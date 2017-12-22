Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for November 2017

VOL. 41 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 22, 2017

Top commercial real estate sales, November 2017, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Date Buyers Sellers Price 101 Brixworth Nashville 37205 11/21 Nashville Metropolitan LLC Metropolitan Nashville LLC $37,875,000 526 Northcrest, 600 Whispering Hills Nashville 37211 11/28 Breit Steadfast MF Audubon TN LLC Sir Audubon Park LLC $25,400,000 5318 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 11/16 Knowledge Academies Inc Freeland Realty 2 LLC $22,420,684 405, 407, 431 McNally Nashville 37211 11/27 McNally Prop LLC Coleman Part $14,800,000 305 Millwood Nashville 37217 11/30 Eastside Commons Apts LLC Millwood Nashville LLC $13,450,000 2525 Perimeter Place Nashville 37214 11/17 Nlca Ak Greenbriar LLC Af Greenbriar TN LLC $7,158,733 1102 Grundy Nashville 37203 11/14 Somera Road-Gibson Nashville LLC Gibson Brands Inc; Gibson Guitar Corp $6,375,000 51 Oldham, 212, 226 First Nashville 37213 11/1 Jay Z LLC Goodwill Ind of Middle TN Inc $6,250,000 1212 Gallatin Madison 37115 11/30 1212 Gallatin Pike LLC Johnisee Grant E Sr $2,250,000 518 Russell Nashville 37206 11/21 Tulip Street Part LLC Tulip Street LLC $2,000,000 517 Gallatin Madison 37115 11/9 Madison Bowl LLC Cbc Limited $2,000,000 903 Gallatin Madison 37115 11/30 Mid Madison Marketplace LLC Shams Prop LLC $1,900,000 1031 Whites Creek Nashville 37207 11/14 Aggregate Part Furrow Samuel J; Furrow Media Group Gp $1,625,000 215 31St Nashville 37203 11/30 Schilling Ross J2K Builders LLC $1,600,000 2909 12Th Nashville 37204 11/15 All Sevens LLC Hardy Dana M; Lucas Cynthia P $1,575,000 601 Merritt Nashville 37203 11/28 Corsair Artisan LLC Humphreys County Prop LLC $1,500,000 7620 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 11/15 One Harmony LLC Bellevue ReDev Assoc LP $1,396,500 1300 Martin Nashville 37203 11/22 Nashville Weho Prop LLC 1300 Martin LLC $1,365,000 1500 Brentridge Antioch 37013 11/7 CW Brentridge 1031 LLC Brentridge Spe-16 LLC $1,261,442 3427 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 11/8 Bf Nashville Inc Laurel And Wendy Ltd $1,250,000 5765 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 11/14 CVHC7 LLC Kotlaris Charles A $1,200,000 1500 Brentridge Antioch 37013 11/7 CW Brentridge 1031 LLC Brentridge Spe-26 LLC $1,103,015 1600, 1602, 1604 Jefferson Nashville 37208 11/20 Echols J Bryan Trustee Smith James R $1,010,000 1028 McMahan, 4119 Gallatin Nashville 37216 11/20 4119 Gallatin Pike LLC McNeilly Center For Children Inc $1,000,000 444 Bell Nashville 37217 11/28 Wynn Davidson Holdings LLC Crocker Susan W $945,000 1500 Brentridge Antioch 37013 11/7 CW Brentridge 1031 LLC Brentridge Spe-28 LLC $941,598 6433 Nolensville Antioch 37013 11/3 Craighead Part LLC Tennessee Bank & Trust $928,000 1308, 1310 Martin Nashville 37203 11/21 Nashville Weho Prop LLC Gant Betty; Gant Robert O $895,000 44 Vantage Nashville 37228 11/9 Dilweg Capital LLC Tdc Vantage LLC $879,275 2400 Nolensville Nashville 37211 11/6 Rabiee Hamid STS Prop Group LLC $850,000 1500 Brentridge Antioch 37013 11/7 CW Brentridge 1031 LLC Brentridge Spe-21 LLC $848,933 818, 822, 824, 826 Cherokee Nashville 37207 11/6 Garafola Prop LLC Cotten Shirley J; Hesson Sherry Lynn $745,000 1500 Brentridge Antioch 37013 11/7 CW Brentridge 1031 LLC Brentridge Spe-30 LLC $738,332 44 Vantage Nashville 37228 11/9 Beach Vantage Nashville LLC Dilweg Capital LLC $694,000 2723 Westwood Nashville 