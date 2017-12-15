Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 15, 2017

Stock indexes open broadly higher

Updated 8:55AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in banks and industrial companies.

JPMorgan Chase rose 0.8 percent in early trading Wednesday.

The gains came after the Senate passed the Republican-backed tax bill.

Chipmaker Micron jumped 4.7 percent after reporting strong quarterly results, and FedEx climbed 2.7 percent after its own results came in well ahead of analysts' forecasts.

The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,689.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 71 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,823. The Nasdaq gained 22 points, or 0.3 percent, 6,987.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.49 percent.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0