VOL. 42 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 23, 2018

Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for January 2018

Updated 12:52PM
Top commercial real estate sales, January 2018, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
424 Church Nashville 37219 1/4 Fifth Third Center Subsidiary LLC TR Church Street Corp $117,640,000
2120 West End Nashville 37203 1/11 Caterpillar Fin Svcs Corp Piedmont-Nashville TN LLC; Wells Reit-Nashville TN LLC $90,900,000
4506 Charlotte Nashville 37209 1/30 VR West 46th Holdings LP West 46th LLC $34,000,000
1001 Church Nashville 37203 1/19 SWVP Nashville Hotel LLC; JG TN Realty LP Uptown Prop Holdings LLC $32,000,000
2715 Whites Creek Nashville 37207 1/2 LSA Grier Haynes Garden LLC Lsa Haynes Garden LLC $31,165,000
4606, 4642, 4670 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 1/29 BVC Oakwood Commons LLC Brixmor Oakwood Commons LLC $24,400,000
150 2nd Nashville 37201 1/19 Tac 150 Second Ave LLC 148 Second Ave North Partners LLC $23,000,000
5319 Nolensville Nashville 37211 1/18 Vistas GP Vistas Apts LLC $14,300,000
321 Walton Madison 37115 1/18 Fanwood GP Fanwood Apts LLC $12,300,000
4451 Ashland City Nashville 37218 1/30 McLane/ Suneast Inc Horizon Inv Prop LLC $10,200,000
0 Peabody Nashville 37210 1/18 RMH-EP LLC Metropolitan Dev & Housing Agency $9,400,000
110 Archwood Madison 37115 1/18 Archwood Gen Part Archwood Meadows LLC $8,900,000
1815 Division Nashville 37203 1/19 Ap 1815 Division Holdings LLC Ayesh Salah; Ayesh Tareq $8,705,888
135 Brinkhaven Madison 37115 1/11 Nashville Madison Partners LLC Brinkhaven LP $8,179,000
1101 Broadway Nashville 37203 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $7,854,000
2919 Sidco Nashville 37204 1/11 ADE 787 LLC Crunk Connected Products $7,000,000
227 Shelby Nashville 37213 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $6,686,800
808, 812 19th Nashville 37203 1/19 Ap 1815 Division Holdings LLC H Calister Turner III 1994 Generation Skipping Trust $6,283,000
1001 Church Nashville 37203 1/19 SWVP Nashville Hotel LLC JG TN Realty LP $6,000,000
2802 Nolensville Nashville 37211 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $5,165,000
1201 Broadway Nashville 37203 1/25 McDonalds Real Estate Co Hippodrome Realty Inc $5,150,000
1401 Charlotte Nashville 37203 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $4,540,000
104, 106 26th, 100, 102 Iris, 2601, 3614, 3616, 3618 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 1/16 Stonehorse Real Estate Holdings LLC Oatsvall James O Sr; Oatsvall Jean Y $3,600,000
1309 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $3,226,000
4112 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $3,037,600
607, 608, 616 25th Nashville 37209 1/9 E3 Const Services LLC Bell James E; Bell Joseph H; Bell Peggy Jane; Bell Virginia Cameron $3,000,000
1200 Gallatin Madison 37115 1/19 Madison Gallatin LLC Inland Bond Madison LLC $2,925,000
602, 900 Old Hickory Madison 37115 1/4 Hale J Gregory Lannom Charles A $2,825,000
2001 8Th Nashville 37204 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $2,814,000
2241 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 1/4 5517 Katina Realty Corp; Tetk Mgmt LLC S7 Capital Group LLC $2,750,000
2022 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37228 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $2,630,000