37204 11/14 Midtown Realty LLC Joe Bob And Sue G Barnhill Rev Trust $670,000 701 28Th Nashville 37208 11/3 E3 Const Services LLC Khazanov Max $650,000 0 Little Marrowbone Ashland City 37015 11/14 Coble Will Boggs Jonathan; Whitlow Stacy $650,000 671 Main Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/9 Beekleen LLC Patel Rajeshwari S; Patel Sunil C $625,000 2322 Winford Nashville 37211 11/30 Gbd LLC Builders Exchange of TN Inc $540,000 1650 Antioch Antioch 37013 11/14 Beru Mujeb Irby Greg; Irby Sandra $500,000 1113 McAlpine Nashville 37216 11/20 Klaas Tiffany Decadie LLC $479,000 2942 Lebanon Nashville 37214 11/3 BMCH TN LLC Robert B Noble Rev Living Trust $475,000 26 Academy Nashville 37210 11/17 49 Lindsley LLC Gray Nancy Louise; Gray William Harvey $435,000 5519 Kentucky Nashville 37209 11/29 Carbine Elizabeth A Carbine & Assoc LLC $429,900 946 Seymour Nashville 37206 11/15 Cardinal Inv Re LLC Title Town LLC $415,000 2702 Greystone Nashville 37204 11/29 B Squared LLC Ansley D Bryan; Bradford Bryan $400,750 2927 Dickerson Nashville 37207 11/2 Faulkner Contracting LLC Byrum Lisa Elaine $350,000 1928 9Th Nashville 37208 11/22 Jacqueline D Kelly Rev Living Trust Graham Penny V $350,000 304A, 306 Trinity Nashville 37207 11/13 Shahosseini Ali Ideal Solutions LLC $350,000 320 Old Hickory Nashville 37221 11/21 White Sommer Accas Gregg; Gregory William W Jr $310,000 1800 Heiman Nashville 37208 11/27 City Brittany New Level Community Dev Corp $295,000 306 Wilburn Nashville 37207 11/2 Sullivan Jonathan Tyler Brown Christopher L; Brown Evelyn W $265,000 1017 Monroe Nashville 37208 11/3 Alliance Home Builders LLC Zhang Jun Yen $259,000 206 Connell Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/3 Arthur Douglas B; Arthur Shannon Miller Jonathan; Miller Joseph Joey; Miller William; Miller Thomas $256,851 972 Strouse Nashville 37206 11/9 Torque Dev Group LLC Skyline Prop LLC $250,000 6119 Charlotte Nashville 37209 11/7 Di Leo Joseph; Di Leo Steven Crow Johnny V Jr $250,000 14044 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 11/30 Province Builders LLC Vongnarath Lee; Vongnarath Mark $245,000 2422 Antioch Antioch 37013 11/9 Fitzke Karen R Jennings Forest E $235,000 4425 Westlawn Nashville 37209 11/27 Davies Barton Brady Nicole $198,000 3032, 3034 Mossdale Antioch 37013 11/8 Siddiqi Mukhtar A Dreaminc $194,500 44 Vantage Nashville 37228 11/9 Vp Inv LLC Dilweg Capital LLC $185,275 2510 Trevecca Nashville 37206 11/9 Woodford Const LLC Jarvis Rodney S $185,000 1304 Dickerson Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/28 Church On The Rock of Nashville TN Inc Collier Jerry Forrest; Collier Yvonne Cannon Forrest $140,000 2833 Lake Forest Nashville 37217 11/17 Bishop Melissa Jill Rodriquez Gustavo $123,000 2075 Nashboro Nashville 37217 11/6 Gresham Lisa J Burke Taryne; Bush Debbie; Coleman Shelley; Delius Christi $121,000 0 63Rd Nashville 37209 11/3 Magellan Terminals Holdings LP Ingram Industries Inc $120,000 1109 Leland Nashville 37216 11/2 Whitfield Brad HG Hill Realty Co LLC $100,000 7 Dickerson Nashville 37207 11/17 Ebrahimi Fatemah; Memari Mohammad Terry Michael H $100,000

Williamson County

