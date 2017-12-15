Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 15, 2017

ESPN chief Skipper resigns, cites substance abuse problem

Updated 10:29AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NEW YORK (AP) — ESPN President John Skipper says he is resigning to take care of a substance abuse problem.

The sports network says its former president, George Bodenheimer, will take over as acting head of the company for the next 90 days.

Skipper says in a statement that he's struggled for many years with substance addiction, giving no details of the specific problem. He says the most important thing he can do right now is take care of it.

He's been head of the company since 2012.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0