1120 Visco Nashville 37210 1/18 Meadows Mark Steve Vandevort W Wayne; Vandevort William Wayne $2,600,000
3144 Dickerson Nashville 37207 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $2,587,000
5430 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $2,513,000
23 Music Sq East Nashville 37203 1/17 23 Music Square East Part Kerr Ronald Walter Estate $2,450,000
4198 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $2,419,000
3400 West End Nashville 37203 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $2,373,000
4601 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $2,332,000
3815 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $2,283,000
3200 Clarksville Nashville 37218 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $1,907,000
243 Long Hollow Gdlttsville 37072 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $1,874,000
340 Harding Nashville 37211 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $1,816,000
817 Gallatin Madison 37115 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $1,767,000
2664 Smith Springs Nashville 37217 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $1,732,000
5408 Granny White Brentwood 37027 1/4 Luallen George William; Luallen Kelli A Harvey Timothy C $1,700,000
1005, 1007, 1009 Scovel Nashville 37208 1/19 Lflats LLC Cottage Partners LLC $1,700,000
346 21st Nashville 37203 1/8 Charlotte21 LLC Cannon David F; Cannon Toby G $1,600,000
13105 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 1/23 CWW Enterprises LLC Blue Beacon International Inc $1,600,000
5303 Charlotte Nashville 37209 1/18 Charlotte Re LLC Charlotte Partners LLC $1,550,000
14901 Old Hickory Nashville 37211 1/23 Hauter Amin Cedar Square Partners LLC $1,500,000
2200 Brick Church Nashville 37207 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $1,494,000
0 Pasquo Nashville 37221 1/19 Westminster Chapel Inc Rochford John T $1,400,000
2717 Elm Hill Nashville 37214 1/19 Manas Groups LLC Hudson Family Revocable Living Trust $1,400,000
7070 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 1/31 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $1,374,000
1917 Church Nashville 37203 1/26 CJ Church Street Partners LLC Berry Hill Square LLC $1,370,000
1911 21St Nashville 37212 1/24 1911 21st Ave South LLC Tlh Part $1,350,000
5307 Charlotte Nashville 37209 1/29 Ross Jay Hardin Oaken LLC $1,344,000
923, 925, 927, 929 12Th Nashville 37208 1/23 12th Ave North Partners LLC Wells Rick $1,300,000
1021, 1023 8Th Nashville 37203 1/26 Britton Prop LLC Stratz Denise E; Stratz Steven C $1,200,000
3181 Parthenon Nashville 37203 1/17 Klenk Adam Reschly Daniel J; Reschly Krisann J $1,200,000
0 Old Hickory Nashville 37211 1/23 Safstor Old Hickory LLC Fani Farokh $1,199,999
3405 Belmont Nashville 37215 1/25 Clement Robert L; Clement Terri Miller Beverly J $1,150,000
1300 Lischey Nashville 37207 1/31 Lischey Douglas LLC J2K Builders LLC $1,150,000
0 Harris Gdlttsville 37072 1/25 Parkview Preserve Holding LP Sutton Evelyn Banner $1,100,000
4021, 4025 Travis, 336 Welch Travis Nashville 37211 1/11 Advanced Turf Solutions Inc Jones Paul $975,000
1613 Buchanan, 1746 17th Nashville 37208 1/16 1613 Buchanan Street Prop LLC Mehta Amal; Mehta Bhupat $950,000
195 Omohundro Nashville 37210 1/2 Maxreid LLC 195 Omohundro Place LLC $800,000
