The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 15, 2017

Rick Scott to headline fundraiser for Diane Black

NASHVILLE (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott is headlining a fundraiser for Republican Diane Black's gubernatorial campaign in Tennessee.

According to an invitation to the Jan. 11 event in Franklin, it will cost a $1,000 donation to the Black campaign to attend.

Black's campaign has criticized gubernatorial rival Randy Boyd for holding a fundraiser featuring another onetime Florida governor, Jeb Bush.

Scott is in his second term as Florida governor, an office he won despite opposition from the Republican establishment. He was considered an underdog because he had been forced out of his job as the head of Nashville-based Columbia/HCA amid a federal investigation into fraud. While he was never charged with any wrongdoing, the company paid a then-record $1.7 billion fine for Medicare fraud.

Scott is mulling a 2018 U.S. Senate bid.

