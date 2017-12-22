Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 22, 2017

Titans coach not yet ruling Murray out vs. Jaguars

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Mularkey says he's not ruling out DeMarco Murray of their regular-season finale against Jacksonville just yet despite an injured right knee that has the running back day to day.

Mularkey said Tuesday that an MRI confirmed what trainers expected after Murray hurt his knee late in a 25-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The coach says he's basing his decision on how Murray has handled other injuries and quickly responded to treatment. Mularkey says he hopes for a limited role for Murray.

That leaves Derrick Henry poised for the fourth start of his career.

Murray led the AFC in rushing with 1,287 yards rushing with 16 starts last season despite tearing the plantar plate in his right foot during the season.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