880 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 1/22 Eslami Hassan M; Ramezanifar Javad Cypress David E; Cypress Laurence L; Gold Cypress Living Trust Agreement; Irrevocable Trust Agreement For The Benefit of Joan G Shapiro; Lynn Guttman Lent Trust-2016 $800,000
1945 Baker Gdlttsville 37072 1/24 Family Affair Ministries Fellowship Williams James K; Williams Juanita Lynn; Williams Juanita L $770,000
903 Hill, 3101 Ambrose Nashville 37207 1/22 Ambrose LLC Nash Prop LLC $726,500
5305 Charlotte Nashville 37209 1/29 Ross Jay Hardin Mueck Anna Oakley $720,000
1103 Bell Grimes Nashville 37207 1/11 D4 Prop LLC Semanchik Gary $650,000
507 Main Nashville 37206 1/9 Gilbert Prop LLC Everton Gary $600,000
2141 Utopia Nashville 37211 1/22 Midtown Realty LLC Bennett Tonya; Bennett William Kendall $600,000
0 Bear Hollow Joelton 37080 1/19 Boyer Jaron Caleb; Boyer Kelly Darlynne Arms Janice F; Arms Kenneth $589,900
2408 Nolensville Nashville 37211 1/30 Akbari Abdollah Ferdowsi Faran $547,000
2840 Old Franklin Antioch 37013 1/18 Shreibman Amnon Campbell Brent A; Campbell Gale E $534,000
5 Westport Business Nashville 37209 1/22 Holston Gases Inc Freeman William H $515,000
0 Rivergate Gdlttsville 37072 1/9 Bates Daniel E; Drowns Timothy Davis Limited Family Part $477,000
0 Hobson Antioch 37013 1/19 Azmanabil Kwikstop LLC Thompson Randall $450,000
0 Tusculum Antioch 37013 1/23 American Dream Developers Inc Lee Lynn C $425,000
5503 TN Nashville 37209 1/2 Potter Brothers Const LLC West Nashville Southern Methodist Church $400,000
6561 Old Clarksville Joelton 37080 1/18 Denny Susan; Denny Terry Baehr Mary Linda; Helton Carol Ann; McMahan Joyce Maxine; Payne Josephine Paradise Estate $385,000
600 Brandywine Village Old Hickory 37138 1/2 Old Hickory Credit Union Eatherly Gregg H; Eatherly Susan L $380,000
2109 Buchanan Nashville 37208 1/22 Elephant LLC Pardue Nancy S; Pardue Nancy Sue; Pardue Ronald S $350,000
2222 Baker Gdlttsville 37072 1/22 Sorensen Taylor; Sorensen Whitney Burge Bobbye Sue Roberts; Petre Arosa Kay Roberts $350,000
1281 3Rd Nashville 37210 1/22 Bento Nashville II LLC Gray Ivey L; Gray Janie M $350,000
0 53Rd Nashville 37209 1/29 Ross Jay Hardin Oaken LLC $336,000
406 Woodbine Nashville 37211 1/18 Ford Donna Lee; Ford Steven Mark Lee-Smith Diane; Turner James $302,000
0 Tulip Grove Hermitage 37076 1/25 Alsisi Const King Anthony E $285,000
3517 Old Clarksville Joelton 37080 1/2 Jenkins Alexandria S Walker Cynthia $218,000
3717 Old Clarksville Joelton 37080 1/2 Jenkins Alexandria S Walker Cynthia $218,000
4101, 4105, 4107, 4509 Old Hickory, 107 Center Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 1/8 Watkins Timothy James Wauford George R $200,000
3920 Brick Church Nashville 37207 1/9 Ball Amanda; Woody David Luffman Justin B; Luffman Mary F $150,000
420 Elysian Fields Nashville 37211 1/8 Greenberg Alan Vme Industries Inc $120,000
4009 Clarksville Nashville 37218 1/9 Elpizo Fund LLC Horace Mann Family Trust; Kimbrough Charles E; Strong Blondell M $102,000

Williamson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
5301 Maryland Brentwood 37027 1/11 BofTn 5301 Maryland LLC Piedmont Op Piedmont Jv Part Interests LLC (Mi Tn) Joint Venture $36,410,000
1001, 1015, 1025 Westhaven Franklin 37064 1/18 Westhaven Blvd Prop LLC Suso 1 Westhaven LP $9,100,000
1008 Center Point Franklin 37064 1/8 Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 19 LLC 1008 Center Point Plaza LLC; Center Point & South Royal LLC $4,903,225
