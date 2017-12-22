Trump to address Farm Bureau convention in Nashville

VOL. 41 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 22, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — President Donald Trump is returning to Tennessee to speak at the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual convention.

The Tennessean reports that Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks to the group meeting in Nashville on Jan. 8.

Georgia beef and poultry farmer Zippy Duvall is the president of the American Farm Bureau Federation. He says the president's decision to speak to the organization shows Trump's dedication to farm and ranch families.

Says Duvall: "Farmers and ranchers and our rural communities are the bedrock of our nation. President Trump knows that."

Trump's visit to Nashville will be his second since taking office. He also came to the city in March to mark the 250th anniversary of the birth of President Andrew Jackson and to hold a downtown rally.