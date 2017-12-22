Pinnacle’s Kidd named top bank advisor in US

VOL. 41 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 22, 2017

Bank Investment Consultant magazine has named Pinnacle Financial Partners associate Brock Kidd No. 1 on its list of Top 100 Bank Advisors. This is his eighth appearance on the list.

Pinnacle associates Jamie Hare (No. 20), Brick Sturgeon (No. 47) and Barry Moody (No. 62) also earned spots on the magazine’s annual ranking.

The magazine evaluated the honorees on several variables, including assets under management, trailing 12-month production, asset growth, amount of fee business, growth in production and production-per-assets. Re-qualification is required annually.

Kidd co-founded Pinnacle Asset Management, the firm’s unit for investment management and securities trading and execution, in 2000. He is also a financial consultant for Raymond James Financial Services and has more than 23 years of investment experience.

Moody is a co-founder of Pinnacle Asset Management and an executive vice president. Hare and Sturgeon are both senior vice presidents. All three are also financial consultants with Raymond James.

Legal Aid Society adds Martin to Nashville office

Martin

Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, has hired Christopher Martin for its Nashville office.

Martin will assist individuals with criminal records in combating the legal barriers they face upon re-entering the community from jail or prison. Martin’s predecessor, Vidhi Joshi, launched Legal Aid Society’s re-entry program two years ago through a Skadden Fellowship.

Previously, Martin worked for the Shelby County public defender in Memphis, first as a law clerk in the Special Litigation Unit and most recently as an assistant public defender. Before that, he served as an extern and limited practice license student attorney for the Memphis Housing Authority.

He graduated from University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law in 2013 and received his license to practice law in Tennessee the same year.

TBA taps 9 in Midstate for leadership Law class

The Tennessee Bar Association has selected 30 attorneys, including nine from Middle Tennessee, for its 2018 Leadership Law program.

Now in its 14th year, Leadership Law is designed to equip Tennessee lawyers with the vision, knowledge and skills necessary to serve as leaders in their profession and local communities.

Those selected in Middle Tennessee are:

Jeffrey Allen, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, LLP, Nashville

Raquel Bellamy, Bone McAllester Norton PLLC, Nashville

Sarah Campbell, Tennessee Office of the Attorney General, Office of the Solicitor General, Nashville

Theodore Goodman, Murfree & Goodman, PLLC, Murfreesboro

James Hollis, Siskind Susser PC, Nashville

Aron Karabel, Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP, Nashville

Jenney Keaty, Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge, Nashville

Jesse Morris, Rubenfeld Law Office, PC, Nashville

Martin Trimiew, Willis Towers Watson, Nashville

Kreulen named CEO, president of MNAA

Kreulen

Doug Kreulen has been selected as president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority.

Formerly MNAA’s chief operating officer, Kreulen has served as acting and interim president and CEO since July.

Kreulen joined MNAA in 2012, and serving as chief operating officer and overseeing operations, facilities maintenance, public safety and development and engineering departments for both Nashville International and John C. Tune airports.

Before joining MNAA, Kreulen served four years as director of operations for Huntsville International Airport, during which time the airport received the highly regarded FAA Southern Region Airport Mark of Distinction Award and FAA Air Carrier Airport Safety Award.

Prior to beginning his career in the commercial aviation sector, Kreulen served in the United States Air Force for 27 years, earning the rank of colonel. During his service, he held prominent command and staff leadership positions including chief of staff for the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.; vice commander of the 374th Airlift Wing at Yokota Air Base in Japan; commander of the 314th Operations Group at Little Rock Air Force Base; chief of the Readiness Division for the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Washington D.C.; and commander of the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

Kreulen has extensive flight experience in both rotary-wing and fixed-wing military aircraft. He also is an Accredited Airport Executive.

Kreulen is a graduate of National War College with a master of science in national security strategy, Troy University with a master of science in personnel management and Auburn University with a degree in laboratory technology.

Nashville postmaster takes oath of office

Franklin

Toni Franklin, a 32-year postal service veteran, has been sworn in as the 40th Nashville postmaster.

She began her career as a letter carrier and has served in numerous management positions in the Tennessee District. She most recently served as the manager of Customer Service Operations in Memphis and as an employee engagement ambassador within the Postal Service.

She is a graduate of the Management Leadership Program, Advanced Leadership Program and is Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certified.

She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee-Martin with a degree in marketing and management.

Markham elected president of YP board

Markham

Butler Snow’s Ashley J. Markham has been elected president of the Nashville Children’s Alliance Young Professionals’ Board.

The YP Board of Nashville is a partnership between the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and young professional organizations working to engage, connect and empower young professionals to actively shape the future of the Nashville region. The goal of the YP Board of Nashville is to connect young professionals to diverse opportunities for networking, professional development and community involvement.

The YP Board of the Nashville Children’s Alliance will play a major role in helping raise money and secure donations for its new Sponsor a Child Initiative.

The Nashville Children’s Alliance is a nonprofit agency that provides services at no cost to children in Davidson County who have experienced sexual or severe physical abuse. Some of these services include front-line forensic interviews to assist in determining if abuse has occurred, weekly therapy sessions, court support, crisis services to families and support groups for non-offending parents.

The Nashville Children’s Alliance, formerly the Nashville Child Advocacy Center, was founded in 1992 by a community task force seeking coordinated services and better outcomes for children when there were allegations of sexual or severe physical abuse.

YWCA taps Eady for adult ed, career services

Eady

Echell Eady has been named senior director of adult education and career services for YWCA Nashville and Middle Tennessee.

She is responsible for all four family literacy components: adult education, early childhood education, parent time, and parent and child time, and provides oversight of Dress for Success suitings and career programming.

Prior to joining the YWCA, Eady served as coordinator for strategic partnerships at Middle Tennessee State University. She also served as director of career services at Fisk University. She is a graduate of DePaul University and holds a doctor of education from Trevecca Nazarene University.

Also, Kristi Steel was recently named senior director of domestic violence services for YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee.

Steel

Steel supervises the Weaver Domestic Violence Center, the largest emergency domestic violence shelter in Tennessee. She is also responsible for the 24-hour Crisis and Support Helpline, shelter and community counseling, transitional living programs, and Re-New at the YWCA.

Steel oversees the Lethality Assessment Program in collaboration with the Metro Nashville Office of Family Safety and Metro Nashville Police Department. She joined the YWCA after more than a decade at Centerstone.

Steel holds a degree in social work from the University of North Alabama and a master’s of social work degree from the Alabama A&M University. She has more than 15 years of experience working with diverse populations across a multitude of residential and community based settings.

Crosslin hires Boyd, expands team

Boyd

Crosslin’s entrepreneurial business services department recently welcomed Randy Boyd to the company as an EBS supervisor.

Boyd brings more than 25 years of experience to the EBS team. Most recently, he served as director of accounting and financial reporting for the Silicon Ranch Corporation. He also worked in controller/director of finance roles at ARx Healthcare, Cheekwood and the Adventure Science Center.

Boyd earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Lipscomb University and is working to complete his MBA.

MP&F adds senior account executive

Mees

Lisa Mees, a former account director in Blue State Digital’s Washington, D.C., office, has joined MP&F Public Relations as a senior account executive.

At Blue State Digital, Mees managed the digital communications strategy and execution for a variety of advocacy and nonprofit accounts, including Coalition to Protect America’s Health Care, Special Olympics International, National Marrow Donor Program, National Wildlife Federation and United Negro College Fund, creating community growth and activation programs that achieved their advocacy and fundraising objectives.

Mees is a native of Leesburg, Virginia, and holds dual degrees in communication studies and journalism from James Madison University.