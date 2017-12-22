Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
date 2017-12-22
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 22, 2017

Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for November 2017

Top commercial real estate sales, November 2017, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

AddressCityZipDateBuyersSellersPrice
101 Brixworth Nashville 37205 11/21 Nashville Metropolitan LLC Metropolitan Nashville LLC $37,875,000
526 Northcrest, 600 Whispering Hills Nashville 37211 11/28 Breit Steadfast MF Audubon TN LLC Sir Audubon Park LLC $25,400,000
5318 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 11/16 Knowledge Academies Inc Freeland Realty 2 LLC $22,420,684
405, 407, 431 McNally Nashville 37211 11/27 McNally Prop LLC Coleman Part $14,800,000
305 Millwood Nashville 37217 11/30 Eastside Commons Apts LLC Millwood Nashville LLC $13,450,000
2525 Perimeter Place Nashville 37214 11/17 Nlca Ak Greenbriar LLC Af Greenbriar TN LLC $7,158,733
1102 Grundy Nashville 37203 11/14 Somera Road-Gibson Nashville LLC Gibson Brands Inc; Gibson Guitar Corp $6,375,000
51 Oldham, 212, 226 First Nashville 37213 11/1 Jay Z LLC Goodwill Ind of Middle TN Inc $6,250,000
1212 Gallatin Madison 37115 11/30 1212 Gallatin Pike LLC Johnisee Grant E Sr $2,250,000
518 Russell Nashville 37206 11/21 Tulip Street Part LLC Tulip Street LLC $2,000,000
517 Gallatin Madison 37115 11/9 Madison Bowl LLC Cbc Limited $2,000,000
903 Gallatin Madison 37115 11/30 Mid Madison Marketplace LLC Shams Prop LLC $1,900,000
1031 Whites Creek Nashville 37207 11/14 Aggregate Part Furrow Samuel J; Furrow Media Group Gp $1,625,000
215 31St Nashville 37203 11/30 Schilling Ross J2K Builders LLC $1,600,000
2909 12Th Nashville 37204 11/15 All Sevens LLC Hardy Dana M; Lucas Cynthia P $1,575,000
601 Merritt Nashville 37203 11/28 Corsair Artisan LLC Humphreys County Prop LLC $1,500,000
7620 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 11/15 One Harmony LLC Bellevue ReDev Assoc LP $1,396,500
1300 Martin Nashville 37203 11/22 Nashville Weho Prop LLC 1300 Martin LLC $1,365,000
1500 Brentridge Antioch 37013 11/7 CW Brentridge 1031 LLC Brentridge Spe-16 LLC $1,261,442
3427 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 11/8 Bf Nashville Inc Laurel And Wendy Ltd $1,250,000
5765 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 11/14 CVHC7 LLC Kotlaris Charles A $1,200,000
1500 Brentridge Antioch 37013 11/7 CW Brentridge 1031 LLC Brentridge Spe-26 LLC $1,103,015
1600, 1602, 1604 Jefferson Nashville 37208 11/20 Echols J Bryan Trustee Smith James R $1,010,000
1028 McMahan, 4119 Gallatin Nashville 37216 11/20 4119 Gallatin Pike LLC McNeilly Center For Children Inc $1,000,000
444 Bell Nashville 37217 11/28 Wynn Davidson Holdings LLC Crocker Susan W $945,000
1500 Brentridge Antioch 37013 11/7 CW Brentridge 1031 LLC Brentridge Spe-28 LLC $941,598
6433 Nolensville Antioch 37013 11/3 Craighead Part LLC Tennessee Bank & Trust $928,000
1308, 1310 Martin Nashville 37203 11/21 Nashville Weho Prop LLC Gant Betty; Gant Robert O $895,000
44 Vantage Nashville 37228 11/9 Dilweg Capital LLC Tdc Vantage LLC $879,275
