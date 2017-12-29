VOL. 41 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 29, 2017
Governor adds 217 appointees to 93 boards
Updated 2:12PM
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has announced the appointments of 217 Tennesseans to 93 boards and commissions.
“By serving on our state boards and commissions, these Tennesseans are helping us provide responsive, effective and efficient service to their fellow citizens,” Haslam says. “I am grateful for their service and know they will well represent the people of Tennessee.”
Appointment terms are varied due to differing statutory requirements or term limits determined by specific qualifications.
The appointments are listed below:
Advisory Committee for Purchase from the Blind and Other Severely Disabled
Louis Galbreath, Morristown
Conya Mull, Knoxville
Robert Rosenbaum, Knoxville
Advisory Council for Alternative Education
Major Shelton, Manchester
Advisory Council for the Education of Students with Disabilities
Travis Commons, Nashville
Amy Allen, Milan
Paula Brownyard, Jackson
David Craig, Columbia
Joey Ellis, Nashville
Jennifer Escue, Nashville
Advisory Council on Workers’ Compensation
Joy Baker, Johnson City
Sandra Fletchall, Millington
Keith Graves, Nashville
John Harris, Knoxville
Greg Ramos, Nashville
Air Pollution Control Board
John Benitez, Arrington
Ken Moore, Franklin
Archaeological Advisory Council
Kevin Smith, Murfreesboro
Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities
Lisa Piercey, Trenton
Board for Professional Counselors, Marital and Family Therapists, and Clinical Pastoral Therapists
Shelly Steel, Nashville
Board of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselors
Ella Bentley, Dyersburg
Board of Appeals
Jennifer Lankford, Nashville
Board of Boiler Rules
David Baughman, Milton
Harold Bowers, Centerville
Terry Fox, Lyles
Board of Chiropractic Examiners
Jason Hulme, Hendersonville
Board of Communication Disorders and Sciences
Jean Brandon, Knoxville
Carrie Crittendon, Union City
Deborah Starr, Memphis
Board of Dentistry
David Travis, Paris
Thomas Williams, Brentwood
Board of Dietitian and Nutritionist Examiners
Jamie Bailey, Memphis
Linda Hankins, Knoxville
Patrick Parham, Franklin
Board of Dispensing Opticians
Janet Perry-Martinez, Erin
Board of Examiners for Nursing Home Administrators
Nyda Bays, Johnson City
Juanita Honeycutt, New Tazewell
Buffy Key, Baxter
Board of Ground Water Management
Tim Hawn, Pikeville
Board of Medical Examiners
Debbie Christiansen, Knoxville
Archie Ellis, Knoxville
Board of Occupational Therapy
Amanda Newbern, Smyrna
Anita Tisdale, Knoxville
Board of Optometry
Christopher Cooper, Memphis
Linda Tharp, Collierville
Board of Osteopathic Examination
Shant Garabedian, Jackson
Board of Podiatric Medical Examiners
Kay Oglesby, Blountville
Sheila Schuler, Nashville
Board of Social Worker Licensure
Kim Mallory, Nashville
BJ Nesler, Brentwood
Jennifer Williams, Nashville
Board of Water Quality, Oil and Gas
Kevin Davis, Savannah
Frank McGinley, Savannah
Carroll County Watershed Authority
Natalie Porter, Atwood
Committee for Clinical Perfusionists
Wendy Menowsky, Kingsport
Committee on Physician Assistants
Donna Lynch, Franklin
Bret Reeves, Clarksville
Council for Judicial Appointments
Sarah Campbell, Nashville
Council for Licensing Hearing Instrument Specialists
Jackie Miller, Hixson
Council for Licensing Hearing Instrument Specialists
Bruce Fetterman, Memphis
Elevator and Amusement Device Safety Board
James Pope, Greenfield
Governor’s Council for Armed Forces, Veterans and Their Families
Larry McKnight, Nashville
Donald Morris, Summertown
Great Smoky Mountains Park Commission
Dan Lawson, Maryville
Health Services and Development Agency
Kenneth Patric, Chattanooga
Humanities Tennessee Board of Directors
Sammie Arnold, Nashville
Jim Dodson, Oak Ridge
Carol Harris, Dyersburg
Emily Mitchell, Nashville
Keep Tennessee Beautiful Advisory Council
Janet Callahan, Bristol
Post-Conviction Defender Oversight Commission
Tyler Dewitt, Arlington
Niesha Wolfe, Clarksville
Private Probation Services Council
Stancil Ford, Talbott
Radiologic Imaging and Radiation Therapy Board of Examiners
Matthew Fakes, Centerville
Kae Flemming, Columbia
Kathy Hunt, Cordova
Karen Munyon, Nashville
Pamela Ward, Gallatin
Real Estate Appraiser Commission
Jason Bennett, Arrington
Randall Thomas, Kingsport
State Board of Accountancy
Jack Bonner, Piney Flats
Gay Moon, Nashville
Trey Watkins, Memphis
State Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners
Rebecca Russell, Clinton
Frank Gambuzza, Knoxville
Mona Sappenfield, Memphis
Amy Tanksley, Brentwood
State Board of Education
Haden Bawcum, Bath Springs
Darrell Cobbins, Memphis
Lang Wiseman, Cordova
State Board of Equalization
Betty Burchett, Adams
State Board of Examiners for Land Surveyors
Jackie Dillehay, Nashville
State Board of Examiners in Pyschology
Todd Moore, Knoxville