Address City Zip Date Buyers Sellers Price 5014 Murfreesboro Arrington 37014 11/27 Propst Hardeman Spr LLC Harris Paula E Rev Living Trust $5,398,600 131 Seaboard Franklin 37067 11/3 Nola Real Estate Part LLC Fisher Michael $3,500,000 7086 Bakers Bridge Franklin 37067 11/13 D&D Ventures LLC Store Master Funding IV LLC $3,250,000 7122 Loblolly Pine Fairview 37062 11/16 Store Master Funding XII LLC Greymont Kennel LLC $2,700,000 940 Oldham Nolensville 37135 11/27 Tisano Nolensville LLC Elijah Realty LLC $2,536,987 502 Wilson Brentwood 37027 11/17 502 Wilson Pike LLC Cavalry Chapel Brentwood $1,600,000 3206 Boyd Mill Franklin 37064 11/7 Trace Const Inc Earthworks Design Build $1,300,000 1120, 1214 Lakeview Franklin 37067 11/15 Corlew Candra J; Thurman Carlton Thurman Morris Jr $1,125,225 101 Parkway Franklin 37064 11/20 Magli Thomas F Bios Real Estate Company LLC $950,000 Green Chapel Franklin 37064 11/20 Hirsch Matthew Sullivan Mazel E Family Trust $812,000 Green Chapel Franklin 37064 11/17 Giannetti Living Trust Traceland LLC $799,383 2487 Goose Creek Franklin 37064 11/17 Monte Jude; Monte Marilyn Ploeger Becky Davis; Ploeger David L $780,000 5014 Murfreesboro Arrington 37014 11/27 Propst Hardeman Springs LLC Harris Paula E Rev Living Trust $675,000 7720 Smith Primm Spr 38476 11/22 Piazza Michael; Piazza Scherie L Smith Bryan Scot Rev Trust $575,000 2 Pinewood Franklin 37064 11/13 Miller Frank D; Miller Kelli S C&S Joint Venture; Choteau Creek Holdings LLC; Sullivan Design & Const LLC $450,000 6865 Flat Creek College Gr 37046 11/3 Bell Jesse C; Bell Julie L Persinger Houston $425,000 1707 Fairview Fairview 37062 11/9 Jerkins Dayana; Jerkins Jason A Karger Ken $300,000 0 Bagsby Franklin 37064 11/3 Kashani Khosro Land Dev Com Inc $250,000 256 Seaboard Franklin 37067 11/1 Vanderpool Millie E Pearman Chad I $180,000 Reynolds Spring Hill 37174 11/13 Nickell Cameron Grant; Nickell Lindsay D Hazelwood Billy Gene $125,000

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Date Buyers Sellers Price 2905 Old Fort M'boro 37128 11/20 Centennial Autumn Wood LLC Autumn Woods Parthip; Elliott John D $43,215,000 602 Dill M'boro 37130 11/28 Breit Steadfast Mf Richland TN LLC Sir Richland LLC $34,400,000 323 Mason La Vergne 37086 11/15 Breit Se Logistics Mason Road LLC Lit Industrial Texas Limited Parthip $20,280,000 609 Enon Springs Smyrna 37167 11/2 Westchase Part LLC; Westchase Series 3 609 Enon Springs LLC $5,600,000 830 Nissan Smyrna 37167 11/8 Smyrna Commons-Hap Parthip Seo Joong; Smyrna Commons Gp $2,910,000 107 Peyton, 410 Lake Farm Peyton Smyrna 37167 11/8 Crown Enterprises Inc Cooper Mary M; McAllister Nancy; McClary Family Real Estate Parthip LP; McClary George G; McClary Richard E Jr; McClary William H $1,810,000 8 Brookhaven M'boro 37129 11/17 Hon Shores TN LLC Nobles G Wayne; Nobles Kathyryn M; Peppers Julie; Peppers Julie M; Peppers Richard; Quesenberry Larry; Quesenberry Susan $1,500,000 Genie Smyrna 37167 11/22 Atlantis Trust The Frauenshuh Hospitaliy Group of TN LLC $1,474,000 491 Middle TN M'boro 37129 11/3 Earth Art Inc Swanson Devs L P $1,377,800 8 Puckett Creek M'boro 37128 11/6 Mbm 2; Mbm2 Puckett Creek Station Llp $884,268 1238 Old Salem M'boro 37129 11/1 Old Hickory Buildings LLC Molloy Charlotte K; Molloy Daryla A; Molloy James Addison; Molloy James Addison Tr; Molloy Megan E Trust The; Molloy N F Jr Estate; Molloy Newton Ford III; Molloy Newton Ford III Tr; Molloy Suzannah A Trust The $875,000 1603 Brinkley M'boro 37128 11/9 Blackman Land Developers Alexander Rentals LLC $766,650 Highway 99 Eagleville 37060 11/6 Emamalie Salem Jackson Terry Lee $750,000 9287 Bradyville M'boro 37127 11/21 Fisher Michael Alan Living Trust The Coyner Danny L; Coyner Susan $749,000 Rock Springs Smyrna 37167 11/6 BGS America LLC Davis Frank C Jr Estate; Davis Patricia Joanne Charitable Trust; Lorenz Patricia Joanne Davis Peacock Estate; Spivey Bobby Gene EstateWest Frances Eileen Davis $634,410 569 Nissan Smyrna 37167 11/1 Liou Alice S; Liou Jiunn-I Oxsher Jerry; Oxsher Pamela Victory; Parker George Larry; Parker Linda Carol $600,000 2111 