1152 Hillview Franklin 37064 1/30 Clayton Prop Group Inc Holt Barbara $3,800,000
449 Cool Springs Franklin 37067 1/31 7 Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $3,492,000
4201 Franklin Common Franklin 37067 1/9 Suhaan Group LLC Mataji Randal LLC; Randall Mataji LLC $3,451,000
3539 Bailey Franklin 37064 1/31 Lyon Gabriel; Lyon Rebekah Leonard Daniel M Jr; Leonard Leslie $2,000,000
4508 Murfreesboro Franklin 37067 1/18 White Horse Farm LLC Ellsworth Michael C Inter Vivos Trust $2,000,000
0 Bear Creek Thom St 37179 1/31 Darai Corp Crockett Dorothy S; Crockett Dotty Richardson Peay; Crockett Robert H; Heilman Carole A; Payne Carole A; Payne Carole Ann $2,000,000
325 Bridge Franklin 37064 1/5 Bridge Street Ventures LLC Independence Trust Company $2,000,000
0 New Highway 96 Fairview 37064 1/31 Polaris Real Estate Mgmt LLC Hale Brenda Franks $1,850,000
3020 Stansberry Franklin 37069 1/26 Pikkerton LLC Camden Commons Place; Hindman H Michael; Kocina Ron L $1,800,000
4360 Long Franklin 37064 1/31 Jones Company of TN LLC Landd Inv LLC $1,700,000
4360 Long Franklin 37064 1/31 Landd Inv LLC Moss Barry; Moss William Barry $1,521,250
6304 Murray Brentwood 37027 1/22 Q3+ Global LLC 6304 Murray Lane Trust $1,500,000
7120 Nolensville Nolensville 37135 1/5 Oglesby Robert E Blanton Anna Kristin; Blanton Marvin Glynn; Brassfield Dayna G; Brassfield Jackie W Jr $1,200,000
109 International Franklin 37067 1/22 Arrants Barbara F; Arrants D Todd Spectrum Health Partners Realty LLC $970,000
Moran Franklin 37069 1/17 Sieveking Elizabeth Weaver; Sieveking Nicholas E Kelley Brad M; Kelley Susan B $776,000
1612 Westgate Brentwood 37027 1/22 Diamond J Prop LLC Arrants Barbara; Arrants Todd $650,000
5370 Old 96 Franklin 37064 1/31 Hodges Justin T; Hodges Kasey J LF Farm LLC $450,000
3326 Aspen Grove Franklin 37067 1/16 Haynes Margaret L MT Holdings LLC $425,000
4448 Campbell Franklin 37064 1/30 Blount Stephen; Blount Traci Jo Waterston Randall $390,000
1612 Westgate Brentwood 37027 1/3 Calhoon Pamela; Calhoon Van Baskin Stefan $325,000
5744 Green Chapel Franklin 37064 1/30 Smetko Beverly J; Smetko Carl S Vaughan Kay $290,000
7401 Liberty Fairview 37062 1/11 Fairview Prop LLC Martin Gary S; Martin Linda S $175,000
Cross Keys Coll Grove 37046 1/23 Carrico April Maria; Carrico Keith Gregory Moore Gary L $161,665
7391 Old Cox Fairview 37062 1/11 McMeen John Tatum Donald L Jr; Tatum Mindy $120,000

Rutherford County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
1658 Lascassas M'boro 37130 1/25 Inspirit Rutherford AL Propco LLC Sunnington LLC; Sunnington LLC $4,804,344
2045 Gold Valley M'boro 37130 1/25 Inspirit Rutherford MC Propco LLC Sunnington II LLC $3,930,827
510 Thompson M'boro 37129 1/29 Pines Apts LLC The Bsm Thompson Lane LLC $3,827,570
480 Sam Ridley Smyrna 37167 1/26 Prep Vzw-Smyrna LLC 480 Sam Ridley Parkway LLC $2,751,750
1788 Kimbro M'boro 37128 1/23 Meritage Homes of TN Inc Achiever Dev LLC $2,507,200
5185 Murfreesboro La Vergne 37086 1/22 Tmk Lavergne LLC Benson 2013 Joint Revocable Trust The $2,300,000
Jefferson M'boro 37129 1/17 Hollingshead Land LLC James John H Jr $2,035,800
1124 Old Salem M'boro 37129 1/3 B & T LLC Skyhawk Haley Investors; Wolcott Randy J $2,000,000
1734 Old Fort M'boro 37129 1/17 Petsmart Inc Cricpets Murfreesboro Trust; Cricpets Murfreesboro Trust The $1,825,000
2935 Rutherford M'boro 37130 1/19 NADG NNN SB (Tn) LP F&M LLC; FFLP; Fleming Family Limited Part The $1,666,666
