VOL. 41 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 29, 2017

Fan Zone on Broadway. The Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl invites the fans to the Fan Zone in historic Downtown Nashville. The Fan Zone was created to be a party for all college football fans. The party will include the tailgate, a culinary experience, concerts, and a football skills test. Friday, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. The Music City Bowl Pep Rallies will be held at 11 a.m. (Kentucky) and noon (Northwestern) on Broadway. Information: http://www.musiccitybowl.com/events/

DEC. 30

Frist Center Architecture Tour

When was the Frist Center built? Who was the architect? Can you tell me about the floors in the galleries? These are just some of the questions answered in the Frist Center’s popular architecture tour. Stroll around the Frist Center and learn more about the landmark building from one of the always-engaging docents. Constructed between 1933 and 1934, during the throes of the Great Depression, the former post office is a prominent Nashville architectural treasure from the Art Deco period. 4:30 p.m. Fee: Free. Information: http://fristcenter.org/calendar/detail/architecture-tour

Music City Bowl Pregame Concert

The fans will be entertained awaiting the kickoff of the Bowl with a fun Pregame concert featuring Two Story Road. The concert will be held at Broadway and 1st Avenue in historic Downtown Nashville. 1-2:30. Information: http://www.musiccitybowl.com/events/

Music City Bowl

Now in its 20th year the Music City Bowl features Kentucky vs Northwestern. Downtown will turn into a two-day block party with events on and around Broadway. There will be road closures associated with the event. 3:30 p.m. Nissan Stadium. Information: https://www.nashvilledowntown.com/do/road-closures-franklin-american-mortgage-music-city-bowl-and-related-events1 and http://www.musiccitybowl.com/

Post-game Concert

After the 20th Anniversary of the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, the fans will be treated to another concert on Broadway and 1st Avenue featuring the popular Journey tribute band, Resurrection- A Journey Tribute as a proper Music City send off and thank you to all of the fans.

SUNDAY, DEC. 31

Pop-up British Pub

British Airways will usher in 2018 with a 6 p.m. UK time countdown led by Mayor Megan Barry and English rocker Peter Frampton. Bicentennial Capital Mall State Park. This to celebrate the new nonstop service between Music City and London. The cozy, pop-up British Airways pub will be open throughout the festivities, complete with British spirits, memorabilia and a commemorative photo booth and green screen to transport guests to London through several classic backdrops. Visitors can also enter to win a pair of tickets for travel on the airline’s new service from Nashville to London, which first takes off from Nashville International Airport on May 4, 2018. Superstar Keith Urban will announce the winner later in the evening. Only one entry is permitted per person for the giveaway – promotional terms and conditions may apply. Full contest details will be available at visitmusiccity.com.

Nashville New Year’s Eve

Come out for a free concert and incredible New Year’s Eve party. At midnight, a 15-foot-tall music note will drop from a 145-foot structure and be capped off with a fireworks show and confetti cannons against the backdrop of the iconic State Capitol building. The musical lineup features Keith Urban along with Maren Morris, Cheap Trick, Carly Pearce, Jonny P and Fisk Jubilee Singers. Information: http://www.visitmusiccity.com/newyearseve

MONDAY, JAN. 1

Guided Frist Day Hikes

Fifty-five Tennessee State Parks will offer free, guided hikes as part of the annual nationwide Frist Day Hike event. Hikes will be offered at some parks on Dec. 31 and throughout the day on Jan. 1. Some hikes will be approximately one mile in length and tailored for novice hikers, while others are lengthier and will be more strenuous. Information: http://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/first-day-hikes

Widji Polar Bear Plunge

The Polar Bear Plunge is the Joe C. Davis YMCA Outdoor Center/Camp Widjiwagan’s signature fundraiser event. All proceeds benefit a scholarship fund that offers financial assistance to summer campers. The event begins at the Outdoor Center with family friendly festival games, a cookout, free hot chocolate and a costume contest. 11 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Plunge will be at 1 p.m. Camp Widjiwagan, 3088 Smith Springs Road, Antioch. Information: 360-2267 or jblucker@ymcamidtn.org

TUESDAY. JAN 2

Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group

An opportunity to learn where investors find deals, sell deals, and to learn about the mechanics of various sorts of deals. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:20 p.m. Fee: Members free, non-members $25. Additional events:

-- Jan. 8- The Main Event: Lifeonaire with Shaun McCloskey. West End Community Church Classroom building – 3rd & 4th floor, 235 White Bridge Pike, Nashville 5:30-9 p.m. Fee: Free for members, $25 guest or $40 guest couple. Pre-registration is requested.

