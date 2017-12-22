Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for November 2017

|2905 Old Fort
|M'boro
|37128
|11/20
|Centennial Autumn Wood LLC
|Autumn Woods Parthip; Elliott John D
|$43,215,000
|602 Dill
|M'boro
|37130
|11/28
|Breit Steadfast Mf Richland TN LLC
|Sir Richland LLC
|$34,400,000
|323 Mason
|La Vergne
|37086
|11/15
|Breit Se Logistics Mason Road LLC
|Lit Industrial Texas Limited Parthip
|$20,280,000
|609 Enon Springs
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/2
|Westchase Part LLC; Westchase Series 3
|609 Enon Springs LLC
|$5,600,000
|830 Nissan
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/8
|Smyrna Commons-Hap Parthip
|Seo Joong; Smyrna Commons Gp
|$2,910,000
|107 Peyton, 410 Lake Farm Peyton
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/8
|Crown Enterprises Inc
|Cooper Mary M; McAllister Nancy; McClary Family Real Estate Parthip LP; McClary George G; McClary Richard E Jr; McClary William H
|$1,810,000
|8 Brookhaven
|M'boro
|37129
|11/17
|Hon Shores TN LLC
|Nobles G Wayne; Nobles Kathyryn M; Peppers Julie; Peppers Julie M; Peppers Richard; Quesenberry Larry; Quesenberry Susan
|$1,500,000
|Genie
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/22
|Atlantis Trust The
|Frauenshuh Hospitaliy Group of TN LLC
|$1,474,000
|491 Middle TN
|M'boro
|37129
|11/3
|Earth Art Inc
|Swanson Devs L P
|$1,377,800
|8 Puckett Creek
|M'boro
|37128
|11/6
|Mbm 2; Mbm2
|Puckett Creek Station Llp
|$884,268
|1238 Old Salem
|M'boro
|37129
|11/1
|Old Hickory Buildings LLC
|Molloy Charlotte K; Molloy Daryla A; Molloy James Addison; Molloy James Addison Tr; Molloy Megan E Trust The; Molloy N F Jr Estate; Molloy Newton Ford III; Molloy Newton Ford III Tr; Molloy Suzannah A Trust The
|$875,000
|1603 Brinkley
|M'boro
|37128
|11/9
|Blackman Land Developers
|Alexander Rentals LLC
|$766,650
|Highway 99
|Eagleville
|37060
|11/6
|Emamalie Salem
|Jackson Terry Lee
|$750,000
|9287 Bradyville
|M'boro
|37127
|11/21
|Fisher Michael Alan Living Trust The
|Coyner Danny L; Coyner Susan
|$749,000
|Rock Springs
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/6
|BGS America LLC
|Davis Frank C Jr Estate; Davis Patricia Joanne Charitable Trust; Lorenz Patricia Joanne Davis Peacock Estate; Spivey Bobby Gene EstateWest Frances Eileen Davis
|$634,410
|569 Nissan
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/1
|Liou Alice S; Liou Jiunn-I
|Oxsher Jerry; Oxsher Pamela Victory; Parker George Larry; Parker Linda Carol
|$600,000
|2111 Stewart Creek
|M'boro
|37129
|11/14
|Hollingshead Land LLC
|Harvey Ann M Estate; Harvey Ann Marie Estate; Harvey Ann Estate; Harvey Charles; Harvey Charles D; Harvey Charles D Conservator; Harvey Charles David; Harvey Charles David Conservator; Harvey Charles Conservator
|$595,000
|7812 Midland
|Christiana
|37037
|11/8
|Walker Angela S; Walker Scott B
|Jones Haley; Jones Micheal
|$585,590
|3301 Shacklett
|M'boro
|37129
|11/22
|Hughes Kathy S; Hughes Tommy L
|Freeman Maleah; Freeman Randy
|$579,000
|6116 New Nashville
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/20
|Lafremier Anthony A II; Lafremier Kellie L
|Chambers Betty J; Chambers Kenneth R
|$563,317
|1981 Armstrong Valley
|M'boro
|37128
|11/20
|Cornerstone Dev LLC
|Gannon Carolyn D; Gannon Ralph D
|$550,000
|Epps Mill
|Christiana
|37037
|11/9
|Valley Farms Group LLC