1503 Sulphur Springs M'boro 37129 1/22 BF Prop Trust The Victory Christian Center of Murfreesboro Inc $1,550,000
Mona M'boro 37129 1/17 Hollingshead Land LLC Keith George Thomas Testamentary Trust; Keith George Thomas Estate; Keith George Thomas Jr; Keith Orlean Seat Testamentary Trust; Keith Robert Leland $1,527,000
99 Highway M'boro 37129 1/19 American Geothermal Corp Inc Brown Robert F; Womack Jack L $1,150,000
2807, 2809 Blackman M'boro 37129 1/25 Parks Bob; Parks Marie Jordan Mary Ann; Wright Family Real Estate Part L P $1,100,000
11777 Big Springs Christiana 37037 1/11 Vaught Jamie Lin; Vaught Timothy Kevin Frazer Freda K $995,145
1850-1862 Memorial M'boro 37129 1/17 Morgan Douglas Baird; Morgan Janine Louise Abba Prop; Floyd J David; McKnight Edwin A $990,000
Victory M'boro 37128 1/4 Site For Sore Eyes LLC Swanson Devs L P; Swanson Prop Inc $946,777
111 Wheeler La Vergne 37086 1/8 Cerrito Bridgette M; Cerrito Gary &rew Knestrick Walter $878,000
2675 Highwood Smyrna 37167 1/29 Oreof 2017 Ruby LLC Ruby Tuesday Inc $865,000
526 Legacy Smyrna 37167 1/9 Brannen James; Edwards Alexander Russell Agnes T; Russell Ricky Dale $835,000
Manson M'boro 37128 1/9 Blackman Land Developers Haynes Margaret L; Haynes Thomas J $751,837
9034 Couchville Mt Juliet 37122 1/30 Cook Joni; Cook Ralph Bogan Flora Nell; Chandler Patsy Ann; Crabtree Nora Lee; Vincion Kathleen G Estate; Vincion Kathleen Ghee Estate; Vincion Kathleen Estate; Vincion Marvin Floyd Jr; Vincion Roger Dale $750,000
116 Longview La Vergne 37086 1/29 Jtmcbradley LLC Siener Prop LLC $650,000
Jefferson M'boro 37129 1/17 Hollingshead Land LLC Keith George Thomas Jr; Keith Patricia Jennings; Keith Robert Leland; Keith Vassilike C; Keith Vassiliki C $509,400
223 Main M'boro 37130 1/17 PGH Prop LLC Bouton Jeanine P; Bouton Patric Ford; Bouton William Michael; Parnell Jeffrey M $480,000
1013 Memorial M'boro 37129 1/4 Baes Charles Michael Leonard Charles K; Leonard Tricia C $432,000
Southpointe M'boro 37130 1/5 2012-B Pedigo Trust The Best One Nashville Realty Part; Swentzel Limited Partnershop; Swentzel Paul J $375,000
Big Springs Christiana 37037 1/11 Vaught Jamie Lin; Vaught Timothy Kevin Jacobs William Edmond $375,000
111, 113 Lytle La Vergne 37086 1/3 Trifecta Prop LLC Morrison Jennifer G; Morrison Michael S $350,000
626 College M'boro 37130 1/30 Bp Partners Kellermann F David; Kellermann Joan M $350,000
Longview Versailles Rockvale 37153 1/22 Bryant Michael C; Bryant Phyllis E Lamb Marcia; Lamb Marsha $299,850
7476 Jackson Ridge Rockvale 37153 1/30 Trahan Cristina; Trahan Ryan Newman Jessica L; Newman Matthew A $287,900
5813 Rock Springs Smyrna 37167 1/19 Doyle Theresa W Lee Kimberly Epps; Lee William Winstead III $175,000
745 Church M'boro 37130 1/26 One Nine Inv LLC TN Assembly of The Church of God Inc $169,900
3153 Yeargan M'boro 37128 1/30 Elliott Karla Anne Pedone Kathy; Pedone Mike $165,000
5930 Lowe M'boro 37127 1/30 Abdelrahaman Amad A Jabbar; Janadio Zahida Abdel Wahab McCormick William K $160,000
6699 Almaville Smyrna 37167 1/17 Scollins2 Prop LLC Watkins Karen Ann $159,900
337 Jefferson La Vergne 37086 1/17 BH Holmes Const Company Inc Holmes Randy D $150,000
335 Stewarts Landing Smyrna 37167 1/29 Ira Innovations LLC; Wright David Ira Alshehabi Isam $144,000
323 Shoshone M'boro 37128 1/25 Heathcott Tammy Hodges G Tommy; Hodges Tom $130,000