-- Jan. 16 Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group

Information: http://www.reintn.org/

THURSDAY, JAN 4

Nashville Chamber Member Orientation

An opportunity to learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Breakfast provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 8 a.m. registration, 8:20 a.m. program. Fee: complimentary to new Chamber members. Deadline to register, Dec.29. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

FRIDAY, JAN. 5

BOSS (Before Office Stuff Starts)

Coffee and Conversation with the Gallatin Chamber Staff and Board, featuring free drip coffee provided by Umbra Coffee. Exclusive to Members of Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce. Guests of members welcome to attend. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Umbra Coffee, 106 Public Square.

SATURDAY, JAN. 6

Winter Wine Festival

Over 50 wines, beer, live music and a DJ. Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville. Fee: $45 in advance, $50 after Dec. 28 and $60 day-of. A 21+ event. 1-5 p.m. Information: http://www.nashvillewinefestivals.com/

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information: http://www.nashvilledowntown.com/play/first-saturday-art-crawl

MONDAY, JAN 8

Gallatin Chamber Membership Luncheon

The monthly membership luncheon features speakers of interest to local businesses and is held on the second Monday of each month. Speaker: James Fenton, Executive Director Gallatin Economic Development Agency. Volunteer State Community College, 1480 Nashville Pike. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Chamber Members: $18 for reservations made by noon on the previous Friday; $20 with reservations after the deadline; $25 at the door. The cost for non-members is $25. Reservations are required. Information: 452-4000

TUESDAY, JAN. 9

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. O’Charley’s, 1009 Village Green Crossing. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Note: The last meeting for the year. Information: 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 10

Let’s Talk Transit with Mayor Megan Barry

Interested in learning more about Metro Nashville/Davidson County’s proposed transit solutions and the proposed May 1, 2018 referendum where Nashville voters get to decide their transit future? Meet business and community members from the Chamber’s Area Advisory Councils (Chamber North, Chamber South, Chamber East, Chamber West, Chamber Midtown and Downtown Connect) and other area organizations, including the Urban Land Institute of Nashville and the Nashville Downtown Partnership. Nissan Stadium West Club, 1 Titans Way. 8-8:30 a.m., registration & networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m., program. This is a free event, but registration is required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail.aspx?EventID=2058

Gallatin Chamber 101

Chamber 101 is designed to educate you on our role in the Community in addition to what the benefits are in being a Member of the Chamber. We are here to help grow and promote your business. Gallatin Chamber, 118 West Main Street. Fee: Free 10-11 a.m. Information: 4452-4000

JAN. 15-21

Nashville Restaurant Week

This twice a year event encourages you to take advantage of some great deals. All of the Nashville Originals’ restaurants will offer special menu items and pricing. It’s a great opportunity to try a local spot you’ve been meaning to check out. Participating restaurants typically include Americano, The Bunganut Pig, Cabana, Caffe Nonna, Capitol Grill, Chago’s, Copper Kettle, Crow’s Nest, Elliston Place Soda Shop, Fenwick’s 300, Fido, Finezza Italian Bistro, Fleet Street Pub, Flyte, Germantown Cafe, Gray’s on Main, Green Hills Grille, Harvest at Homestead, Jackson’s, MAFIAoZA’s, McCabe’s Pub, Mere Bulles, Midtown Cafe, Nonna’s, Noshville, Peg Leg Porker, Pizza Perfect, PM, Provence, Puckett’s Boat House, Puckett’s Grocery, The Row, Rumours East, Salsa, Smokin Thighs, South Street, Suzy Wong’s, Table 3, Tin Angel, Urban Grub, Valentino’s, Watermark, Wild Iris, and The Yellow Porch. Each menu is a little different, but most places offer 2 or 3-course meals from $10 to $30. You’ll find lunch and dinner options during Nashville Restaurant Week.

TUESDAY, JAN. 23

SALON@615

Kelly Corrigan discusses her new book Tell Me More: Stories About the 12 Hardest Things I’m Learning to Say, a funny and meaningful exploration of the 12 sentences that life requires, and an ode to the fact that we are all works in progress. Parnassus Books Hillsboro Plaza Shopping Center, 3900 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville. Fee: Free. 6:30-8 p.m. Information: https://events.library.nashville.org/cal/event/showEventMore.rdo