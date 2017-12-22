VOL. 41 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 22, 2017

A Child’s Calendar. John Updike’s collection of poems for children will be transformed into a musical puppet show that will take its audience through the seasons month by month. Sarah Hart and Brian Hull scored this special adaptation with original music. This event is recommended for ages 2-8, but all are welcome. Nashville Public Library, 615 Church Street. Friday, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Fee: Free. Additional date: Dec. 29. Information: 862-5800

SATURDAY, DEC. 23

Family Holiday Spectacular & Sing-Along

A family concert featuring favorite holiday songs. Plus, a showing of the Academy Award-nominated short film “The Snowman,” based on the children’s book by Raymond Briggs. See the film projected on a big screen while the orchestra performs the score live. Come early for family friendly pre-concert activities, including the Instrument Petting Zoo, crafts, a book nook and photos with Santa. Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place. Fee: $25-$35. 11 a.m. Information: https://www.nashvilledowntown.com/do/holiday-spectacular-and-sing-along1

Frist Center Architecture Tour

When was the Frist Center built? Who was the architect? Can you tell me about the floors in the galleries? These are just some of the questions answered in the Frist Center’s popular architecture tour. Stroll around the Frist Center and learn more about the landmark building from one of the always-engaging docents. Constructed between 1933 and 1934, during the throes of the Great Depression, the former post office is a prominent Nashville architectural treasure from the Art Deco period. 4:30 p.m. Fee: Free. Additional date: Saturday, Dec. 30. Information: http://fristcenter.org/calendar/detail/architecture-tour

It’s A Wonderful Life

This classic Christmas movie will be shown on the 3rd floor of the downtown library in the commons area. 8-10:30 p.m. Information: https://events.library.nashville.org/cal/event

DEC. 22-23

Musicians Corner Christmas

Several Nashville artists perform original songs and holiday classics. Friday will feature Levi Hummon, Leigh Nash, Crystal Bowersox, Tommy Womack, Mary Bragg, Andrew Peterson, Dawn Landes, Elenowen, SONTALK and Caroline Spence. Saturday’s lineup includes Lilly Hiatt, Sugar + The Hi-Lows, Erin Rae, Angel Snow, Jeremy Lister, Tim Easton, Otis Gibbs, Kyshona, The Farmer and Adele, and Reuben Bidez. City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street. 8-10:30 p.m. Fee: $20-$45. Information: http://www.citywinery.com/nashville/tickets/musicianscornerchristmas

THURSDAY, DEC. 28

Music City Bowl Coaches Luncheon

This event features each team’s head coach for a chalk talk about the upcoming game. Tennessee Ballroom, Gaylord Opryland, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville. Casual Attire. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $45. Paid parking available in the Presidential Parking lot. Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/franklin-american-mortgage-music-city-bowl-coaches-luncheon-tickets-38968911062

Fan Zone On Broadway

The Fan Zone was created to be a party for all college football fans. The party will include the tailgate, a culinary experience, concerts, and a football skills test. Noon-9 p.m.

Music City Bowl Hot Chicken Eating Championships

The Hot Chicken Eating World Championship takes place in Nashville right before the Battle of the Bands concert begins. Participants are challenged to eat Hattie B’s chicken at the hottest heat level, Shut the Cluck Up. 4-4:45 p.m. Broadway. Information: http://www.musiccitybowl.com/event/franklin-american-mortgage-music-city-bowl-hot-chicken-eating-world-championships/

Music City Bowl Battle of the Bands

Bands and cheerleaders from Northwestern and Kentucky will march down Broadway and battle. School bands will each perform 4-5 songs. Once the bands have concluded their performance, there will be a concert on 1st Avenue featuring Champagne Dynamite. 5-8 p.m. Information: http://www.musiccitybowl.com/event/battle-of-the-bands-2/

FRIDAY, DEC. 29

Fan Zone on Broadway

The Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl invites the fans to the Fan Zone in historic Downtown Nashville. The Fan Zone was created to be a party for all college football fans. The party will include the tailgate, a culinary experience, concerts, and a football skills test. 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Information: http://www.musiccitybowl.com/event/fan-zone-broadway-3/

Music City Bowl Pep Rally

Each team will host a Pep Rally for the fans before they head to the game. Kentucky will host from 11-11:30 a.m. and Northwestern from 12:30-1 p.m. Broadway, Nashville. Information: http://www.musiccitybowl.com/events/

SATURDAY, DEC. 30

Music City Bowl Pregame Concert

The fans will be entertained awaiting the kickoff of the Bowl with a fun Pregame concert featuring Two Story Road. The concert will be held at Broadway and 1st Avenue in historic Downtown Nashville. 1-2:30. Information: http://www.musiccitybowl.com/events/

Music City Bowl

Now in its 20th year the Music City Bowl features Kentucky and Northwestern. 3:30 p.m., Nissan Stadium. Information: https://www.nashvilledowntown.com/do/road-closures-franklin-american-mortgage-music-city-bowl-and-related-events1 and www.musiccitybowl.com

Post-game Concert

After the 20th Anniversary of the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, the fans will be treated to another concert on Broadway and 1st Avenue featuring the popular Journey tribute band, Resurrection-A Journey Tribute as a proper Music City send off and thank you to all of the fans.

SUNDAY, DEC. 31

Nashville New Year’s Eve

Come out for a free concert and incredible New Year’s Eve party. At midnight, a 15-foot-tall music note will drop from a 145-foot structure and be capped off with a fireworks show and confetti cannons against the backdrop of the iconic State Capitol building. The musical lineup features Keith Urban along with Maren Morris, Cheap Trick, Carly Pearce, Jonny P and Fisk Jubilee Singers. Information: http://www.visitmusiccity.com/newyearseve

MONDAY, JAN. 1

Guided Frist Day Hikes

Fifty-five Tennessee State Parks will offer free, guided hikes as part of the annual nationwide Frist Day Hike event. Hikes will be offered at some parks on Dec. 31 and throughout the day on Jan. 1. Some hikes will be approximately one mile in length and tailored for novice hikers, while others are lengthier and will be more strenuous. Information: http://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/first-day-hikes

Widji Polar Bear Plunge

The Polar Bear Plunge is the Joe C. Davis YMCA Outdoor Center/Camp Widjiwagan’s signature fundraiser event. All proceeds benefit a scholarship fund that offers financial assistance to summer campers. The event begins at the Outdoor Center with family friendly festival games, a cookout, free hot chocolate and a costume contest. 11 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Plunge will be at 1 p.m. Camp Widjiwagan, 3088 Smith Springs Road, Antioch, TN 37013. Information: 360-2267 or jblucker@ymcamidtn.org