2400 Nolensville Nashville 37211 11/6 Rabiee Hamid STS Prop Group LLC $850,000
1500 Brentridge Antioch 37013 11/7 CW Brentridge 1031 LLC Brentridge Spe-21 LLC $848,933
818, 822, 824, 826 Cherokee Nashville 37207 11/6 Garafola Prop LLC Cotten Shirley J; Hesson Sherry Lynn $745,000
1500 Brentridge Antioch 37013 11/7 CW Brentridge 1031 LLC Brentridge Spe-30 LLC $738,332
44 Vantage Nashville 37228 11/9 Beach Vantage Nashville LLC Dilweg Capital LLC $694,000
2723 Westwood Nashville 37204 11/14 Midtown Realty LLC Joe Bob And Sue G Barnhill Rev Trust $670,000
701 28Th Nashville 37208 11/3 E3 Const Services LLC Khazanov Max $650,000
0 Little Marrowbone Ashland City 37015 11/14 Coble Will Boggs Jonathan; Whitlow Stacy $650,000
671 Main Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/9 Beekleen LLC Patel Rajeshwari S; Patel Sunil C $625,000
2322 Winford Nashville 37211 11/30 Gbd LLC Builders Exchange of TN Inc $540,000
1650 Antioch Antioch 37013 11/14 Beru Mujeb Irby Greg; Irby Sandra $500,000
1113 McAlpine Nashville 37216 11/20 Klaas Tiffany Decadie LLC $479,000
2942 Lebanon Nashville 37214 11/3 BMCH TN LLC Robert B Noble Rev Living Trust $475,000
26 Academy Nashville 37210 11/17 49 Lindsley LLC Gray Nancy Louise; Gray William Harvey $435,000
5519 Kentucky Nashville 37209 11/29 Carbine Elizabeth A Carbine & Assoc LLC $429,900
946 Seymour Nashville 37206 11/15 Cardinal Inv Re LLC Title Town LLC $415,000
2702 Greystone Nashville 37204 11/29 B Squared LLC Ansley D Bryan; Bradford Bryan $400,750
2927 Dickerson Nashville 37207 11/2 Faulkner Contracting LLC Byrum Lisa Elaine $350,000
1928 9Th Nashville 37208 11/22 Jacqueline D Kelly Rev Living Trust Graham Penny V $350,000
304A, 306 Trinity Nashville 37207 11/13 Shahosseini Ali Ideal Solutions LLC $350,000
320 Old Hickory Nashville 37221 11/21 White Sommer Accas Gregg; Gregory William W Jr $310,000
1800 Heiman Nashville 37208 11/27 City Brittany New Level Community Dev Corp $295,000
306 Wilburn Nashville 37207 11/2 Sullivan Jonathan Tyler Brown Christopher L; Brown Evelyn W $265,000
1017 Monroe Nashville 37208 11/3 Alliance Home Builders LLC Zhang Jun Yen $259,000
206 Connell Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/3 Arthur Douglas B; Arthur Shannon Miller Jonathan; Miller Joseph Joey; Miller William; Miller Thomas $256,851
972 Strouse Nashville 37206 11/9 Torque Dev Group LLC Skyline Prop LLC $250,000
6119 Charlotte Nashville 37209 11/7 Di Leo Joseph; Di Leo Steven Crow Johnny V Jr $250,000
14044 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 11/30 Province Builders LLC Vongnarath Lee; Vongnarath Mark $245,000
2422 Antioch Antioch 37013 11/9 Fitzke Karen R Jennings Forest E $235,000
4425 Westlawn Nashville 37209 11/27 Davies Barton Brady Nicole $198,000
3032, 3034 Mossdale Antioch 37013 11/8 Siddiqi Mukhtar A Dreaminc $194,500
44 Vantage Nashville 37228 11/9 Vp Inv LLC Dilweg Capital LLC $185,275
2510 Trevecca Nashville 37206 11/9 Woodford Const LLC Jarvis Rodney S $185,000
1304 Dickerson Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/28 Church On The Rock of Nashville TN Inc Collier Jerry Forrest; Collier Yvonne Cannon Forrest $140,000
2833 Lake Forest Nashville 37217 11/17 Bishop Melissa Jill Rodriquez Gustavo $123,000
