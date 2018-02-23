Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for January 2018

|424 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|1/4
|Fifth Third Center Subsidiary LLC
|TR Church Street Corp
|$117,640,000
|2120 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|1/11
|Caterpillar Fin Svcs Corp
|Piedmont-Nashville TN LLC; Wells Reit-Nashville TN LLC
|$90,900,000
|4506 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|1/30
|VR West 46th Holdings LP
|West 46th LLC
|$34,000,000
|1001 Church
|Nashville
|37203
|1/19
|SWVP Nashville Hotel LLC; JG TN Realty LP
|Uptown Prop Holdings LLC
|$32,000,000
|2715 Whites Creek
|Nashville
|37207
|1/2
|LSA Grier Haynes Garden LLC
|Lsa Haynes Garden LLC
|$31,165,000
|4606, 4642, 4670 Lebanon
|Hermitage
|37076
|1/29
|BVC Oakwood Commons LLC
|Brixmor Oakwood Commons LLC
|$24,400,000
|150 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|1/19
|Tac 150 Second Ave LLC
|148 Second Ave North Partners LLC
|$23,000,000
|5319 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|1/18
|Vistas GP
|Vistas Apts LLC
|$14,300,000
|321 Walton
|Madison
|37115
|1/18
|Fanwood GP
|Fanwood Apts LLC
|$12,300,000
|4451 Ashland City
|Nashville
|37218
|1/30
|McLane/ Suneast Inc
|Horizon Inv Prop LLC
|$10,200,000
|0 Peabody
|Nashville
|37210
|1/18
|RMH-EP LLC
|Metropolitan Dev & Housing Agency
|$9,400,000
|110 Archwood
|Madison
|37115
|1/18
|Archwood Gen Part
|Archwood Meadows LLC
|$8,900,000
|1815 Division
|Nashville
|37203
|1/19
|Ap 1815 Division Holdings LLC
|Ayesh Salah; Ayesh Tareq
|$8,705,888
|135 Brinkhaven
|Madison
|37115
|1/11
|Nashville Madison Partners LLC
|Brinkhaven LP
|$8,179,000
|1101 Broadway
|Nashville
|37203
|1/31
|7-Eleven Inc
|Macs Retail LLC
|$7,854,000
|2919 Sidco
|Nashville
|37204
|1/11
|ADE 787 LLC
|Crunk Connected Products
|$7,000,000
|227 Shelby
|Nashville
|37213
|1/31
|7-Eleven Inc
|Macs Retail LLC
|$6,686,800
|808, 812 19th
|Nashville
|37203
|1/19
|Ap 1815 Division Holdings LLC
|H Calister Turner III 1994 Generation Skipping Trust
|$6,283,000
|1001 Church
|Nashville
|37203
|1/19
|SWVP Nashville Hotel LLC
|JG TN Realty LP
|$6,000,000
|2802 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|1/31
|7-Eleven Inc
|Macs Retail LLC
|$5,165,000
|1201 Broadway
|Nashville
|37203
|1/25
|McDonalds Real Estate Co
|Hippodrome Realty Inc
|$5,150,000
|1401 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37203
|1/31
|7-Eleven Inc
|Macs Retail LLC
|$4,540,000
|104, 106 26th, 100, 102 Iris, 2601, 3614, 3616, 3618 Old Hickory
|Old Hickory
|37138
|1/16
|Stonehorse Real Estate Holdings LLC
|Oatsvall James O Sr; Oatsvall Jean Y
|$3,600,000
|1309 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|1/31
|7-Eleven Inc
|Macs Retail LLC
|$3,226,000
|4112 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|1/31
|7-Eleven Inc
|Macs Retail LLC
|$3,037,600
|607, 608, 616 25th
|Nashville
|37209
|1/9
|E3 Const Services LLC
|Bell James E; Bell Joseph H; Bell Peggy Jane; Bell Virginia Cameron
|$3,000,000
|1200 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|1/19
|Madison Gallatin LLC
|Inland Bond Madison LLC
|$2,925,000
|602, 900 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|1/4
|Hale J Gregory
|Lannom Charles A
|$2,825,000
|2001 8Th
|Nashville
|37204
|1/31
|7-Eleven Inc
|Macs Retail LLC
|$2,814,000
|2241 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|1/4
|5517 Katina Realty Corp; Tetk Mgmt LLC
|S7 Capital Group LLC
