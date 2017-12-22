‘Smart growth’ more than replacing 1 house with 2

VOL. 41 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 22, 2017

As Nashville grows, there is more smart growth than unintelligent growth, if smart growth is defined by the principles that governed the phrase when it came into being around in 2006.

An example of smart growth would be the new construction at 2016 A Beech Avenue. The inclusion of the letter A connotes there is more than one residence on the lot, at least a B, if not a C or D. By creating two or more spaces where there was one, the developer is adhering to the smart-choice philosophy of taking advantage of compact design.

As evidenced by the photograph, there are a wide number of housing opportunities from a design standpoint. Smart growth requires the creation of walkable neighborhoods, and the 12South and 8South neighborhoods have met that challenge. Lots continue to spawn new lots, and as density increases, commercial expansion follows, thereby satisfying the mixed-use requirement of smart growth.

Ten years ago, it would have been impossible to find a development that would include architectural design like that of 2016 Beech Avenue. Today, there are homes similar to this in WeHo, the Nations, outlying areas of Sylvan Park, Inglewood and others.

This home was listed by the venerable Mary Snyder of Worth Properties, thereby debunking the Worth myth that the firm only represent million-dollar manses. Co-founders Mary Sue Dietrich and Janet Jones guided their firm into diverse waters, and Worth has evolved into a Nashville real estate institution with Snyder leading the way through her exciting new construction clients.

The Beech Avenue home sold for $450,000, quite reasonable by today’s standards, especially for a two-bedroom home with two full baths, one half bath, an office, great room and kitchen. Architects aware that the designs of yesteryear do not meet the needs of today’s buyers have created smarter space.

Houses no longer offer the formal living room, a room whose sole purpose was to collect living room furniture. The great room off the kitchen has devoured the square footage formerly housed in a large living room and a small den. The office is situated where an office should be, rather than being bedroom No. 3.

The Beech house offers no bathtub in the owner’s suite bathroom, which is a space saver. The buyer can walk down the hall for a bath if one is required, and that tub will serve the needs of the toddler that may appear at some point.

While walking is important, the home includes the garage, the perfect place to store the bicycles and the car, just in case.

Kristen Cover of Bradford Real Estate would seem to be the perfect agent to represent the buyer of this home, and she did just that. Kristen covers the entire Nashville area, selling and listing all homes, new and old, large and small in areas of growth of varying intelligence.

One additional component of the smart growth model is that the community should provide a variety of transportation choices. Beech Avenue does, as there are a number of choices such as Lyft, Uber, Yellow Cab, walking or biking, or the occasional bus.

We hope that will change. At that time, some of our communities with average IQs will blossom into the genius level.

Realtors elected

The Greater Nashville Realtors has installed its 2018 slate of officers with the capable Sher Powers succeeding Scott Troxel as president.

Commercial real estate wizard Floyd Shechter once stated that the most beautiful words in the English language are “immediate past president,” and Troxel will fall into that role. Troxel will go down in real estate annals as the person who shepherded the organization through its most productive year in terms of sales.

Pilkerton Realtor’s Andrew Terrell has been selected as president-elect. Andrew’s father, Jim Terrell, was a valued officer of the old GNAR.

Kristy Hairston of Village Real Estate Services will guide the finances of the group as Secretary/Treasurer. In many cases, almost all, the secretary/treasurer follows a path to the presidency. When that happens, Hairston will become the first African-American president of the association, a great day for the organization.

Brian Copeland, fresh from his term as president of the Tennessee Realtors, will serve as vice-president, as will Chris Simonsen of Fridrich and Clark.

In addition to the record number of units sold, Realtors have supported the transit plan and been quite involved in fundraising for its PAC, raising $175,000, a huge number.

One of the most amazing achievements was accomplished by Christie Wilson, owner of the Wilson Group, who chaired the Habitat for Humanity committee. Wilson, who also serves on numerous boards throughout the community, led the effort to raise more than $100,000, shattering all Habitat for Humanity fundraising records.

Richard Courtney is a licensed real estate broker with Christianson, Patterson, Courtney, and Associates and can be reached at richard@richardcourtney.com.