2075 Nashboro Nashville 37217 11/6 Gresham Lisa J Burke Taryne; Bush Debbie; Coleman Shelley; Delius Christi $121,000
0 63Rd Nashville 37209 11/3 Magellan Terminals Holdings LP Ingram Industries Inc $120,000
1109 Leland Nashville 37216 11/2 Whitfield Brad HG Hill Realty Co LLC $100,000
7 Dickerson Nashville 37207 11/17 Ebrahimi Fatemah; Memari Mohammad Terry Michael H $100,000

Williamson County

AddressCityZipDateBuyersSellersPrice
5014 Murfreesboro Arrington 37014 11/27 Propst Hardeman Spr LLC Harris Paula E Rev Living Trust $5,398,600
131 Seaboard Franklin 37067 11/3 Nola Real Estate Part LLC Fisher Michael $3,500,000
7086 Bakers Bridge Franklin 37067 11/13 D&D Ventures LLC Store Master Funding IV LLC $3,250,000
7122 Loblolly Pine Fairview 37062 11/16 Store Master Funding XII LLC Greymont Kennel LLC $2,700,000
940 Oldham Nolensville 37135 11/27 Tisano Nolensville LLC Elijah Realty LLC $2,536,987
502 Wilson Brentwood 37027 11/17 502 Wilson Pike LLC Cavalry Chapel Brentwood $1,600,000
3206 Boyd Mill Franklin 37064 11/7 Trace Const Inc Earthworks Design Build $1,300,000
1120, 1214 Lakeview Franklin 37067 11/15 Corlew Candra J; Thurman Carlton Thurman Morris Jr $1,125,225
101 Parkway Franklin 37064 11/20 Magli Thomas F Bios Real Estate Company LLC $950,000
Green Chapel Franklin 37064 11/20 Hirsch Matthew Sullivan Mazel E Family Trust $812,000
Green Chapel Franklin 37064 11/17 Giannetti Living Trust Traceland LLC $799,383
2487 Goose Creek Franklin 37064 11/17 Monte Jude; Monte Marilyn Ploeger Becky Davis; Ploeger David L $780,000
5014 Murfreesboro Arrington 37014 11/27 Propst Hardeman Springs LLC Harris Paula E Rev Living Trust $675,000
7720 Smith Primm Spr 38476 11/22 Piazza Michael; Piazza Scherie L Smith Bryan Scot Rev Trust $575,000
2 Pinewood Franklin 37064 11/13 Miller Frank D; Miller Kelli S C&S Joint Venture; Choteau Creek Holdings LLC; Sullivan Design & Const LLC $450,000
6865 Flat Creek College Gr 37046 11/3 Bell Jesse C; Bell Julie L Persinger Houston $425,000
1707 Fairview Fairview 37062 11/9 Jerkins Dayana; Jerkins Jason A Karger Ken $300,000
0 Bagsby Franklin 37064 11/3 Kashani Khosro Land Dev Com Inc $250,000
256 Seaboard Franklin 37067 11/1 Vanderpool Millie E Pearman Chad I $180,000
Reynolds Spring Hill 37174 11/13 Nickell Cameron Grant; Nickell Lindsay D Hazelwood Billy Gene $125,000

Rutherford County

AddressCityZipDateBuyersSellersPrice
2905 Old Fort M'boro 37128 11/20 Centennial Autumn Wood LLC Autumn Woods Parthip; Elliott John D $43,215,000
602 Dill M'boro 37130 11/28 Breit Steadfast Mf Richland TN LLC Sir Richland LLC $34,400,000
323 Mason La Vergne 37086 11/15 Breit Se Logistics Mason Road LLC Lit Industrial Texas Limited Parthip $20,280,000
609 Enon Springs Smyrna 37167 11/2 Westchase Part LLC; Westchase Series 3 609 Enon Springs LLC $5,600,000
830 Nissan Smyrna 37167 11/8 Smyrna Commons-Hap Parthip Seo Joong; Smyrna Commons Gp $2,910,000
107 Peyton, 410 Lake Farm Peyton Smyrna 37167 11/8 Crown Enterprises Inc Cooper Mary M; McAllister Nancy; McClary Family Real Estate Parthip LP; McClary George G; McClary Richard E Jr; McClary William H $1,810,000
8 Brookhaven M'boro 37129 11/17 Hon Shores TN LLC Nobles G Wayne; Nobles Kathyryn M; Peppers Julie; Peppers Julie M; Peppers Richard; Quesenberry Larry; Quesenberry Susan $1,500,000