Stewart Creek M'boro 37129 11/14 Hollingshead Land LLC Harvey Ann M Estate; Harvey Ann Marie Estate; Harvey Ann Estate; Harvey Charles; Harvey Charles D; Harvey Charles D Conservator; Harvey Charles David; Harvey Charles David Conservator; Harvey Charles Conservator $595,000 7812 Midland Christiana 37037 11/8 Walker Angela S; Walker Scott B Jones Haley; Jones Micheal $585,590 3301 Shacklett M'boro 37129 11/22 Hughes Kathy S; Hughes Tommy L Freeman Maleah; Freeman Randy $579,000 6116 New Nashville Smyrna 37167 11/20 Lafremier Anthony A II; Lafremier Kellie L Chambers Betty J; Chambers Kenneth R $563,317 1981 Armstrong Valley M'boro 37128 11/20 Cornerstone Dev LLC Gannon Carolyn D; Gannon Ralph D $550,000 Epps Mill Christiana 37037 11/9 Valley Farms Group LLC Beard Frank; Beard Glen Jr; Conley-Johnson Danna D; Latham Shirley; Mosby Frances; Stubbs Tasrah; Turner Daniel; Turner Daniel J II $530,000 5742 Mankin McKnight M'boro 37127 11/1 Rutherford John P Blue Sky Const Inc $499,900 5430 Midland Christiana 37037 11/1 Abernathy Joseph R; Say Ashley Ayers Cynthia; Ayers Samuel W $461,070 1203 A -C Hazelwood Smyrna 37167 11/14 Jennings Forest Edward; Rust James U IV Shams Mohammad R $375,000 204 Enon Springs Smyrna 37167 11/6 Kennedy Prop LLC Mitcham Kenneth N; Mitcham Sue N $360,000 1107 Bradyville M'boro 37130 11/13 Hauter Mark S; Yafai Nabil La Raza Inc $345,000 Mayfield Smyrna 37167 11/16 Somerset LLC Waldron Mary Joyce; Waldron Roy Lee $229,000 168 Lowry Smyrna 37167 11/27 Kamake Rizgar Glaze Apts LLC $225,000 525 Broad M'boro 37130 11/14 Mhd Louai Faour Adams Betty; Adams Wayne $215,000 7600 Manchester M'boro 37127 11/3 Cato Amy Danielle; Cato William Greg Druckenmiller David; Druckenmiller Sally $203,650 3742 Lascassas M'boro 37130 11/2 Perry Herbert Lewis Hayes Janice R; Phillis John O III $200,000 2284 Allisona Eagleville 37060 11/15 Drees Premier Homes Inc Jette Allen Paul; Jette Mary Denise $169,000 Allisona Eagleville 37060 11/17 Crawford Jessica V; Crawford Thomas D Tucker Arthur V Rev Living Trust The $165,000 Old Salem Rockvale 37153 11/8 Bullard David Gilley Linda G Co Tr $160,000 736 Swamp Eagleville 37060 11/2 Gunter Dwayne Tucker Janet; Tucker Janet T; Tucker Tony; Tucker Tony M $160,000 14390 Hoovers Gap Frontage Christiana 37037 11/2 Toledo Beverly; Toledo Gerald Shri Krishna Pranami Mission Inc $160,000 Yeargan M'boro 37128 11/2 IMBS Michael B; Storm Buffy Wood Gerald; Wood Heather Michelle Yeargan; Yeargan Howard B; Yeargan Patricia Arlene $158,700 284 Meigs M'boro 37128 11/14 Meade Michael Faulk Timothy $155,000 1128 Allisona Eagleville 37060 11/2 Fields Laura; Fields Sedric Reed Carolyn; Reed Harry L $147,500 Yeargan M'boro 37128 11/8 Maloney Ryan William; Mullican Kari Michelle Wood Gerald; Wood Heather Michelle Yeargan; Yeargan Edmond S Estate; Yeargan Heather Michelle; Yeargan Howard B; Yeargan Howard Bartley; Yeargan Margaret Y Estate; Yeargan Patricia Arlene $141,500 Shelbyville Christiana 37037 11/3 Olvera Javier; Vega Miriam Arreola Chyke David R Estate; Chyke L Ruth $140,341 11859 Mona M'boro 37129 11/15 Villanueva Miquel Housing & Urban Dev Secretary Of $140,000 420 Westgate M'boro 37128 11/7 Wood Megan Taylor Smith Doug $140,000 Carter Christiana 37037 11/15 Gleyze Amanda; Gleyze Jason Hyatt Sybil $139,150 Shores M'boro 37128 11/3 Rice David D; Rice Nelly T Beach Shauna; Beach Zachary $135,000 Mankin McKnight M'boro 37127 11/20 Barrett Jason Seth White Carole Ann; White Stephen D $129,900 2855 Taylor Eagleville 37060 11/3 Greer Sharon McClain Melissa; McClain William Todd $120,000 422 Westgate M'boro 37128 11/14 Hill Gaius Dunkin Daron; Dunkin Mary $119,900 132 Carlton La Vergne 37086 11/8 French Cynthia D & R Homes G P; Tansil Danny; Wilkerson Ronnie $118,000 Crossfield M'boro 37127 11/8 Estes Janet; Estes Michael Black Geraldine Gentry Executrix; Neely Joanne Estate $111,100

