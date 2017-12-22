Tennessee's jobless rate for November lower than year ago

VOL. 41 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 22, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials say the state's unemployment rate in November was well below the jobless figure a year earlier.

Officials say the preliminary, seasonally adjusted statewide jobless rate last month was 3.1 percent. That's 2 percentage points lower than the rate a year ago. It's also 1 percentage point below the national jobless average of 4.1 percent.

Last month's statewide rate was slightly higher than the previous month, but officials say unemployment in Tennessee remains historically low.

Officials say the state jobless rate reached 3 percent in both September and October, the lowest level since the government began tracking the statistic in 1976.