Genie Smyrna 37167 11/22 Atlantis Trust The Frauenshuh Hospitaliy Group of TN LLC $1,474,000
491 Middle TN M'boro 37129 11/3 Earth Art Inc Swanson Devs L P $1,377,800
8 Puckett Creek M'boro 37128 11/6 Mbm 2; Mbm2 Puckett Creek Station Llp $884,268
1238 Old Salem M'boro 37129 11/1 Old Hickory Buildings LLC Molloy Charlotte K; Molloy Daryla A; Molloy James Addison; Molloy James Addison Tr; Molloy Megan E Trust The; Molloy N F Jr Estate; Molloy Newton Ford III; Molloy Newton Ford III Tr; Molloy Suzannah A Trust The $875,000
1603 Brinkley M'boro 37128 11/9 Blackman Land Developers Alexander Rentals LLC $766,650
Highway 99 Eagleville 37060 11/6 Emamalie Salem Jackson Terry Lee $750,000
9287 Bradyville M'boro 37127 11/21 Fisher Michael Alan Living Trust The Coyner Danny L; Coyner Susan $749,000
Rock Springs Smyrna 37167 11/6 BGS America LLC Davis Frank C Jr Estate; Davis Patricia Joanne Charitable Trust; Lorenz Patricia Joanne Davis Peacock Estate; Spivey Bobby Gene EstateWest Frances Eileen Davis $634,410
569 Nissan Smyrna 37167 11/1 Liou Alice S; Liou Jiunn-I Oxsher Jerry; Oxsher Pamela Victory; Parker George Larry; Parker Linda Carol $600,000
2111 Stewart Creek M'boro 37129 11/14 Hollingshead Land LLC Harvey Ann M Estate; Harvey Ann Marie Estate; Harvey Ann Estate; Harvey Charles; Harvey Charles D; Harvey Charles D Conservator; Harvey Charles David; Harvey Charles David Conservator; Harvey Charles Conservator $595,000
7812 Midland Christiana 37037 11/8 Walker Angela S; Walker Scott B Jones Haley; Jones Micheal $585,590
3301 Shacklett M'boro 37129 11/22 Hughes Kathy S; Hughes Tommy L Freeman Maleah; Freeman Randy $579,000
6116 New Nashville Smyrna 37167 11/20 Lafremier Anthony A II; Lafremier Kellie L Chambers Betty J; Chambers Kenneth R $563,317
1981 Armstrong Valley M'boro 37128 11/20 Cornerstone Dev LLC Gannon Carolyn D; Gannon Ralph D $550,000
Epps Mill Christiana 37037 11/9 Valley Farms Group LLC Beard Frank; Beard Glen Jr; Conley-Johnson Danna D; Latham Shirley; Mosby Frances; Stubbs Tasrah; Turner Daniel; Turner Daniel J II $530,000
5742 Mankin McKnight M'boro 37127 11/1 Rutherford John P Blue Sky Const Inc $499,900
5430 Midland Christiana 37037 11/1 Abernathy Joseph R; Say Ashley Ayers Cynthia; Ayers Samuel W $461,070
1203 A -C Hazelwood Smyrna 37167 11/14 Jennings Forest Edward; Rust James U IV Shams Mohammad R $375,000
204 Enon Springs Smyrna 37167 11/6 Kennedy Prop LLC Mitcham Kenneth N; Mitcham Sue N $360,000
1107 Bradyville M'boro 37130 11/13 Hauter Mark S; Yafai Nabil La Raza Inc $345,000
Mayfield Smyrna 37167 11/16 Somerset LLC Waldron Mary Joyce; Waldron Roy Lee $229,000
168 Lowry Smyrna 37167 11/27 Kamake Rizgar Glaze Apts LLC $225,000
525 Broad M'boro 37130 11/14 Mhd Louai Faour Adams Betty; Adams Wayne $215,000
7600 Manchester M'boro 37127 11/3 Cato Amy Danielle; Cato William Greg Druckenmiller David; Druckenmiller Sally $203,650
3742 Lascassas M'boro 37130 11/2 Perry Herbert Lewis Hayes Janice R; Phillis John O III $200,000
2284 Allisona Eagleville 37060 11/15 Drees Premier Homes Inc Jette Allen Paul; Jette Mary Denise $169,000
Allisona Eagleville 37060 11/17 Crawford Jessica V; Crawford Thomas D Tucker Arthur V Rev Living Trust The $165,000