Sumner County

Address City Zip Date Buyers Sellers Price 699, 727 Marina Private Gallatin 37066 11/3 Rubright LLC Foundation Zb LLC $6,200,000 280 Indian Lake Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/22 Bahora Altaf Woodard Prop TN LLC $4,800,000 108, 114 Highway 259 Portland 37148 11/16 Brittany Courts LLC Somerville Amy D; Somerville Steve D $1,900,000 904 Lower Station Camp Crk Gallatin 37066 11/13 Hollins Jeffrey L Hollins Debbie; Hollins Zean M $1,000,000 1412 Broadway Gallatin 37066 11/15 Townsend Christopher Kyle Barker Haley; Barker Kevin $825,000 298 Donna Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/17 Anne D Boyd Trust Capossela Brian C $775,000 948 Vinings Gallatin 37066 11/9 Schmitt Susan; Schmitt Timothy E Drees Premier Homes Inc $619,900 1040 Luxborough Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/21 Reynolds Lina M; Reynolds Richard C Lifestyle Home Builders Inc $511,000 201 Carellton Gallatin 37066 11/22 Smith Jason P; Smith Louanna A Creekside Homes LLC $510,900 2134 Long Hollow Gallatin 37066 11/3 Holmes Deborah; Holmes Jimmy D Freels Virginia $490,000 104 Catalina Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/3 Darnell Frederick M; Darnell Judy M Weekley Homes LLC $481,935 1010 Laffite Gallatin 37066 11/20 Boyd Dominique M; Boyd Tiffany D Clayton Prop Group Inc $472,243 1532 Drakes Creek Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/1 Sprouse James Dale; Sprouse Robyn E Celebration Homes LLC $438,900 1434 Butler Mill Hollow Bethpage 37022 11/7 Davis Angela D; Davis Steven H Clodfelter Kimberly C; Clodfelter Todd W $435,000 111 Crockett Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/17 Lin Ru Qi; Ni Xiu Mei Meritage Homes of TN Inc $433,652 1058 Tower Hill Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/8 McNeill Allison M; McNeill Matthew C Southeastern Building Corp $426,900 120 Nighthawk Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/1 Robinson Dawnalea Drees Premier Homes Inc $420,172 213 Arlington Gallatin 37066 11/27 Carter Carl Ravon Ira; Carter Riya W Creekside Homes LLC $415,400 210 Abiding Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/16 Flippo Linda L Adkins Family Rev Living Trust $415,000 114 Thornwood Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/6 Miller Nicholas Ferrell; Richards Courtney Gaines Home Building $414,950 107 Ascot Gallatin 37066 11/15 Spradling Alexander; Spradling Laura Southeastern Building Corp $410,983 1303 Highway 259 Portland 37148 11/27 Thomas Erin; Thomas Olin G Flatt Angie R $405,000 155 Compton Gallatin 37066 11/28 Kiggins Carly; Kiggins David Southeastern Building Corp $404,442 254 Sydney Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/14 McMurry Christopher; McMurry Loura Dennis Meritage Homes of TN Inc $398,614 643 Lingering Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/27 Khamo Evelyn; Khamo Nathan Clayton Prop Group Inc $393,494 132 Hackney Gallatin 37066 11/16 Smith James Ryan; Smith Mary Nvr Inc; Ryan Homes $391,275 258 Sydney Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/29 Landry Erin T; Landry Gregory Thomas Meritage Homes of TN Inc $382,889 152 Houghland Gallatin 37066 11/14 Willems Kristi M; Willems Scott Southeastern Building Corp $381,900 327 Tanglewood Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/17 Ihrig Bernard Charles; Ihrig Jennifer Fisher Lennar Homes of TN