|$2,750,000
|2022 Rosa L Parks
|Nashville
|37228
|1/31
|7-Eleven Inc
|Macs Retail LLC
|$2,630,000
|1120 Visco
|Nashville
|37210
|1/18
|Meadows Mark Steve
|Vandevort W Wayne; Vandevort William Wayne
|$2,600,000
|3144 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|1/31
|7-Eleven Inc
|Macs Retail LLC
|$2,587,000
|5430 Old Hickory
|Hermitage
|37076
|1/31
|7-Eleven Inc
|Macs Retail LLC
|$2,513,000
|23 Music Sq East
|Nashville
|37203
|1/17
|23 Music Square East Part
|Kerr Ronald Walter Estate
|$2,450,000
|4198 Murfreesboro
|Antioch
|37013
|1/31
|7-Eleven Inc
|Macs Retail LLC
|$2,419,000
|3400 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|1/31
|7-Eleven Inc
|Macs Retail LLC
|$2,373,000
|4601 Lebanon
|Hermitage
|37076
|1/31
|7-Eleven Inc
|Macs Retail LLC
|$2,332,000
|3815 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|1/31
|7-Eleven Inc
|Macs Retail LLC
|$2,283,000
|3200 Clarksville
|Nashville
|37218
|1/31
|7-Eleven Inc
|Macs Retail LLC
|$1,907,000
|243 Long Hollow
|Gdlttsville
|37072
|1/31
|7-Eleven Inc
|Macs Retail LLC
|$1,874,000
|340 Harding
|Nashville
|37211
|1/31
|7-Eleven Inc
|Macs Retail LLC
|$1,816,000
|817 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|1/31
|7-Eleven Inc
|Macs Retail LLC
|$1,767,000
|2664 Smith Springs
|Nashville
|37217
|1/31
|7-Eleven Inc
|Macs Retail LLC
|$1,732,000
|5408 Granny White
|Brentwood
|37027
|1/4
|Luallen George William; Luallen Kelli A
|Harvey Timothy C
|$1,700,000
|1005, 1007, 1009 Scovel
|Nashville
|37208
|1/19
|Lflats LLC
|Cottage Partners LLC
|$1,700,000
|346 21st
|Nashville
|37203
|1/8
|Charlotte21 LLC
|Cannon David F; Cannon Toby G
|$1,600,000
|13105 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|1/23
|CWW Enterprises LLC
|Blue Beacon International Inc
|$1,600,000
|5303 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|1/18
|Charlotte Re LLC
|Charlotte Partners LLC
|$1,550,000
|14901 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37211
|1/23
|Hauter Amin
|Cedar Square Partners LLC
|$1,500,000
|2200 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|1/31
|7-Eleven Inc
|Macs Retail LLC
|$1,494,000
|0 Pasquo
|Nashville
|37221
|1/19
|Westminster Chapel Inc
|Rochford John T
|$1,400,000
|2717 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37214
|1/19
|Manas Groups LLC
|Hudson Family Revocable Living Trust
|$1,400,000
|7070 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|1/31
|7-Eleven Inc
|Macs Retail LLC
|$1,374,000
|1917 Church
|Nashville
|37203
|1/26
|CJ Church Street Partners LLC
|Berry Hill Square LLC
|$1,370,000
|1911 21St
|Nashville
|37212
|1/24
|1911 21st Ave South LLC
|Tlh Part
|$1,350,000
|5307 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|1/29
|Ross Jay Hardin
|Oaken LLC
|$1,344,000
|923, 925, 927, 929 12Th
|Nashville
|37208
|1/23
|12th Ave North Partners LLC
|Wells Rick
|$1,300,000
|1021, 1023 8Th
|Nashville
|37203
|1/26
|Britton Prop LLC
|Stratz Denise E; Stratz Steven C
|$1,200,000
|3181 Parthenon
|Nashville
|37203
|1/17
|Klenk Adam
|Reschly Daniel J; Reschly Krisann J
|$1,200,000
|0 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37211
|1/23
|Safstor Old Hickory LLC
|Fani Farokh
|$1,199,999
|3405 Belmont
|Nashville
|37215
|1/25
|Clement Robert L; Clement Terri
|Miller Beverly J
|$1,150,000
|1300 Lischey
|Nashville
|37207
|1/31
|Lischey Douglas LLC
|J2K Builders LLC
|$1,150,000
|0 Harris
|Gdlttsville
|37072
|1/25
|Parkview Preserve Holding LP
|Sutton Evelyn Banner
|$1,100,000
|4021, 4025 Travis, 336 Welch Travis
|Nashville
|37211
|1/11