|Beard Frank; Beard Glen Jr; Conley-Johnson Danna D; Latham Shirley; Mosby Frances; Stubbs Tasrah; Turner Daniel; Turner Daniel J II
|$530,000
|5742 Mankin McKnight
|M'boro
|37127
|11/1
|Rutherford John P
|Blue Sky Const Inc
|$499,900
|5430 Midland
|Christiana
|37037
|11/1
|Abernathy Joseph R; Say Ashley
|Ayers Cynthia; Ayers Samuel W
|$461,070
|1203 A -C Hazelwood
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/14
|Jennings Forest Edward; Rust James U IV
|Shams Mohammad R
|$375,000
|204 Enon Springs
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/6
|Kennedy Prop LLC
|Mitcham Kenneth N; Mitcham Sue N
|$360,000
|1107 Bradyville
|M'boro
|37130
|11/13
|Hauter Mark S; Yafai Nabil
|La Raza Inc
|$345,000
|Mayfield
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/16
|Somerset LLC
|Waldron Mary Joyce; Waldron Roy Lee
|$229,000
|168 Lowry
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/27
|Kamake Rizgar
|Glaze Apts LLC
|$225,000
|525 Broad
|M'boro
|37130
|11/14
|Mhd Louai Faour
|Adams Betty; Adams Wayne
|$215,000
|7600 Manchester
|M'boro
|37127
|11/3
|Cato Amy Danielle; Cato William Greg
|Druckenmiller David; Druckenmiller Sally
|$203,650
|3742 Lascassas
|M'boro
|37130
|11/2
|Perry Herbert Lewis
|Hayes Janice R; Phillis John O III
|$200,000
|2284 Allisona
|Eagleville
|37060
|11/15
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|Jette Allen Paul; Jette Mary Denise
|$169,000
|Allisona
|Eagleville
|37060
|11/17
|Crawford Jessica V; Crawford Thomas D
|Tucker Arthur V Rev Living Trust The
|$165,000
|Old Salem
|Rockvale
|37153
|11/8
|Bullard David
|Gilley Linda G Co Tr
|$160,000
|736 Swamp
|Eagleville
|37060
|11/2
|Gunter Dwayne
|Tucker Janet; Tucker Janet T; Tucker Tony; Tucker Tony M
|$160,000
|14390 Hoovers Gap Frontage
|Christiana
|37037
|11/2
|Toledo Beverly; Toledo Gerald
|Shri Krishna Pranami Mission Inc
|$160,000
|Yeargan
|M'boro
|37128
|11/2
|IMBS Michael B; Storm Buffy
|Wood Gerald; Wood Heather Michelle Yeargan; Yeargan Howard B; Yeargan Patricia Arlene
|$158,700
|284 Meigs
|M'boro
|37128
|11/14
|Meade Michael
|Faulk Timothy
|$155,000
|1128 Allisona
|Eagleville
|37060
|11/2
|Fields Laura; Fields Sedric
|Reed Carolyn; Reed Harry L
|$147,500
|Yeargan
|M'boro
|37128
|11/8
|Maloney Ryan William; Mullican Kari Michelle
|Wood Gerald; Wood Heather Michelle Yeargan; Yeargan Edmond S Estate; Yeargan Heather Michelle; Yeargan Howard B; Yeargan Howard Bartley; Yeargan Margaret Y Estate; Yeargan Patricia Arlene
|$141,500
|Shelbyville
|Christiana
|37037
|11/3
|Olvera Javier; Vega Miriam Arreola
|Chyke David R Estate; Chyke L Ruth
|$140,341
|11859 Mona
|M'boro
|37129
|11/15
|Villanueva Miquel
|Housing & Urban Dev Secretary Of
|$140,000
|420 Westgate
|M'boro
|37128
|11/7
|Wood Megan Taylor
|Smith Doug
|$140,000
|Carter
|Christiana
|37037
|11/15
|Gleyze Amanda; Gleyze Jason
|Hyatt Sybil
|$139,150
|Shores
|M'boro
|37128
|11/3
|Rice David D; Rice Nelly T
|Beach Shauna; Beach Zachary
|$135,000
|Mankin McKnight
|M'boro
|37127
|11/20
|Barrett Jason Seth
|White Carole Ann; White Stephen D
|$129,900
|2855 Taylor
|Eagleville
|37060
|11/3
|Greer Sharon
|McClain Melissa; McClain William Todd
|$120,000
|422 Westgate
|M'boro
|37128
|11/14
|Hill Gaius
|Dunkin Daron; Dunkin Mary
|$119,900
|132 Carlton
|La Vergne
|37086
|11/8
|French Cynthia
|D & R Homes G P; Tansil Danny; Wilkerson Ronnie
|$118,000
|Crossfield
|M'boro
|37127
|11/8
|Estes Janet; Estes Michael
|Black Geraldine Gentry Executrix; Neely Joanne Estate
|$111,100