Old Salem Rockvale 37153 11/8 Bullard David Gilley Linda G Co Tr $160,000
736 Swamp Eagleville 37060 11/2 Gunter Dwayne Tucker Janet; Tucker Janet T; Tucker Tony; Tucker Tony M $160,000
14390 Hoovers Gap Frontage Christiana 37037 11/2 Toledo Beverly; Toledo Gerald Shri Krishna Pranami Mission Inc $160,000
Yeargan M'boro 37128 11/2 IMBS Michael B; Storm Buffy Wood Gerald; Wood Heather Michelle Yeargan; Yeargan Howard B; Yeargan Patricia Arlene $158,700
284 Meigs M'boro 37128 11/14 Meade Michael Faulk Timothy $155,000
1128 Allisona Eagleville 37060 11/2 Fields Laura; Fields Sedric Reed Carolyn; Reed Harry L $147,500
Yeargan M'boro 37128 11/8 Maloney Ryan William; Mullican Kari Michelle Wood Gerald; Wood Heather Michelle Yeargan; Yeargan Edmond S Estate; Yeargan Heather Michelle; Yeargan Howard B; Yeargan Howard Bartley; Yeargan Margaret Y Estate; Yeargan Patricia Arlene $141,500
Shelbyville Christiana 37037 11/3 Olvera Javier; Vega Miriam Arreola Chyke David R Estate; Chyke L Ruth $140,341
11859 Mona M'boro 37129 11/15 Villanueva Miquel Housing & Urban Dev Secretary Of $140,000
420 Westgate M'boro 37128 11/7 Wood Megan Taylor Smith Doug $140,000
Carter Christiana 37037 11/15 Gleyze Amanda; Gleyze Jason Hyatt Sybil $139,150
Shores M'boro 37128 11/3 Rice David D; Rice Nelly T Beach Shauna; Beach Zachary $135,000
Mankin McKnight M'boro 37127 11/20 Barrett Jason Seth White Carole Ann; White Stephen D $129,900
2855 Taylor Eagleville 37060 11/3 Greer Sharon McClain Melissa; McClain William Todd $120,000
422 Westgate M'boro 37128 11/14 Hill Gaius Dunkin Daron; Dunkin Mary $119,900
132 Carlton La Vergne 37086 11/8 French Cynthia D & R Homes G P; Tansil Danny; Wilkerson Ronnie $118,000
Crossfield M'boro 37127 11/8 Estes Janet; Estes Michael Black Geraldine Gentry Executrix; Neely Joanne Estate $111,100

Sumner County

AddressCityZipDateBuyersSellersPrice
699, 727 Marina Private Gallatin 37066 11/3 Rubright LLC Foundation Zb LLC $6,200,000
280 Indian Lake Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/22 Bahora Altaf Woodard Prop TN LLC $4,800,000
108, 114 Highway 259 Portland 37148 11/16 Brittany Courts LLC Somerville Amy D; Somerville Steve D $1,900,000
904 Lower Station Camp Crk Gallatin 37066 11/13 Hollins Jeffrey L Hollins Debbie; Hollins Zean M $1,000,000
1412 Broadway Gallatin 37066 11/15 Townsend Christopher Kyle Barker Haley; Barker Kevin $825,000
298 Donna Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/17 Anne D Boyd Trust Capossela Brian C $775,000
948 Vinings Gallatin 37066 11/9 Schmitt Susan; Schmitt Timothy E Drees Premier Homes Inc $619,900
1040 Luxborough Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/21 Reynolds Lina M; Reynolds Richard C Lifestyle Home Builders Inc $511,000
201 Carellton Gallatin 37066 11/22 Smith Jason P; Smith Louanna A Creekside Homes LLC $510,900
2134 Long Hollow Gallatin 37066 11/3 Holmes Deborah; Holmes Jimmy D Freels Virginia $490,000
104 Catalina Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/3 Darnell Frederick M; Darnell Judy M Weekley Homes LLC $481,935
1010 Laffite Gallatin 37066 11/20 Boyd Dominique M; Boyd Tiffany D Clayton Prop Group Inc $472,243
1532 Drakes Creek Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/1 Sprouse James Dale; Sprouse Robyn E Celebration Homes LLC $438,900