Neelam Jain, Germantown
Jennifer Winfree, Lancaster
State Board of Pharmacy
Adam Rogers, Brentwood
State Capitol Commission
Howard Gentry, Nashville
State Soil Conservation Committee
Don Holbert, Dandridge
State Workforce Development Board
Martha Axford, Knoxville
Christine Hopkins, Tullahoma
Warren Logan, Chattanooga
Greg Persinger, Murfreesboro
TennCare Pharmacy Advisory Committee
Shana Bush, Mt Juliet
James Johns, Nashville
Ernest Jones, Lebanon
Karen Rhea, Franklin
Tennessee Advisory Committee for Acupuncture
Karman Gossett, Murfreesboro
Jian Yan, Cordova
Tennessee Aeronautics Commission
George Huddleston, Murfreesboro
Tennessee Agricultural Hall of Fame Board of Directors
Brent Carter, Fayetteville
Rose Ann Donnell, Jackson
Robert Helvey, Johnson City
Tennessee Arts Commission
Michael Dumont, Linden
Jan McNally, Oak Ridge
Johnnie Wheeler, Cookeville
Tennessee Auctioneer Commission
Ronnie Colyer, Ten Mile
Jeff Morris, Memphis
Tennessee Board of Architectural and Engineering Examiners
Richard Bursi, Memphis
Alton Hethcoat, Brentwood
Rick Thompson, Chattanooga
Tennessee Board of Court Reporting
Briton Collins, Knoxville
Tennessee Board of Regents
Larry Autry, Newbern
Jeremy Mitchell, Pulaski
Bill Summons, Memphis
Emily Reynolds, Nashville
Tennessee Collection Services Board
Charles Hellman, Goodlettsville
Josh Holden, Knoxville
Bart Howard, Dickson
Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth
Hailey Brooks, Nashville
Kelly Drummond, Knoxville
Rob Mortenson, Nashville
Annemarie Rainwater, Shelbyville
Wendy Shea, Memphis
Christy Sigler, LaVergne
Altha Stewart, Memphis
Tennessee Commission on Holocaust Education
Felicia Anchor, Nashville
Jack Belz, Memphis
Annette Eskind, Nashville
Allen Exelbierd, Memphis
Aileen Katcher, Nashville
Gus Kuhn, Nashville
Alison Lebovitz, Chattanooga
Larry Leibowitz, Knoxville
Josh Lipman, Memphis
Leonid Saharovici, Memphis
Mark Schiftan, Nashville
Tennessee Community Services Agency Board of Directors
Gwendolyn Wright, Memphis
Tennessee Council for the Deaf, Deaf-Blind and Hard of Hearing
Eric Fleet, Fairview
James Smith, Knoxville
Lori Wyke, Chattanooga
Tennessee Council on Autism Spectrum Disorder
Emelyne Bingham, Nashville
Mary Ellen Chase, Memphis
Roddey Coe, Chattanooga
Michael Collins, Knoxville
Will Edwards, Knoxville
Quentin Humberd, Cunningham
Beth Malow, Nashville
Jenness Roth, Memphis
Iseashia Thomas, Memphis
Tennessee Council on Developmental Disabilities
Roddey Coe, Ooltewah
Ryan Durham, Lawrenceburg
Serina Gilbert, Charlotte
Lisa Johnson, Greeneville
Sarah Kassas, Nashville
Tecia Puckett Pryor, Smithville
Gina Summer, Jackson
Martez Williams, Nashville
Tennessee Duck River Development Agency
Lane Curlee, Tullahoma
Charles McDonald, Shelbyville
Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation Board of Directors
Pearl Shaw, Memphis
Tennessee Film, Entertainment and Music Commission
Will Lowery, Nashville
Ken Paulson, Murfreesboro
Rich Peluso, Leiper’s Fork
Steve Schnur, Nashville
Zak Weisfeld, Knoxville
Tennessee Forestry Commission
Johnny Heard, Collinwood
John Charles Wilson, Arlington
Tennessee Higher Education Commission
DaKasha Winton, Red Bank
Jimmy Johnston, Hendersonville
A.C. Wharton, Memphis
Tennessee Highway Officials Certification Board
Bryon Fortner, Sevierville
Tennessee Historical Commission
Beth Campbell, Nashville
Don Roe, Jackson
Derita Williams, Memphis
Tennessee Housing Development Agency
John Snodderly, LaFollette
MaryMac Wilson, Knoxville
Tennessee Human Rights Commission
Gary Behler, Georgetown
Tennessee Massage Licensure Board
Marvis Burke, Harrison
Bill Mullins, Antioch
Virginia Yarbrough, Chattanooga
Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission
John Barker, Nashville
Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission
Dana Dodson, Cordova
Tennessee Private Investigation and Polygraph Commission
Stuart Bayne, Oliver Springs
Robin Brewer Johnson, Memphis
Doug Shanks, Gatlinburg
Tennessee Real Estate Commission
John Griess, Knoxville
Tennessee Rehabilitative Initiative in Correction
Mike Boner, Nashville
Ashley Elizabeth Graham, Nashville
Tennessee Residence Commission
Jane Martin, Knoxville
Tennessee State Veterans’ Home Board
Tommy Ambrose, Memphis
Tiffany Sawyer, Cleveland
Wanda Graham, Brentwood
Rick Grant, Memphis
Susan Hall, Murfreesboro
Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation
Charles Layne, Nashville
Tennessee Suicide Prevention Advisory Council
Sherri Feathers, Kingsport
Eve Nite, Chattanooga
Sandra Perley, Columbia
Becky Stoll, Pegram
TVA Regional Resource Council
Susan Williams, Knoxville
Underground Storage Tanks and Solid Waste Disposal Control Board
Jared Lynn, Hermitage
DeAnne Reman, Greenbrier
Underground Utility Damage Enforcement Board
Bill Hollin, Dayton
Uniform Law Commission
Alberto Gonzales, Nashville
Volunteer Tennessee Commission
Andrea Hill, Memphis
Tony Olden, Memphis
Water and Wastewater Operators Certification Board
Darryl Green, Jackson