LLC $380,600 615 Lingering Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/7 Pryor Benjamin M; Pryor Jody Clayton Prop Group Inc $378,295 277 Sydney Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/28 Stephenson Ben; Stephenson Kara Meritage Homes of TN Inc $377,670 608 Lingering Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/7 Stevens Caitlin Nicole; Stevens Samuel Ratliff Jr Clayton Prop Group Inc $376,700 269 Sydney Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/3 Drury Sandra N Meritage Homes of TN Inc $368,801 148 Grindstone Gallatin 37066 11/21 Haunhorst Brian A; Haunhorst Whitley D Clayton Prop Group Inc $367,295 145 Grindstone Gallatin 37066 11/2 Vredeveld Anja R; Vredeveld Hendrik Clayton Prop Group Inc $364,738 109 Monteview Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/15 Lewis Jabbar Southeastern Building Corp $360,448 325 Tanglewood Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/17 Brinkley Brandy Lennar Homes of TN LLC $359,696 188 Dayflower Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/29 Johnson Amy E; Johnson Clint A Cooper Elisabeth Ann; Cooper Glenn $357,000 142 Benjamin Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/29 Crandall David; Crandall Magdalena Meritage Homes of TN Inc $346,774 295 Tanglewood Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/27 Segura Jose A; Segura Kathy M Lennar Homes of TN LLC $344,158 136 Burntash Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/2 Weir David A; Weir Jennifer M Southeastern Building Corp $341,237 2079 Albatross Gallatin 37066 11/9 Harvison Norma Carr Charles D Jr; Carr Kathy M $340,000 113 Monteview Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/14 Willis Andre Sr; Willis Jacqueline Southeastern Building Corp $338,212 1000 Wallace Gallatin 37066 11/2 Tope Christy D; Tope Randy Joe Jr Long Garrett R; Long Melanie $337,000 85 Nokes Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/29 Swift Michael Parkside Builders LLC $330,760 Drivers Gallatin 37066 11/15 Craddock Janice Darlene; Craddock William Gray Nelson Marcia M; Nelson Steven S $330,000 119 Dayflower Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/29 Award David; Lassell Jane Schelsinger Lisa; Schlesinger Daniel H $327,900 114 Monteview Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/21 Sisk Joy E; Sisk Michael W Southeastern Building Corp $325,125 176 Ferdinand Gallatin 37066 11/29 Colwell Cassandra L; Colwell Michael A Clayton Prop Group Inc $323,824 163 Benjamin Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/13 Stumm Kristi; Davis J Victor; Davis Robert Sue Meritage Homes of TN Inc $320,164 333 Cornelius Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/9 Bradley William Meritage Homes of TN Inc $316,151 1591 Hunt Club Gallatin 37066 11/27 Taylor Michael Zwahr Kenneth Lee; Zwahr Mary Ellen $312,000 106 Monteview Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/7 Cortner Erin A; Cortner William K Southeastern Building Corp $310,660 308 Westminster Gallatin 37066 11/14 Dragseth Maria Clayton Prop Group Inc $309,614 312 Westminster Gallatin 37066 11/6 Crampton John E Jr; Crampton Leigh A Clayton Prop Group Inc $309,061 140 Hackney Gallatin 37066 11/13 Shaw George; Shaw Kimberly Nvr Inc $309,029 124 Hackney Gallatin 37066 11/1 Bostick David; Bostick Jennifer Nvr Inc $306,474 1072 Lt Gibson Gallatin 37066 11/2 Curto Karin Southeastern Building Corp $300,275 92 Nokes Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/17 White Brandon J Parkside Builders LLC $300,244 316 Westminster Gallatin 37066 11/14 Knox Frederick V Jr; Knox Linda Clayton Prop Group Inc $300,000