7720 Manchester M'boro 37127 1/22 Mason Michael Welch Tracy Smith $130,000
Trimble Milton 37118 1/17 Hogencamp Jacqueline Michelle Allen Christopher Lance; Allen Michelle Lyn $130,000
903 Fireside Smyrna 37167 1/29 Alfaro Celina; Sorto Juan Carlos Knight & White Prop LLC $105,000
804 Maple M'boro 37130 1/19 Blue Sky Const Inc Wilson Herbert Bendel $104,500
11057 Threet Christiana 37037 1/22 11019 Threet Road Trust; Wiles Dwight Tr Griffis James A; Griffis Jan H $100,000

Sumner County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
104 Challenger Portland 37148 1/3 IPX Nashville 104 Challenger LLC KTR Nashville LLC $8,022,250
1198, 1200 Louisville Gdlttsville 37072 1/17 Nashville North Prop Owner LLC Zaborowski James R; Zaborowski Mary C $3,600,000
1007 Village Green Gallatin 37066 1/2 Waldrop & Waldrop LLC LG-379 Gallatin TN LLC $3,175,000
22 Industrial Park Hndrsnville 37075 1/26 IPD 22 Inv LLC Bradford Prop LLC; Bradford Prop-II LLC $1,800,000
1057 Broadway Portland 37148 1/22 Speedway LLC Freeman Beverly; Freeman Robert $1,566,671
148 Cherokee Hndrsnville 37075 1/26 148 Cherokee Road Trust Bandy Derrick $1,550,000
923 Broadway Portland 37148 1/11 Fre Portland TN Realty LLC Dialysis Assoc LLC $1,368,679
2716 Highway 52 Bethpage 37022 1/4 Island Bound Inv LLC Dermer Harry; Dermer Mary Patrice $977,576
2500 Highway 31 W House 37188 1/23 TJ Inv LLC Guru Dev Inc $650,000
31E Highway Gallatin 37066 1/24 Franklin Blaine Scott; Franklin Rebecca Ann Fann Stephen Dwight $375,000
114 Allen Gdlttsville 37072 1/11 Debar Land Co LLC Copper Creek LLC $353,000
109 Highway 52 Portland 37148 1/17 Helson Robert C; Hurst Danny Galleria Prop LLC $345,000
134 Broadway Gallatin 37066 1/29 F&G Shiraz LLC Justice Cary T $325,000
111A, E, F Imperial Hndrsnville 37075 1/26 Imperial Point Prop LLC First TN Bank National Assn $302,500
723 Anthony Gallatin 37066 1/22 Scales New Generation Funeral Home Inc Pope James $250,000
296 Meadows Portland 37148 1/29 Nyswonger Carrey Anne; Nyswonger William Hensley Karen Exec; Smart James O Estate $209,000
105 Hunters Hndrsnville 37075 1/19 Batey William Parker Batey Nancy G; Batey Thomas W $207,500
113 Old Fountain Head Cemetery Portland 37148 1/10 MacPhee Christopher M; MacPhee Dathiney Kentucky TN Excavating & Const LLC $204,900
1555 Goshentown, 2008 Center Point Hndrsnville 37075 1/4 Post Christopher M; Post Samantha C Timmons Mary Ann; Timmons Robert E $198,000
Rogues Fork Bethpage 37022 1/3 Langford Phillip Bell Betty J Estate; Bell Warner E Estate; Holmes Blake; Hughes Marylin Bell; Martin Marjorie Bell; Holmes Brittany; Holmes Kelsey; Holmes Paul Wayne Estate; Holmes Richard G; Holmes Roger Glenn; Holmes Will $160,000
1045 Johnson Castalian Sp 37031 1/25 Cawthon Hunter Chase Jackson Jeffrey R $135,000
Rogues Fork Bethpage 37022 1/24 Amorese Antohny; Ricaud Philip; Saunders Randy Faulkenberg Steve $125,000
811 Hogans Branch Hndrsnville 37075 1/4 Smith Brian A; Smith Diane M Marklein James E; Marklein Karen M $106,700

Wilson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
621 Mt Juliet Mt Juliet 37122 1/30 Fund Xi Providence Commons LLC Boyle Juliet LP; Boyle Wc 2555 LLC Gen Partner $28,200,000
1710 Mt Juliet Mt Juliet 37122 1/12 Lineberry Dewey Lee; Lineberry Maribel V; Lumley Scott T 1710 MJ LLC; Lumley Scott T Member $5,500,000
125 Mt Juliet Mt Juliet 37122 1/31 7 Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $2,789,000
