC $34,000,000 1001 Church Nashville 37203 1/19 SWVP Nashville Hotel LLC; JG TN Realty LP Uptown Prop Holdings LLC $32,000,000 2715 Whites Creek Nashville 37207 1/2 LSA Grier Haynes Garden LLC Lsa Haynes Garden LLC $31,165,000 4606, 4642, 4670 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 1/29 BVC Oakwood Commons LLC Brixmor Oakwood Commons LLC $24,400,000 150 2nd Nashville 37201 1/19 Tac 150 Second Ave LLC 148 Second Ave North Partners LLC $23,000,000 5319 Nolensville Nashville 37211 1/18 Vistas GP Vistas Apts LLC $14,300,000 321 Walton Madison 37115 1/18 Fanwood GP Fanwood Apts LLC $12,300,000 4451 Ashland City Nashville 37218 1/30 McLane/ Suneast Inc Horizon Inv Prop LLC $10,200,000 0 Peabody Nashville 37210 1/18 RMH-EP LLC Metropolitan Dev & Housing Agency $9,400,000 110 Archwood Madison 37115 1/18 Archwood Gen Part Archwood Meadows LLC $8,900,000 1815 Division Nashville 37203 1/19 Ap 1815 Division Holdings LLC Ayesh Salah; Ayesh Tareq $8,705,888 135 Brinkhaven Madison 37115 1/11 Nashville Madison Partners LLC Brinkhaven LP $8,179,000 1101 Broadway Nashville 37203 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $7,854,000 2919 Sidco Nashville 37204 1/11 ADE 787 LLC Crunk Connected Products $7,000,000 227 Shelby Nashville 37213 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $6,686,800 808, 812 19th Nashville 37203 1/19 Ap 1815 Division Holdings LLC H Calister Turner III 1994 Generation Skipping Trust $6,283,000 1001 Church Nashville 37203 1/19 SWVP Nashville Hotel LLC JG TN Realty LP $6,000,000 2802 Nolensville Nashville 37211 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $5,165,000 1201 Broadway Nashville 37203 1/25 McDonalds Real Estate Co Hippodrome Realty Inc $5,150,000 1401 Charlotte Nashville 37203 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $4,540,000 104, 106 26th, 100, 102 Iris, 2601, 3614, 3616, 3618 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 1/16 Stonehorse Real Estate Holdings LLC Oatsvall James O Sr; Oatsvall Jean Y $3,600,000 1309 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $3,226,000 4112 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $3,037,600 607, 608, 616 25th Nashville 37209 1/9 E3 Const Services LLC Bell James E; Bell Joseph H; Bell Peggy Jane; Bell Virginia Cameron $3,000,000 1200 Gallatin Madison 37115 1/19 Madison Gallatin LLC Inland Bond Madison LLC $2,925,000 602, 900 Old Hickory Madison 37115 1/4 Hale J Gregory Lannom Charles A $2,825,000 2001 8Th Nashville 37204 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $2,814,000 2241 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 1/4 5517 Katina Realty Corp; Tetk Mgmt LLC S7 Capital Group LLC $2,750,000 2022 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37228 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $2,630,000 1120 Visco Nashville 37210 1/18 Meadows Mark Steve Vandevort W Wayne; Vandevort William Wayne $2,600,000 3144 Dickerson Nashville 37207 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $2,587,000 5430 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $2,513,000 23 Music Sq East Nashville 37203 1/17 23 Music Square East Part Kerr Ronald Walter Estate $2,450,000 4198 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $2,419,000 