1434 Butler Mill Hollow Bethpage 37022 11/7 Davis Angela D; Davis Steven H Clodfelter Kimberly C; Clodfelter Todd W $435,000
111 Crockett Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/17 Lin Ru Qi; Ni Xiu Mei Meritage Homes of TN Inc $433,652
1058 Tower Hill Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/8 McNeill Allison M; McNeill Matthew C Southeastern Building Corp $426,900
120 Nighthawk Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/1 Robinson Dawnalea Drees Premier Homes Inc $420,172
213 Arlington Gallatin 37066 11/27 Carter Carl Ravon Ira; Carter Riya W Creekside Homes LLC $415,400
210 Abiding Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/16 Flippo Linda L Adkins Family Rev Living Trust $415,000
114 Thornwood Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/6 Miller Nicholas Ferrell; Richards Courtney Gaines Home Building $414,950
107 Ascot Gallatin 37066 11/15 Spradling Alexander; Spradling Laura Southeastern Building Corp $410,983
1303 Highway 259 Portland 37148 11/27 Thomas Erin; Thomas Olin G Flatt Angie R $405,000
155 Compton Gallatin 37066 11/28 Kiggins Carly; Kiggins David Southeastern Building Corp $404,442
254 Sydney Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/14 McMurry Christopher; McMurry Loura Dennis Meritage Homes of TN Inc $398,614
643 Lingering Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/27 Khamo Evelyn; Khamo Nathan Clayton Prop Group Inc $393,494
132 Hackney Gallatin 37066 11/16 Smith James Ryan; Smith Mary Nvr Inc; Ryan Homes $391,275
258 Sydney Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/29 Landry Erin T; Landry Gregory Thomas Meritage Homes of TN Inc $382,889
152 Houghland Gallatin 37066 11/14 Willems Kristi M; Willems Scott Southeastern Building Corp $381,900
327 Tanglewood Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/17 Ihrig Bernard Charles; Ihrig Jennifer Fisher Lennar Homes of TN LLC $380,600
615 Lingering Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/7 Pryor Benjamin M; Pryor Jody Clayton Prop Group Inc $378,295
277 Sydney Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/28 Stephenson Ben; Stephenson Kara Meritage Homes of TN Inc $377,670
608 Lingering Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/7 Stevens Caitlin Nicole; Stevens Samuel Ratliff Jr Clayton Prop Group Inc $376,700
269 Sydney Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/3 Drury Sandra N Meritage Homes of TN Inc $368,801
148 Grindstone Gallatin 37066 11/21 Haunhorst Brian A; Haunhorst Whitley D Clayton Prop Group Inc $367,295
145 Grindstone Gallatin 37066 11/2 Vredeveld Anja R; Vredeveld Hendrik Clayton Prop Group Inc $364,738
109 Monteview Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/15 Lewis Jabbar Southeastern Building Corp $360,448
325 Tanglewood Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/17 Brinkley Brandy Lennar Homes of TN LLC $359,696
188 Dayflower Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/29 Johnson Amy E; Johnson Clint A Cooper Elisabeth Ann; Cooper Glenn $357,000
142 Benjamin Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/29 Crandall David; Crandall Magdalena Meritage Homes of TN Inc $346,774