|Advanced Turf Solutions Inc
|Jones Paul
|$975,000
|1613 Buchanan, 1746 17th
|Nashville
|37208
|1/16
|1613 Buchanan Street Prop LLC
|Mehta Amal; Mehta Bhupat
|$950,000
|195 Omohundro
|Nashville
|37210
|1/2
|Maxreid LLC
|195 Omohundro Place LLC
|$800,000
|880 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|1/22
|Eslami Hassan M; Ramezanifar Javad
|Cypress David E; Cypress Laurence L; Gold Cypress Living Trust Agreement; Irrevocable Trust Agreement For The Benefit of Joan G Shapiro; Lynn Guttman Lent Trust-2016
|$800,000
|1945 Baker
|Gdlttsville
|37072
|1/24
|Family Affair Ministries Fellowship
|Williams James K; Williams Juanita Lynn; Williams Juanita L
|$770,000
|903 Hill, 3101 Ambrose
|Nashville
|37207
|1/22
|Ambrose LLC
|Nash Prop LLC
|$726,500
|5305 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|1/29
|Ross Jay Hardin
|Mueck Anna Oakley
|$720,000
|1103 Bell Grimes
|Nashville
|37207
|1/11
|D4 Prop LLC
|Semanchik Gary
|$650,000
|507 Main
|Nashville
|37206
|1/9
|Gilbert Prop LLC
|Everton Gary
|$600,000
|2141 Utopia
|Nashville
|37211
|1/22
|Midtown Realty LLC
|Bennett Tonya; Bennett William Kendall
|$600,000
|0 Bear Hollow
|Joelton
|37080
|1/19
|Boyer Jaron Caleb; Boyer Kelly Darlynne
|Arms Janice F; Arms Kenneth
|$589,900
|2408 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|1/30
|Akbari Abdollah
|Ferdowsi Faran
|$547,000
|2840 Old Franklin
|Antioch
|37013
|1/18
|Shreibman Amnon
|Campbell Brent A; Campbell Gale E
|$534,000
|5 Westport Business
|Nashville
|37209
|1/22
|Holston Gases Inc
|Freeman William H
|$515,000
|0 Rivergate
|Gdlttsville
|37072
|1/9
|Bates Daniel E; Drowns Timothy
|Davis Limited Family Part
|$477,000
|0 Hobson
|Antioch
|37013
|1/19
|Azmanabil Kwikstop LLC
|Thompson Randall
|$450,000
|0 Tusculum
|Antioch
|37013
|1/23
|American Dream Developers Inc
|Lee Lynn C
|$425,000
|5503 TN
|Nashville
|37209
|1/2
|Potter Brothers Const LLC
|West Nashville Southern Methodist Church
|$400,000
|6561 Old Clarksville
|Joelton
|37080
|1/18
|Denny Susan; Denny Terry
|Baehr Mary Linda; Helton Carol Ann; McMahan Joyce Maxine; Payne Josephine Paradise Estate
|$385,000
|600 Brandywine Village
|Old Hickory
|37138
|1/2
|Old Hickory Credit Union
|Eatherly Gregg H; Eatherly Susan L
|$380,000
|2109 Buchanan
|Nashville
|37208
|1/22
|Elephant LLC
|Pardue Nancy S; Pardue Nancy Sue; Pardue Ronald S
|$350,000
|2222 Baker
|Gdlttsville
|37072
|1/22
|Sorensen Taylor; Sorensen Whitney
|Burge Bobbye Sue Roberts; Petre Arosa Kay Roberts
|$350,000
|1281 3Rd
|Nashville
|37210
|1/22
|Bento Nashville II LLC
|Gray Ivey L; Gray Janie M
|$350,000
|0 53Rd
|Nashville
|37209
|1/29
|Ross Jay Hardin
|Oaken LLC
|$336,000
|406 Woodbine
|Nashville
|37211
|1/18
|Ford Donna Lee; Ford Steven Mark
|Lee-Smith Diane; Turner James
|$302,000
|0 Tulip Grove
|Hermitage
|37076
|1/25
|Alsisi Const
|King Anthony E
|$285,000
|3517 Old Clarksville
|Joelton
|37080
|1/2
|Jenkins Alexandria S
|Walker Cynthia
|$218,000
|3717 Old Clarksville
|Joelton
|37080
|1/2
|Jenkins Alexandria S
|Walker Cynthia
|$218,000
|4101, 4105, 4107, 4509 Old Hickory, 107 Center Old Hickory
|Old Hickory
|37138
|1/8
|Watkins Timothy James
|Wauford George R
|$200,000
|3920 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|1/9
|Ball Amanda; Woody David
|Luffman Justin B; Luffman Mary F
|$150,000
|420 Elysian Fields
|Nashville
|37211
|1/8
|Greenberg Alan
|Vme Industries Inc
|$120,000
|4009 Clarksville
|Nashville
|37218
|1/9
|Elpizo Fund LLC
|Horace Mann Family Trust; Kimbrough Charles E; Strong Blondell M
|$102,000