3400 West End Nashville 37203 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $2,373,000 4601 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $2,332,000 3815 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $2,283,000 3200 Clarksville Nashville 37218 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $1,907,000 243 Long Hollow Gdlttsville 37072 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $1,874,000 340 Harding Nashville 37211 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $1,816,000 817 Gallatin Madison 37115 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $1,767,000 2664 Smith Springs Nashville 37217 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $1,732,000 5408 Granny White Brentwood 37027 1/4 Luallen George William; Luallen Kelli A Harvey Timothy C $1,700,000 1005, 1007, 1009 Scovel Nashville 37208 1/19 Lflats LLC Cottage Partners LLC $1,700,000 346 21st Nashville 37203 1/8 Charlotte21 LLC Cannon David F; Cannon Toby G $1,600,000 13105 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 1/23 CWW Enterprises LLC Blue Beacon International Inc $1,600,000 5303 Charlotte Nashville 37209 1/18 Charlotte Re LLC Charlotte Partners LLC $1,550,000 14901 Old Hickory Nashville 37211 1/23 Hauter Amin Cedar Square Partners LLC $1,500,000 2200 Brick Church Nashville 37207 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $1,494,000 0 Pasquo Nashville 37221 1/19 Westminster Chapel Inc Rochford John T $1,400,000 2717 Elm Hill Nashville 37214 1/19 Manas Groups LLC Hudson Family Revocable Living Trust $1,400,000 7070 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $1,374,000 1917 Church Nashville 37203 1/26 CJ Church Street Partners LLC Berry Hill Square LLC $1,370,000 1911 21St Nashville 37212 1/24 1911 21st Ave South LLC Tlh Part $1,350,000 5307 Charlotte Nashville 37209 1/29 Ross Jay Hardin Oaken LLC $1,344,000 923, 925, 927, 929 12Th Nashville 37208 1/23 12th Ave North Partners LLC Wells Rick $1,300,000 1021, 1023 8Th Nashville 37203 1/26 Britton Prop LLC Stratz Denise E; Stratz Steven C $1,200,000 3181 Parthenon Nashville 37203 1/17 Klenk Adam Reschly Daniel J; Reschly Krisann J $1,200,000 0 Old Hickory Nashville 37211 1/23 Safstor Old Hickory LLC Fani Farokh $1,199,999 3405 Belmont Nashville 37215 1/25 Clement Robert L; Clement Terri Miller Beverly J $1,150,000 1300 Lischey Nashville 37207 1/31 Lischey Douglas LLC J2K Builders LLC $1,150,000 0 Harris Gdlttsville 37072 1/25 Parkview Preserve Holding LP Sutton Evelyn Banner $1,100,000 4021, 4025 Travis, 336 Welch Travis Nashville 37211 1/11 Advanced Turf Solutions Inc Jones Paul $975,000 1613 Buchanan, 1746 17th Nashville 37208 1/16 1613 Buchanan Street Prop LLC Mehta Amal; Mehta Bhupat $950,000 195 Omohundro Nashville 37210 1/2 Maxreid LLC 195 Omohundro Place LLC $800,000 880 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 1/22 Eslami Hassan M; Ramezanifar Javad Cypress David E; Cypress Laurence L; Gold Cypress Living Trust Agreement; Irrevocable Trust Agreement For The Benefit of Joan G Shapiro; Lynn Guttman Lent Trust-2016 $800,000 1945 Baker Gdlttsville 37072 1/24 Family Affair Ministries Fellowship Williams James K; Williams Juanita Lynn; Williams