810 Cumberland Lebanon 37087 1/31 7 Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $2,704,000
8530 Saundersville Mt Juliet 37122 1/25 Dogwood Trust Spruill Carl Dean; Spruill Donna Faye $1,535,500
6160, 6180 Tater Peeler Lebanon 37090 1/26 Triple C Ranch LLC Monismith Meredith Rose Hobbs; Trimberger Vanessa Ann $1,250,000
1317 Main Lebanon   1/24 Oreof 2017 Ruby LLC Ruby Tuesday Inc $1,110,000
540 Maddox-Simpson Lebanon   1/10 Mlm Ventures GP Trusty Venie Ray $1,000,000
7458 Linwood Lebanon 37090 1/30 SE Holdings LLC Agee Prop Limited Part; Agee Robert W Gen Partner $950,000
14860 Lebanon     1/31 Rollins James L McNeil Donald; McNeil Linda C $450,000
6100 Leeville Lebanon 37090 1/9 Generation Changers Church Early Kevin H $450,000
620 John Wright Mt Juliet 37122 1/9 Goodrow Anthony; Henriquez Karia; Henriquez Nancy; Henriquez Numan Buntin Nancy Jo; Mandabach Thomas A $420,000
Bass Mt Juliet 37122 1/4 Spruill Carl; Spruill Donna Berry C A $400,000
712 Spring Creek Lebanon 37087 1/10 Neil Ewell Phillips III; Neil Kathleen S Ryerson Charlotte A Trustee; Ryerson John A Trustee; Ryerson Living Trust $398,300
4735 Meandering Lebanon 37090 1/4 Grasl Leora S; Grasl Thomas B Clayton Prop Group Inc $397,819
4735 Meandering Lebanon 37090 1/2 Phillips Karen; Phillips Rodney C Clayton Prop Group Inc $390,000
1227 Trammel Lebanon 37090 1/2 Richardson Jon Cameron Fleming Homes LLC; Fleming Jordan R Member $384,777
0 Central Pk     1/8 Connect Church; Connect Ministries of Nashville Inc Sullivan Thomas Ashley $380,000
4735 Meandering Lebanon 37090 1/4 Beeler Cheryl A; Beeler George G Jr Clayton Prop Group Inc $348,990
1975 Mt Juliet Mt Juliet 37122 1/18 Patel Sanjay Crosetti Janice M $255,000
0 Rocky Valley Lebanon   1/18 Hernandez Hilda Paz; Villalobos Elio Isodoro Smith Douglas R; Smith Grata Anne $230,000
0 Oregon     1/2 Hughes James Anthony; Hughes Laurie Anne Arnold Howard B; Arnold Jennie E $221,640
1055 Chatsworth Old Hickory 37138 1/4 Estenoz Brett E Vastland Northcrest Dev LLC $221,150
100 Villa Lebanon 37090 1/29 Dahl Debra J; Dahl Glenn D Blackwell John S $219,900
1055 Chatsworth Old Hickory 37138 1/17 Manning Jonene S Vastland Northcrest Dev LLC $216,900
Division Mt Juliet 37122 1/22 CSH Prop One LLC KVR Homes LLC $216,751
0 Taylorsville Lebanon 37087 1/10 Twilla Desirae Nicole; Twilla Kevin McKinley Blair Linda Joe S $216,500
Division Mt Juliet 37122 1/10 Csh Prop One LLC Kvr Homes LLC $211,000
10650 Milton Milton 37118 1/5 Malone Aaron Ethridge Thomas Wendell $210,000
Division Mt Juliet 37122 1/10 CSH Prop One LLC KVR Homes LLC $209,000
0 Armsrong Lebanon   1/25 Brown Dimple; Brown Sammy Preston Patty $205,000
0 Rutland     1/29 Bakos Marcelo P Schow Bryan L; Schow Hannah M $200,000
0 Armsrong Lebanon   1/19 Carr Donna L Colbert Kenneth Exec; Colbert Nancy Estate $192,500
0 Trousdale Ferry Pk     1/29 Swift Austin L Ritchason H Dewain Revocable Living Trust Agreement $190,000
2636 Leeville Mt Juliet 37122 1/23 Lannom George Frank; Lannom Shelia Paschall Ellis Joyce Trustee $157,931
0 Gambill     1/19 Pitts David; Pitts Ronda McDaniel Gloria Harper; McDaniel Raymond Douglas $150,000
7430-32 Tater Peeler     1/10 Savage Jeffrey L; Savage Michelle Leeman Carolyn $120,000
2636 Leeville Mt Juliet 37122 1/24 Rodger Mitchell Prop LLC Ellis Joyce Trustee $110,000
2636 Leeville Mt Juliet 37122 1/23 Sarmento Jake L; Sarmento Rebekah Ellis Joyce Ellis Trustee $105,210

