Engineering firm to invest $6M, hire about 240 in Tennessee

VOL. 41 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 15, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — State officials say an engineering and manufacturing company will invest $6 million and hire about 240 people for a new facility in Tennessee.

A Department of Economic and Community Development news release says the decision by Martin Technologies to locate in Lawrenceburg was announced Tuesday.

The Michigan-based company serves the automotive, marine, aerospace and defense industries. The decision to come to Tennessee is drive by demand from car manufacturers.

The company plans to initially occupy a 60,000-square-foot (5,574-sq. meter) space. It plans to have the new facility operational in January. The positions will be for engineering, management and technicians.