295 Tanglewood Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/27 Segura Jose A; Segura Kathy M Lennar Homes of TN LLC $344,158
136 Burntash Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/2 Weir David A; Weir Jennifer M Southeastern Building Corp $341,237
2079 Albatross Gallatin 37066 11/9 Harvison Norma Carr Charles D Jr; Carr Kathy M $340,000
113 Monteview Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/14 Willis Andre Sr; Willis Jacqueline Southeastern Building Corp $338,212
1000 Wallace Gallatin 37066 11/2 Tope Christy D; Tope Randy Joe Jr Long Garrett R; Long Melanie $337,000
85 Nokes Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/29 Swift Michael Parkside Builders LLC $330,760
Drivers Gallatin 37066 11/15 Craddock Janice Darlene; Craddock William Gray Nelson Marcia M; Nelson Steven S $330,000
119 Dayflower Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/29 Award David; Lassell Jane Schelsinger Lisa; Schlesinger Daniel H $327,900
114 Monteview Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/21 Sisk Joy E; Sisk Michael W Southeastern Building Corp $325,125
176 Ferdinand Gallatin 37066 11/29 Colwell Cassandra L; Colwell Michael A Clayton Prop Group Inc $323,824
163 Benjamin Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/13 Stumm Kristi; Davis J Victor; Davis Robert Sue Meritage Homes of TN Inc $320,164
333 Cornelius Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/9 Bradley William Meritage Homes of TN Inc $316,151
1591 Hunt Club Gallatin 37066 11/27 Taylor Michael Zwahr Kenneth Lee; Zwahr Mary Ellen $312,000
106 Monteview Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/7 Cortner Erin A; Cortner William K Southeastern Building Corp $310,660
308 Westminster Gallatin 37066 11/14 Dragseth Maria Clayton Prop Group Inc $309,614
312 Westminster Gallatin 37066 11/6 Crampton John E Jr; Crampton Leigh A Clayton Prop Group Inc $309,061
140 Hackney Gallatin 37066 11/13 Shaw George; Shaw Kimberly Nvr Inc $309,029
124 Hackney Gallatin 37066 11/1 Bostick David; Bostick Jennifer Nvr Inc $306,474
1072 Lt Gibson Gallatin 37066 11/2 Curto Karin Southeastern Building Corp $300,275
92 Nokes Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/17 White Brandon J Parkside Builders LLC $300,244
316 Westminster Gallatin 37066 11/14 Knox Frederick V Jr; Knox Linda Clayton Prop Group Inc $300,000

Wilson County

AddressCityZipDateBuyersSellersPrice
2810 McCreary Lebanon 37090 11/1 Cedar Farms JV LLC Cedar Farms LLC $7,866,000
80, 88 Belinda Mt Juliet   11/20 Rochford Realty And Const Co Inc Villages of Mt Juliet Inc Gen Partner; Vomj Investment Part $5,250,000
1919 Mount Juliet Mt Juliet 37122 11/9 Robinson Devs LP Everette Melvin Carol; Everette Patricia G $3,100,000
8715 Central Mt Juliet 37122 11/22 Beazer Homes LLC Allen Betty Irene Griffin; Egolf Dorothy Suzanne Griffin; Griffin James Richard; Griffin Jerry Doyle; Griffin Johnny Maurice; Griffin Robert Clifton; Guethlein Nancy Marie Griffin; Harris Terri Lynn Griffin; Jarrett Donald $3,055,000
6715 Lebanon Mt Juliet 37122 11/14 Mt Juliet Asset Mgmt LLC Cherry Gwendolyn Gayle $2,000,000
80 Belinda Mt Juliet   11/20 Ostonakulov Odil Rochford Realty And Const Co Inc $1,630,240
0 Cairo     11/2 Blessed Trust Patterson A Jr; Patterson Jean A; Patterson Lucian K $944,685