Juanita L $770,000 903 Hill, 3101 Ambrose Nashville 37207 1/22 Ambrose LLC Nash Prop LLC $726,500 5305 Charlotte Nashville 37209 1/29 Ross Jay Hardin Mueck Anna Oakley $720,000 1103 Bell Grimes Nashville 37207 1/11 D4 Prop LLC Semanchik Gary $650,000 507 Main Nashville 37206 1/9 Gilbert Prop LLC Everton Gary $600,000 2141 Utopia Nashville 37211 1/22 Midtown Realty LLC Bennett Tonya; Bennett William Kendall $600,000 0 Bear Hollow Joelton 37080 1/19 Boyer Jaron Caleb; Boyer Kelly Darlynne Arms Janice F; Arms Kenneth $589,900 2408 Nolensville Nashville 37211 1/30 Akbari Abdollah Ferdowsi Faran $547,000 2840 Old Franklin Antioch 37013 1/18 Shreibman Amnon Campbell Brent A; Campbell Gale E $534,000 5 Westport Business Nashville 37209 1/22 Holston Gases Inc Freeman William H $515,000 0 Rivergate Gdlttsville 37072 1/9 Bates Daniel E; Drowns Timothy Davis Limited Family Part $477,000 0 Hobson Antioch 37013 1/19 Azmanabil Kwikstop LLC Thompson Randall $450,000 0 Tusculum Antioch 37013 1/23 American Dream Developers Inc Lee Lynn C $425,000 5503 TN Nashville 37209 1/2 Potter Brothers Const LLC West Nashville Southern Methodist Church $400,000 6561 Old Clarksville Joelton 37080 1/18 Denny Susan; Denny Terry Baehr Mary Linda; Helton Carol Ann; McMahan Joyce Maxine; Payne Josephine Paradise Estate $385,000 600 Brandywine Village Old Hickory 37138 1/2 Old Hickory Credit Union Eatherly Gregg H; Eatherly Susan L $380,000 2109 Buchanan Nashville 37208 1/22 Elephant LLC Pardue Nancy S; Pardue Nancy Sue; Pardue Ronald S $350,000 2222 Baker Gdlttsville 37072 1/22 Sorensen Taylor; Sorensen Whitney Burge Bobbye Sue Roberts; Petre Arosa Kay Roberts $350,000 1281 3Rd Nashville 37210 1/22 Bento Nashville II LLC Gray Ivey L; Gray Janie M $350,000 0 53Rd Nashville 37209 1/29 Ross Jay Hardin Oaken LLC $336,000 406 Woodbine Nashville 37211 1/18 Ford Donna Lee; Ford Steven Mark Lee-Smith Diane; Turner James $302,000 0 Tulip Grove Hermitage 37076 1/25 Alsisi Const King Anthony E $285,000 3517 Old Clarksville Joelton 37080 1/2 Jenkins Alexandria S Walker Cynthia $218,000 3717 Old Clarksville Joelton 37080 1/2 Jenkins Alexandria S Walker Cynthia $218,000 4101, 4105, 4107, 4509 Old Hickory, 107 Center Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 1/8 Watkins Timothy James Wauford George R $200,000 3920 Brick Church Nashville 37207 1/9 Ball Amanda; Woody David Luffman Justin B; Luffman Mary F $150,000 420 Elysian Fields Nashville 37211 1/8 Greenberg Alan Vme Industries Inc $120,000 4009 Clarksville Nashville 37218 1/9 Elpizo Fund LLC Horace Mann Family Trust; Kimbrough Charles E; Strong Blondell M $102,000

Williamson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 5301 Maryland Brentwood 37027 1/11 BofTn 5301 Maryland LLC Piedmont Op Piedmont Jv Part Interests LLC (Mi Tn) Joint Venture $36,410,000 1001, 1015, 1025 Westhaven Franklin 37064 1/18 Westhaven Blvd Prop LLC Suso 1 Westhaven LP $9,100,000 1008 Center Point Franklin 37064 1/8 Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 19 LLC 1008 Center Point Plaza LLC; Center Point & South Royal LLC $4,903,225 1152 Hillview Franklin 37064 1/30 Clayton Prop Group Inc Holt Barbara $3,800,000 449 Cool Springs Franklin 37067 1/31 7 Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $3,492,000 4201 Franklin Common Franklin 37067 1/9 Suhaan Group LLC Mataji Randal LLC; Randall Mataji LLC $3,451,000 3539 Bailey Franklin 37064 1/31 Lyon Gabriel; Lyon Rebekah Leonard Daniel M Jr; Leonard Leslie $2,000,000 4508 Murfreesboro Franklin 37067 1/18 White Horse Farm LLC Ellsworth Michael C Inter Vivos Trust $2,000,000 0 Bear Creek Thom St 37179 1/31 Darai Corp Crockett Dorothy S; Crockett Dotty Richardson Peay; Crockett Robert H; Heilman Carole A; Payne Carole A; Payne Carole Ann $2,000,000 325 Bridge Franklin 37064 1/5 Bridge Street Ventures LLC Independence Trust Company $2,000,000 0 New Highway 96 Fairview 37064 1/31 Polaris Real Estate Mgmt LLC Hale Brenda Franks $1,850,000 3020 Stansberry Franklin 37069 1/26 Pikkerton LLC Camden Commons Place; Hindman H Michael; Kocina Ron L $1,800,000 4360 Long Franklin 37064 1/31 Jones Company of TN LLC Landd Inv LLC $1,700,000 4360 Long Franklin 37064 1/31 Landd Inv LLC Moss Barry; Moss William Barry $1,521,250 6304 Murray Brentwood 37027 1/22 Q3+ Global LLC 6304 Murray Lane Trust $1,500,000 7120 Nolensville Nolensville 37135 1/5 Oglesby Robert E Blanton Anna Kristin; Blanton Marvin Glynn; Brassfield Dayna G; Brassfield Jackie W Jr $1,200,000 109 International Franklin 37067 1/22 Arrants Barbara F; Arrants D Todd Spectrum Health Partners Realty LLC $970,000 Moran Franklin 37069 1/17 Sieveking Elizabeth Weaver; Sieveking Nicholas E Kelley Brad M; Kelley Susan B $776,000 1612 Westgate Brentwood 37027 1/22 Diamond J Prop LLC Arrants Barbara; Arrants Todd $650,000 5370 Old 96 Franklin 37064 1/31 Hodges Justin T; Hodges Kasey J LF Farm LLC $450,000 3326 Aspen Grove Franklin 37067 1/16 Haynes Margaret L MT Holdings LLC $425,000 4448 Campbell Franklin 37064 1/30 Blount Stephen; Blount Traci Jo Waterston Randall $390,000 1612 Westgate Brentwood 37027 1/3 Calhoon Pamela; Calhoon Van Baskin Stefan $325,000 5744 Green Chapel Franklin 37064 1/30 Smetko Beverly J; Smetko Carl S Vaughan Kay $290,000 7401 Liberty Fairview 37062 1/11 Fairview Prop LLC Martin Gary S; Martin Linda S $175,000 Cross Keys Coll Grove 37046 1/23 Carrico April Maria; Carrico Keith Gregory Moore Gary L $161,665 7391 Old Cox Fairview 37062 1/11 McMeen John Tatum Donald L Jr; Tatum Mindy $120,000

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 1658 Lascassas M'boro 37130 1/25 Inspirit Rutherford AL Propco LLC Sunnington LLC; Sunnington LLC $4,804,344 2045 Gold Valley M'boro 37130 1/25 Inspirit Rutherford MC Propco LLC Sunnington II LLC $3,930,827 510 Thompson M'boro 37129 1/29 Pines Apts LLC The Bsm Thompson Lane LLC $3,827,570 480 Sam Ridley Smyrna 37167 1/26 Prep Vzw-Smyrna LLC 480 Sam Ridley Parkway LLC $2,751,750 1788 Kimbro M'boro 37128 1/23 Meritage Homes of TN Inc Achiever Dev LLC $2,507,200 5185 Murfreesboro La Vergne 37086 1/22 Tmk Lavergne LLC Benson 2013 Joint Revocable Trust The $2,300,000 Jefferson M'boro 37129 1/17 Hollingshead Land LLC James John H Jr $2,035,800 1124 Old Salem M'boro 37129 1/3 B & T LLC Skyhawk Haley Investors; Wolcott Randy J $2,000,000 1734 Old Fort M'boro 37129 1/17 Petsmart Inc Cricpets Murfreesboro Trust; Cricpets Murfreesboro Trust The $1,825,000 2935 Rutherford M'boro 