Songwriter drops bid to succeed Blackburn in Congress

VOL. 41 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 15, 2017

BRENTWOOD (AP) — Tennessee songwriter Lee Thomas Miller is dropping out of the race for the Republican nomination to succeed Rep. Marsha Blackburn in Congress.

Miller announced Monday he was ending his 7th District campaign about a month after launching it because running for office was causing him to "compromise" himself.

Miller is a three-time Grammy nominee who has written songs for Trace Adkins, Brad Paisley, George Strait, Jamey Johnson and Chris Stapleton.

Blackburn is giving up her House seat representing suburban Nashville to run for the U.S. Senate. State Sen. Mark Green of Ashland City is the only other Republican so far to file to run in the 7th District.

Green earlier this year withdrew as President Donald Trump's nominee for Army secretary amid bipartisan opposition, and later ended his gubernatorial bid.