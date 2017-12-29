Governor adds 217 appointees to 93 boards

VOL. 41 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 29, 2017

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has announced the appointments of 217 Tennesseans to 93 boards and commissions.

“By serving on our state boards and commissions, these Tennesseans are helping us provide responsive, effective and efficient service to their fellow citizens,” Haslam says. “I am grateful for their service and know they will well represent the people of Tennessee.”

Appointment terms are varied due to differing statutory requirements or term limits determined by specific qualifications.

The appointments are listed below:

Advisory Committee for Purchase from the Blind and Other Severely Disabled

Louis Galbreath, Morristown

Conya Mull, Knoxville

Robert Rosenbaum, Knoxville

Advisory Council for Alternative Education

Major Shelton, Manchester

Advisory Council for the Education of Students with Disabilities

Travis Commons, Nashville

Amy Allen, Milan

Paula Brownyard, Jackson

David Craig, Columbia

Joey Ellis, Nashville

Jennifer Escue, Nashville

Advisory Council on Workers’ Compensation

Joy Baker, Johnson City

Sandra Fletchall, Millington

Keith Graves, Nashville

John Harris, Knoxville

Greg Ramos, Nashville

Air Pollution Control Board

John Benitez, Arrington

Ken Moore, Franklin

Archaeological Advisory Council

Kevin Smith, Murfreesboro

Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities

Lisa Piercey, Trenton

Board for Professional Counselors, Marital and Family Therapists, and Clinical Pastoral Therapists