37130 1/19 NADG NNN SB (Tn) LP F&M LLC; FFLP; Fleming Family Limited Part The $1,666,666 1503 Sulphur Springs M'boro 37129 1/22 BF Prop Trust The Victory Christian Center of Murfreesboro Inc $1,550,000 Mona M'boro 37129 1/17 Hollingshead Land LLC Keith George Thomas Testamentary Trust; Keith George Thomas Estate; Keith George Thomas Jr; Keith Orlean Seat Testamentary Trust; Keith Robert Leland $1,527,000 99 Highway M'boro 37129 1/19 American Geothermal Corp Inc Brown Robert F; Womack Jack L $1,150,000 2807, 2809 Blackman M'boro 37129 1/25 Parks Bob; Parks Marie Jordan Mary Ann; Wright Family Real Estate Part L P $1,100,000 11777 Big Springs Christiana 37037 1/11 Vaught Jamie Lin; Vaught Timothy Kevin Frazer Freda K $995,145 1850-1862 Memorial M'boro 37129 1/17 Morgan Douglas Baird; Morgan Janine Louise Abba Prop; Floyd J David; McKnight Edwin A $990,000 Victory M'boro 37128 1/4 Site For Sore Eyes LLC Swanson Devs L P; Swanson Prop Inc $946,777 111 Wheeler La Vergne 37086 1/8 Cerrito Bridgette M; Cerrito Gary &rew Knestrick Walter $878,000 2675 Highwood Smyrna 37167 1/29 Oreof 2017 Ruby LLC Ruby Tuesday Inc $865,000 526 Legacy Smyrna 37167 1/9 Brannen James; Edwards Alexander Russell Agnes T; Russell Ricky Dale $835,000 Manson M'boro 37128 1/9 Blackman Land Developers Haynes Margaret L; Haynes Thomas J $751,837 9034 Couchville Mt Juliet 37122 1/30 Cook Joni; Cook Ralph Bogan Flora Nell; Chandler Patsy Ann; Crabtree Nora Lee; Vincion Kathleen G Estate; Vincion Kathleen Ghee Estate; Vincion Kathleen Estate; Vincion Marvin Floyd Jr; Vincion Roger Dale $750,000 116 Longview La Vergne 37086 1/29 Jtmcbradley LLC Siener Prop LLC $650,000 Jefferson M'boro 37129 1/17 Hollingshead Land LLC Keith George Thomas Jr; Keith Patricia Jennings; Keith Robert Leland; Keith Vassilike C; Keith Vassiliki C $509,400 223 Main M'boro 37130 1/17 PGH Prop LLC Bouton Jeanine P; Bouton Patric Ford; Bouton William Michael; Parnell Jeffrey M $480,000 1013 Memorial M'boro 37129 1/4 Baes Charles Michael Leonard Charles K; Leonard Tricia C $432,000 Southpointe M'boro 37130 1/5 2012-B Pedigo Trust The Best One Nashville Realty Part; Swentzel Limited Partnershop; Swentzel Paul J $375,000 Big Springs Christiana 37037 1/11 Vaught Jamie Lin; Vaught Timothy Kevin Jacobs William Edmond $375,000 111, 113 Lytle La Vergne 37086 1/3 Trifecta Prop LLC Morrison Jennifer G; Morrison Michael S $350,000 626 College M'boro 37130 1/30 Bp Partners Kellermann F David; Kellermann Joan M $350,000 Longview Versailles Rockvale 37153 1/22 Bryant Michael C; Bryant Phyllis E Lamb Marcia; Lamb Marsha $299,850 7476 Jackson Ridge Rockvale 37153 1/30 Trahan Cristina; Trahan Ryan Newman Jessica L; Newman Matthew A $287,900 5813 Rock Springs Smyrna 37167 1/19 Doyle Theresa W Lee Kimberly Epps; Lee William Winstead III $175,000 745 Church M'boro 37130 1/26 One Nine Inv LLC TN Assembly of The Church of God Inc $169,900 3153 Yeargan M'boro 37128 1/30 Elliott Karla Anne Pedone Kathy; Pedone Mike $165,000 5930 Lowe M'boro 37127 1/30 Abdelrahaman Amad A Jabbar; Janadio Zahida Abdel Wahab McCormick William K $160,000 6699 Almaville Smyrna 37167 1/17 Scollins2 Prop LLC Watkins Karen Ann $159,900 337 Jefferson La Vergne 37086 1/17 BH Holmes Const