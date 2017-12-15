Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 15, 2017

Jack in the Box selling Qdoba for $350 million

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack in the Box is selling the Qdoba restaurant chain to private-equity firm Apollo Global Management for $350 million in cash.

The chain of Mexican restaurants has been a sore spot on Jack in the Box's overall business, posting same-store sales declines throughout the last year. The San Diego burger chain has been weighing its options with Qdoba for most of this year.

Chairman and CEO Lenny Comma said Tuesday the San Diego company decided that selling Qdoba was the best thing to do.

Jack in the Box Inc. has more than 2,200 restaurants, while Qdoba has more than 700 throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The deal is expected to close by April 2018.