Shelly Steel, Nashville

Board of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselors

Ella Bentley, Dyersburg

Board of Appeals

Jennifer Lankford, Nashville

Board of Boiler Rules

David Baughman, Milton

Harold Bowers, Centerville

Terry Fox, Lyles

Board of Chiropractic Examiners

Jason Hulme, Hendersonville

Board of Communication Disorders and Sciences

Jean Brandon, Knoxville

Carrie Crittendon, Union City

Deborah Starr, Memphis

Board of Dentistry

David Travis, Paris

Thomas Williams, Brentwood

Board of Dietitian and Nutritionist Examiners

Jamie Bailey, Memphis

Linda Hankins, Knoxville

Patrick Parham, Franklin

Board of Dispensing Opticians

Janet Perry-Martinez, Erin

Board of Examiners for Nursing Home Administrators

Nyda Bays, Johnson City

Juanita Honeycutt, New Tazewell

Buffy Key, Baxter

Board of Ground Water Management

Tim Hawn, Pikeville

Board of Medical Examiners

Debbie Christiansen, Knoxville

Archie Ellis, Knoxville

Board of Occupational Therapy

Amanda Newbern, Smyrna

Anita Tisdale, Knoxville

Board of Optometry

Christopher Cooper, Memphis

Linda Tharp, Collierville

Board of Osteopathic Examination

Shant Garabedian, Jackson

Board of Podiatric Medical Examiners

Kay Oglesby, Blountville

Sheila Schuler, Nashville

Board of Social Worker Licensure

Kim Mallory, Nashville

BJ Nesler, Brentwood

Jennifer Williams, Nashville

Board of Water Quality, Oil and Gas

Kevin Davis, Savannah

Frank McGinley, Savannah

Carroll County Watershed Authority

Natalie Porter, Atwood

Committee for Clinical Perfusionists

Wendy Menowsky, Kingsport

Committee on Physician Assistants

Donna Lynch, Franklin

Bret Reeves, Clarksville

Council for Judicial Appointments

Sarah Campbell, Nashville

Council for Licensing Hearing Instrument Specialists

Jackie Miller, Hixson

Council for Licensing Hearing Instrument Specialists

Bruce Fetterman, Memphis

Elevator and Amusement Device Safety Board

James Pope, Greenfield

Governor’s Council for Armed Forces, Veterans and Their Families

Larry McKnight, Nashville

Donald Morris, Summertown

Great Smoky Mountains Park Commission

Dan Lawson, Maryville

Health Services and Development Agency

Kenneth Patric, Chattanooga

Humanities Tennessee Board of Directors

Sammie Arnold, Nashville

Jim Dodson, Oak Ridge

Carol Harris, Dyersburg

Emily Mitchell, Nashville

Keep Tennessee Beautiful Advisory Council

Janet Callahan, Bristol

Post-Conviction Defender Oversight Commission

Tyler Dewitt, Arlington

Niesha Wolfe, Clarksville

Private Probation Services Council

Stancil Ford, Talbott

Radiologic Imaging and Radiation Therapy Board of Examiners

Matthew Fakes, Centerville

Kae Flemming, Columbia

Kathy Hunt, Cordova

Karen Munyon, Nashville

Pamela Ward, Gallatin

Real Estate Appraiser Commission

Jason Bennett, Arrington

Randall Thomas, Kingsport

State Board of Accountancy

Jack Bonner, Piney Flats

Gay Moon, Nashville

Trey Watkins, Memphis

State Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners

Rebecca Russell, Clinton

Frank Gambuzza, Knoxville

Mona Sappenfield, Memphis

Amy Tanksley, Brentwood

State Board of Education

Haden Bawcum, Bath Springs

Darrell Cobbins, Memphis

Lang Wiseman, Cordova

State Board of Equalization

Betty Burchett, Adams

State Board of Examiners for Land Surveyors

Jackie Dillehay, Nashville

State Board of Examiners in Pyschology

Todd Moore, Knoxville

Neelam Jain, Germantown

Jennifer Winfree, Lancaster

State Board of Pharmacy

Adam Rogers, Brentwood

State Capitol Commission

Howard Gentry, Nashville

State Soil Conservation Committee

Don Holbert, Dandridge

State Workforce Development Board

Martha Axford, Knoxville

Christine Hopkins, Tullahoma

Warren Logan, Chattanooga

Greg Persinger, Murfreesboro

TennCare Pharmacy Advisory Committee

Shana Bush, Mt Juliet

James Johns, Nashville

Ernest Jones, Lebanon

Karen Rhea, Franklin

Tennessee Advisory Committee for Acupuncture

Karman Gossett, Murfreesboro

Jian Yan, Cordova

Tennessee Aeronautics Commission

George Huddleston, Murfreesboro

Tennessee Agricultural Hall of Fame Board of Directors

Brent Carter, Fayetteville

Rose Ann Donnell, Jackson

Robert Helvey, Johnson City

Tennessee Arts Commission

Michael Dumont, Linden

Jan McNally, Oak Ridge

Johnnie Wheeler, Cookeville

Tennessee Auctioneer Commission

Ronnie Colyer, Ten Mile

Jeff Morris, Memphis

Tennessee Board of Architectural and Engineering Examiners

Richard Bursi, Memphis

Alton Hethcoat, Brentwood

Rick Thompson, Chattanooga

Tennessee Board of Court Reporting

Briton Collins, Knoxville

Tennessee Board of Regents

Larry Autry, Newbern

Jeremy Mitchell, Pulaski

Bill Summons, Memphis

Emily Reynolds, Nashville

Tennessee Collection Services Board

Charles Hellman, Goodlettsville

Josh Holden, Knoxville

Bart Howard, Dickson

Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth

Hailey Brooks, Nashville

Kelly Drummond, Knoxville

Rob Mortenson, Nashville

Annemarie Rainwater, Shelbyville

Wendy Shea, Memphis

Christy Sigler, LaVergne

Altha Stewart, Memphis

Tennessee Commission on Holocaust Education

Felicia Anchor, Nashville

Jack Belz, Memphis

Annette Eskind, Nashville

Allen Exelbierd, Memphis

Aileen Katcher, Nashville

Gus Kuhn, Nashville

Alison Lebovitz, Chattanooga

Larry Leibowitz, Knoxville

Josh Lipman, Memphis

Leonid Saharovici, Memphis

Mark Schiftan, Nashville

Tennessee Community Services Agency Board of Directors

Gwendolyn Wright, Memphis

Tennessee Council for the Deaf, Deaf-Blind and Hard of Hearing

Eric Fleet, Fairview

James Smith, Knoxville

Lori Wyke, Chattanooga

Tennessee Council on Autism Spectrum Disorder

Emelyne Bingham, Nashville

Mary Ellen Chase, Memphis

Roddey Coe, Chattanooga

Michael Collins, Knoxville

Will Edwards, Knoxville

Quentin Humberd, Cunningham

Beth Malow, Nashville

Jenness Roth, Memphis

Iseashia Thomas, Memphis

Tennessee Council on Developmental Disabilities

Roddey Coe, Ooltewah

Ryan Durham, Lawrenceburg

Serina Gilbert, Charlotte

Lisa Johnson, Greeneville

Sarah Kassas, Nashville

Tecia Puckett Pryor, Smithville

Gina Summer, Jackson

Martez Williams, Nashville

Tennessee Duck River Development Agency

Lane Curlee, Tullahoma

Charles McDonald, Shelbyville

Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation Board of Directors

Pearl Shaw, Memphis

Tennessee Film, Entertainment and Music Commission

Will Lowery, Nashville

Ken Paulson, Murfreesboro

Rich Peluso, Leiper’s Fork

Steve Schnur, Nashville

Zak Weisfeld, Knoxville

Tennessee Forestry Commission

Johnny Heard, Collinwood

John Charles Wilson, Arlington

Tennessee Higher Education Commission

DaKasha Winton, Red Bank

Jimmy Johnston, Hendersonville

A.C. Wharton, Memphis

Tennessee Highway Officials Certification Board

Bryon Fortner, Sevierville

Tennessee Historical Commission

Beth Campbell, Nashville

Don Roe, Jackson

Derita Williams, Memphis

Tennessee Housing Development Agency

John Snodderly, LaFollette

MaryMac Wilson, Knoxville

Tennessee Human Rights Commission

Gary Behler, Georgetown

Tennessee Massage Licensure Board

Marvis Burke, Harrison

Bill Mullins, Antioch

Virginia Yarbrough, Chattanooga

Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission

John Barker, Nashville

Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission

Dana Dodson, Cordova

Tennessee Private Investigation and Polygraph Commission

Stuart Bayne, Oliver Springs

Robin Brewer Johnson, Memphis

Doug Shanks, Gatlinburg

Tennessee Real Estate Commission

John Griess, Knoxville

Tennessee Rehabilitative Initiative in Correction

Mike Boner, Nashville

Ashley Elizabeth Graham, Nashville

Tennessee Residence Commission

Jane Martin, Knoxville

Tennessee State Veterans’ Home Board

Tommy Ambrose, Memphis

Tiffany Sawyer, Cleveland

Wanda Graham, Brentwood

Rick Grant, Memphis

Susan Hall, Murfreesboro

Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation

Charles Layne, Nashville

Tennessee Suicide Prevention Advisory Council

Sherri Feathers, Kingsport

Eve Nite, Chattanooga

Sandra Perley, Columbia

Becky Stoll, Pegram

TVA Regional Resource Council

Susan Williams, Knoxville

Underground Storage Tanks and Solid Waste Disposal Control Board

Jared Lynn, Hermitage

DeAnne Reman, Greenbrier

Underground Utility Damage Enforcement Board

Bill Hollin, Dayton

Uniform Law Commission

Alberto Gonzales, Nashville

Volunteer Tennessee Commission

Andrea Hill, Memphis

Tony Olden, Memphis

Water and Wastewater Operators Certification Board

Darryl Green, Jackson