The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 15, 2017

Firearms use in criminal offenses climbs in Tennessee report

Updated 7:15AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says firearm-related criminal offenses have increased by almost 25 percent over a four-year period.

The agency released a report Thursday using data from law enforcement agencies. The report details the nature and volume of reported firearms-related crime across the state from 2013 to 2016.

Other findings included a 54 percent increase during the period in the number of reported murders involving a firearm. The report also said aggravated assaults accounted for the largest portion of reported firearms-related crime and increased by 30 percent.

The report said males were nine times more likely to engage in firearm-related criminal offenses than females.

TBI Director Mark Gwyn said in a release the increase poses a serious threat to public safety and puts added strain on law enforcement resources.

