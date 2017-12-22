Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 22, 2017

Tennessee turns in 34 tons of unwanted, expired medications

Updated 7:17AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Officials say Tennesseans that participated in a national prescription drug disposal initiative turned in a record number of unwanted or expired medications.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said in a November news release that Tennesseans turned in more than 68,000 pounds (30,845 kilograms) of unwanted or expired medications during the DEA's 14th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Initiative on Oct. 28. That was the highest total ever collected in the state, surpassing each of the 13 previous events. More than 6.5 million Tennesseans contributed.

The Tennessean reports that the state also surpassed the combined take-back totals of Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio.

Nationwide, the DEA's take-back day netted more than 912,000 pounds (413,680 kilograms).

