The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 22, 2017

US durable goods orders rise 1.3 percent in November

By MATT OTT, Associated Press

Updated 7:43AM
Orders for long-lasting manufactured goods rose last month by 1.3 percent, boosted by orders for both commercial and defense aircraft. A category that measures business investment slipped for the first time since June.

The Commerce Department said Friday that the increase in orders for durable goods — products meant to last at least three years — comes after a 0.4 percent decline in October. October's drop followed solid gains in September and August.

Orders for commercial aircraft — a volatile category that swings wildly from month to month — rose 14.5 percent in November. That comes on the heels of a 15.8 percent decline in October.

Excluding the volatile transportation category, orders fell 0.1 percent, the first downturn since a 0.4 decline in April.

