The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 15, 2017

Ryan tells GOP he has no intention of quitting Speaker's job

Updated 9:24AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan has told fellow Republicans he has no intention to step down.

In a closed-door meeting with rank-and-file members on Tuesday, Ryan indicated that it made no sense to leave "when we're winning and have the momentum."

That's according to Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia. Republicans responded with applause and a standing ovation.

The Wisconsin lawmaker has been trying for years to overhaul the nation's tax code and the GOP is on the cusp of revamping the system after nearly 30 days.

Realizing that long-sought goal has stirred speculation that Ryan would step down next year after prevailing on the tax issue. He reluctantly assumed the top job in the House after Speaker John Boehner resigned in 2015.