Company Inc Holmes Randy D $150,000 335 Stewarts Landing Smyrna 37167 1/29 Ira Innovations LLC; Wright David Ira Alshehabi Isam $144,000 323 Shoshone M'boro 37128 1/25 Heathcott Tammy Hodges G Tommy; Hodges Tom $130,000 7720 Manchester M'boro 37127 1/22 Mason Michael Welch Tracy Smith $130,000 Trimble Milton 37118 1/17 Hogencamp Jacqueline Michelle Allen Christopher Lance; Allen Michelle Lyn $130,000 903 Fireside Smyrna 37167 1/29 Alfaro Celina; Sorto Juan Carlos Knight & White Prop LLC $105,000 804 Maple M'boro 37130 1/19 Blue Sky Const Inc Wilson Herbert Bendel $104,500 11057 Threet Christiana 37037 1/22 11019 Threet Road Trust; Wiles Dwight Tr Griffis James A; Griffis Jan H $100,000

Sumner County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 104 Challenger Portland 37148 1/3 IPX Nashville 104 Challenger LLC KTR Nashville LLC $8,022,250 1198, 1200 Louisville Gdlttsville 37072 1/17 Nashville North Prop Owner LLC Zaborowski James R; Zaborowski Mary C $3,600,000 1007 Village Green Gallatin 37066 1/2 Waldrop & Waldrop LLC LG-379 Gallatin TN LLC $3,175,000 22 Industrial Park Hndrsnville 37075 1/26 IPD 22 Inv LLC Bradford Prop LLC; Bradford Prop-II LLC $1,800,000 1057 Broadway Portland 37148 1/22 Speedway LLC Freeman Beverly; Freeman Robert $1,566,671 148 Cherokee Hndrsnville 37075 1/26 148 Cherokee Road Trust Bandy Derrick $1,550,000 923 Broadway Portland 37148 1/11 Fre Portland TN Realty LLC Dialysis Assoc LLC $1,368,679 2716 Highway 52 Bethpage 37022 1/4 Island Bound Inv LLC Dermer Harry; Dermer Mary Patrice $977,576 2500 Highway 31 W House 37188 1/23 TJ Inv LLC Guru Dev Inc $650,000 31E Highway Gallatin 37066 1/24 Franklin Blaine Scott; Franklin Rebecca Ann Fann Stephen Dwight $375,000 114 Allen Gdlttsville 37072 1/11 Debar Land Co LLC Copper Creek LLC $353,000 109 Highway 52 Portland 37148 1/17 Helson Robert C; Hurst Danny Galleria Prop LLC $345,000 134 Broadway Gallatin 37066 1/29 F&G Shiraz LLC Justice Cary T $325,000 111A, E, F Imperial Hndrsnville 37075 1/26 Imperial Point Prop LLC First TN Bank National Assn $302,500 723 Anthony Gallatin 37066 1/22 Scales New Generation Funeral Home Inc Pope James $250,000 296 Meadows Portland 37148 1/29 Nyswonger Carrey Anne; Nyswonger William Hensley Karen Exec; Smart James O Estate $209,000 105 Hunters Hndrsnville 37075 1/19 Batey William Parker Batey Nancy G; Batey Thomas W $207,500 113 Old Fountain Head Cemetery Portland 37148 1/10 MacPhee Christopher M; MacPhee Dathiney Kentucky TN Excavating & Const LLC $204,900 1555 Goshentown, 2008 Center Point Hndrsnville 37075 1/4 Post Christopher M; Post Samantha C Timmons Mary Ann; Timmons Robert E $198,000 Rogues Fork Bethpage 37022 1/3 Langford Phillip Bell Betty J Estate; Bell Warner E Estate; Holmes Blake; Hughes Marylin Bell; Martin Marjorie Bell; Holmes Brittany; Holmes Kelsey; Holmes Paul Wayne Estate; Holmes Richard G; Holmes Roger Glenn; Holmes Will $160,000 1045 Johnson Castalian Sp 37031 1/25 Cawthon Hunter Chase Jackson Jeffrey R $135,000 Rogues Fork Bethpage 37022 1/24 Amorese Antohny; Ricaud Philip; Saunders Randy Faulkenberg Steve $125,000 811 Hogans Branch Hndrsnville 37075 1/4 Smith Brian A; Smith Diane M Marklein James E; Marklein Karen M $106,700

Wilson County