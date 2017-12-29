Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 29, 2017

Top adviser to Tennessee House speaker to leave post

NASHVILLE (AP) — A senior adviser to the Tennessee House speaker is leaving to take a job at a law firm.

In a news release Wednesday, House Speaker Beth Harwell says she has worked with Leslie Hafner in different capacities for more than two decades.

As senior policy adviser, Hafner oversaw various initiatives of the House. She also worked with 11 research analysts to support day-to-day work in the House's committee system, and was a liaison to various departments and groups.

Prior to joining Harwell's office, she worked as director of legislation and then senior adviser in Gov. Bill Haslam's administration.

The Waverly native lives in Nashville with husband, Matt, and three dogs, Mr. Biscuits, Louie and Hank.

She will join the law firm of Butler Snow on Jan. 8.