0 Hartman Lebanon 37090 11/1 Empower Me Day Camp Agee Jimmy M $890,750
314 McClain, 1841 Holloway, 607 Moody Lebanon 37087 11/29 Hurd Joseph Brent Froula Barbara Leftwich; Leftwich Jack Howard; Leftwich James Lewis; Newton Lynda Leftwich $750,000
0 Milton     11/20 Little Henry Scott; Little Memory Lyda Jacob $750,000
Sunset Mt Juliet 37122 11/2 Beazer Homes LLC Crescent Wilson LLC $731,976
948 Jordan Lascassas 37085 11/13 Altman Andrea; Altman Brad Cobb Kyle P; Cobb Rhonda Sherry $542,000
522 Old Laguardo Lebanon 37087 11/20 Mt Juliet Asset Mgmt LLC Birdsong Sandra J Adm; Whitfield William Ray Estate $440,000
651 Richmond Shop Lebanon 37090 11/21 Blair Brooke M; Blair Jason Huntsman Ronald Lee; Huntsman Vivian Maxwell $405,000
1181 Rocky Valley Lebanon 37090 11/30 McNellie Alexis; McNellie Leslie Bowman Steven S $400,000
5285 Simmons Bluff Lebanon 37090 11/1 Taylor Matthew L Granstaff Beverly; Granstaff David $375,000
0 McCreary Lebanon 37090 11/27 Cardwell Richard Fennessey Marian A $362,320
4735 Meandering Lebanon 37090 11/15 Chaves Otoniel A Trust Clayton Prop Group Inc $350,750
0 Carthage Hwy Lebanon   11/14 Horizon Dev LLC George Fumi N; McCathern Yoshiko $350,000
4735 Meandering Lebanon 37090 11/28 Knowles Kyle; Roberts Briana L Clayton Prop Group Inc $337,445
80 Athens Lebanon 37087 11/29 Conner Earl Martin Jr Odum Herman; Odum Kathleen $291,500
4201 Rocky Branch Watertown 37184 11/2 Shipper Jonathan Clint Braswell Lorie F; Cummings Janet Dee; Hardin Jerry David Estate $281,813
1055 Chatsworth Old Hickory 37138 11/27 Fairchild Paula Vastland Northcrest Dev LLC $232,805
1055 Chatsworth Old Hickory 37138 11/6 Bailey Naomi L; Bailey Scott F McClung Mack H Member; Vastland Northcrest Dev LLC $225,600
Division Mt Juliet 37122 11/15 Csh Prop One LLC Kvr Homes LLC $225,515
Lebanon Lebanon 37090 11/22 Neely Betty Lou Blackwell John $224,900
100 Villa Lebanon 37090 11/29 Wilson Stephen Earl Blackwell John $224,900
Division Mt Juliet 37122 11/15 Csh Prop One LLC Kvr Homes LLC $223,550
0 Armsrong Lebanon   11/17 Wilkerson Evelyn S Clemmons Hubert III; Clemmons Thomas P; Eggert Carol Clemmons $220,000
1055 Chatsworth Old Hickory 37138 11/3 French Lisa A McClung Mack H Member; Vastland Northcrest Dev LLC $219,900
100 Villa Lebanon 37090 11/13 Rogers Brenda G; Rogers James B Blackwell John $219,900
100 Villa Lebanon 37090 11/15 Stone Regina B Blackwell John S $219,900
1055 Chatsworth Old Hickory 37138 11/6 Harris Whitney McClung Mark H Member; Vastland Northcrest Dev LLC $219,000
Division Mt Juliet 37122 11/15 Csh Prop One LLC Kvr Homes LLC $205,453
122 Castlewood Lebanon 37087 11/22 Gannon Sarah Helen Crook J Lynn $185,000
1579 Fellowship Mt Juliet 37122 11/1 Barham Vickie; Lassiter Gary Walker Betty R $150,000
817 Cumberland Lebanon 37087 11/6 Buturuga Daniel Patel Ghanshy Ambhai Member; Patel Manhar Member; Patel Navin Member; Shree Nar Narayan LLC $137,000
0 Berea Church Lebanon 37087 11/17 Lasater Betty; Lasater William Kirk Hemontolor Albert; Hemontolor Vicky $136,000
0 Central Pk     11/14 Tridon Holdings LLC Linde William Beckham; Marsden Mary Elizabeth; Morris Katherine Jo $112,400
0 Ben Green Lebanon 37090 11/22 Wilson Deanna; Wilson Howard Davis Floyd; Davis Nancy L $109,000

