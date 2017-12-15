Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 15, 2017

Operations recovering at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA (AP) — Airport operations were resuming Monday morning in Atlanta, a day after a crippling power outage left thousands stranded.

The ticketing and baggage areas were a bit backed up, but security lines were moving quickly. Most travelers were patient as the world's busiest airport recovered from the outage.

Georgia Power said a fire in an underground electrical facility caused a sudden power outage around 1 p.m. Sunday. That brought the airport to a standstill and grounded more than a thousand flights.

The utility thanked people for their patience in a tweet Monday morning and said all essential services were restored and that an investigation into the cause of the outage was ongoing.

